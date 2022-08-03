Burges High School students learn about Aug. 3 El Paso mass shooting on third anniversary

Read on cbs4local.com
Blood drive to honor victims of the El Paso Walmart Shooting held this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — This weekend, a blood drive in honor of the 23 lives lost on August 3, 2019, was held. Senator Cesar Blanco and State Representative Claudia Ordaz-Perez worked together to host the event. "The need for blood donations in the Borderland is always present and...
El Paso Harmony Public School teachers receive pay increase
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Harmony Public Schools teachers in El Paso will be receiving an increase in base salary this school year, following a weekend vote by the Harmony Public Schools executive board. The board on Saturday voted unanimously to provide a $1,000 pay increase for all...
Socorro ISD addresses capacity issues at several campuses
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — While two of El Paso's biggest school districts consolidate, that is not the case with the Socorro Independent School District. SISD is facing capacity issues at several campuses. Several parents reached out to CBS4 regarding capacity issues at Sgt. Jose F. Carrasco Elementary. Saying...
El Paso police ramps up patrol in school zones, cracks down on drivers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso police are cracking down on people breaking the law in school zones since class is back in session. “Parents tend to worry a lot when coming back to school, one thing that we want to do as the El Paso Police Department, the traffic unit, is to reassure parents that the roadways are safe for them by amping up our traffic enforcement, El Paso police officer Joseph Perez said.
El Paso County Sheriff's Office hosts community meeting for residents
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Community Service Section Deputies represented the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at the Horizon-Eastlake Regional Community meeting. The meeting was held at the ESD Fire Administration Building. Presentations from the University Medical Center of El Paso and El Paso County Commissioner Pct.3 Illiana Holguín...
El Paso Opera takes performances to streetcars, local parks this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Friday night marks the first of many events for the El Paso Opera's Viva Frida! month. The month of August will be filled with opportunities to see the El Paso Opera perform, leading up to their performance of Frida at Abraham Chavez Theater on Aug. 27, 2022.
El Paso ISD transitions back to application requirement for free, reduced-price meals
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students. Those funds are not authorized to continue for the 2022-2023 school year. As a result, El Paso ISD Food and Nutrition Services must return to charging for...
Ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates new campus at Jefferson High
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Jefferson High School was in need of renovations. The 100-year-old brick building has finally been replaced by a brand new state-of-the-art facility. El Paso Independent School District spent over 30 million dollars on the new campus for the silver foxes of Jefferson High. Kevin...
Man in Las Cruces shoplifting, police pursuit wanted after leaving El Paso hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man involved in an aggravated robbery that ended in a high-speed police pursuit is wanted by police. On July 27, Joshua Lopez was allegedly involved in a shoplifting incident at a Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Las Cruces. Lopez who fled the...
Socorro parents express concern over video showing students sitting on school bus floor
SOCORRO, Texas (CBS4) — Some Soccoro parents have brought up safety concerns after a video shared on social media showed Eastlake High School students sitting on the floor of a school bus. "That’s obviously a safety concern and if there’s not enough buses to supply the kids for rides,...
El Paso County Coliseum weekends booked through end of 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Coliseum has released a full schedule of events for the rest of the year. Omar Ropele, President of the El Paso Sports Commission said the venue is booked every weekend through the beginning of next year. "I tell my staff,...
El Paso woman celebrates her 108th birthday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso resident Justina Robles Davila celebrated her 108th birthday with her loved ones on Thursday. Davila, who is also known as "Mama Tina," was born and raised in Jayuya, Puerto Rico and has been living in El Paso for several years now. Davila...
Brown Middle School 'lockout' lifted after report of armed person
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A "lock out" at Brown Middle School in west El Paso was lifted shortly after police said it had been placed on "lockdown" Friday afternoon. At 3:16 p.m., the El Paso Police Department stated, "Brown Middle School was currently on lock down due to a subject with a gun call in the area. PD is assisting EPISD clearing the school as a precaution only. No threats have been made to the school."
Police search for man accused of shooting at Days Inn motel in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they said shot at a motel room in east El Paso. Police said the shooting happened at the Days Inn at 10635 Gateway...
House fire on Point East Lane in east El Paso reported
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire crews are responding to a fire in east El Paso. The fire was reported at a home in the 1900 block of Pointe East Lane. Fire officials said no injuries were reported. An update at 4:55 p.m. stated the fire was...
Gadsden ISD partnering with Anthony PD to fill vacant school resource officer positions
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (CBS4) — Gadsden Independent School District Superintendent Travis Dempsey announced Thursday that the district is partnering with the Anthony, New Mexico Police Department to bring in more school resource officers. “We had a conversation with Anthony PD, will start working on that. Literally, they got the...
Gov. Abbott appoints El Paso professor to Correctional Managed Health Care Committee
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso’s Brian Edwards, M.D., FACP, to the state’s Correctional Managed Health Care Committee. The committee coordinates the development of statewide policies for the delivery of health care within the criminal...
DPS: 15-year-old girl, migrants involved in chase in El Paso's Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A 15-year-old girl and another individual are accused of leading DPS troopers on a vehicle chase in El Paso's Upper Valley Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The chase ended in a crash involving multiple vehicles including a Texas Department of...
Police respond report of armed person in south-central neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Authorities responded to a subject disturbance with a weapon in a south-central El Paso neighborhood Thursday. The incident was reported around 11 a.m. in the 3700 block of Pera Avenue at an apartment complex near Zavala Elementary School. Police responded to the initial report,...
UTEP receives $6.4M grants from National Institutes of Health
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The National Institutes of Health (NIH) - National Institute of General Medical Sciences awarded two grants to The University of Texas at El Paso to help minority students and students with disabilities become future biomedical researchers. The grants will fund two five-year programs –...
