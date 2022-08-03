Atlantic business owners donate $5,000 for bandstand improvements

(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic City Council met this (Wednesday) evening in their chambers at City Hall. During the Consent Agenda portion of the meeting, Councilman Dana Halder requested the topic of a Class C Liquor License for Weitzel’s Restaurant be pulled from that part of the agenda, so it can be discussed and acted on separately. The rest of the Consent Agenda was approved, including a Class-C Liquor License for the Atlas Atlantic Cinema. In asking for the item to be pulled from the Consent Agenda, Councilman Halder said he was not happy with the appearance of the property.

