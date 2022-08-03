ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Atlantic business owners donate $5,000 for bandstand improvements

kjan.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kjan.com

Comments / 0

Related
kjan.com

Plans for nearly 3 dozen wind turbines scrapped in Madison County

(Winterset, Iowa) – A wind farm project featuring 30 turbines has been scrapped in Madison County. Officials with MidAmerican Energy told KCCI in Des Moines, that the utility company says it canceled the Arbor Hill project, because of the circumstances surrounding their original plans have changed, including the number of turbines they were allowed to construct.
MADISON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

MidAmerican Cancels Wind Farm Project In Madison County

(Winterset, IA) – A wind farm project scheduled for Madison County has been canceled. Mid-American Energy was scheduled to add 30 wind turbines to the Arbor Hill Wind Project, but has reversed course in the face of strong local opposition. The Madison County Board of Supervisors passed a bill last month limiting the number of wind turbines Mid-American could build, which prompted a lawsuit. But on Saturday, landowners who’d agreed to lease their property for the wind farm received letters telling them it had been canceled. In a statement, the company said the changing “parameters” in Madison County made it unable to move forward with the project.
MADISON COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

AMS Open House set to take place next Friday

(Atlantic, Iowa) – A little more than a year and two-weeks after a fire heavily damaged the Atlantic Middle School (AMS), an Open House for the building is set to take place. According to Atlantic School District Superintendent Steve Barber, the event will take place August 12th, from 2-until 6-p.m. Members of the community are welcome to tour the newly reconstructed facility that sustained fire, smoke and water damage during a July 27, 2021 fire that began on the roof of the building.
ATLANTIC, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bandstand#Parks Recreation#Iowa#Charity#Bierbaum Electric
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Mayor Asks Residents and Property Owners to change the City’s Visual

(Atlantic) At Wednesday’s Atlantic City Council meeting Mayor Grace Garrett spoke about businesses and property owners cleaning up the weeds along the sidewalks and curbs. The mayor says AtlanticFest is coming to Atlantic on August 13 and will bring a lot of visitors to the town. The day features a huge car and motorcycle show and all the other vendors coming into town. Garrett says residents can clean up the city’s visuals with little work like cutting the grass and weeds.
ATLANTIC, IA
kjan.com

Harlan City Council to receive MOU on the use of the Airport for aviation studies

(Harlan, Iowa) – The Harlan City Council met Tuesday evening in regular session. It was reported that the Council would receive a memorandum of understanding for using the Harlan Airport facilities for students studying aviation. Harlan City Administrator Gene Gettys visited with the Harlan Airport Commission and advised the Council the directive will show up in their next meeting packet. The School District’s facilities committee will also attend the next City Council meeting to update the Council on the school facilities project.
HARLAN, IA
kjan.com

Army Corps says long-term drought conditions persist in Missouri River basin

(Radio Iowa) – There’s been a slight uptick in the amount of water flowing into reservoirs in the Missouri River Basin over the past two months, but the Army Corps of Engineers says it’s not enough to reverse long-term drought conditions along the Missouri River corridor. Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson reports.
OMAHA, NE
kjan.com

Burn Ban issued for Mills County

(Glenwood, Iowa) – Two Counties in southwest Iowa now have bans in place on outdoor burning. On Thursday, a ban on open burning went into effect in Adair County. Today (Friday), the State Fire Marshal’s Office issued a BURN BAN for Mills County, effective from 8-a.m. Saturday, August 6th, and until further notice. The conditions are such in both Adair and Mills Counties, that conducting an open burn creates a danger to lives and property.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Atlantic City Council denies restaurant liquor license application

(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic City Council met this (Wednesday) evening in their chambers at City Hall. During the Consent Agenda portion of the meeting, Councilman Dana Halder requested the topic of a Class C Liquor License for Weitzel’s Restaurant be pulled from that part of the agenda, so it can be discussed and acted on separately. The rest of the Consent Agenda was approved, including a Class-C Liquor License for the Atlas Atlantic Cinema. In asking for the item to be pulled from the Consent Agenda, Councilman Halder said he was not happy with the appearance of the property.
kjan.com

Excessive Heat Warning replaces Heat Advisory in 3 area Counties, Saturday

Harrison-Pottawattamie-Mills Counties…EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM SATURDAY. * WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 expected. * IMPACTS…Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Kwik Star CEO, Miss Iowa attend ribbon cutting Thursday morning

In less than nine months since first announcing their plans, the Kwik Star gas station and convenience store has transformed the north end of the Perry Business Plaza into a hive of commercial bustle. In order to celebrate the opening of the 762nd store, Kwik Star CEO Don Zietlow of...
PERRY, IA
Western Iowa Today

2 Hurt in Dallas County Crash

(Dallas County) Two people suffered injuries in a crash in Dallas County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 7:26 a.m. on Friday on eastbound Interstate 80 near the 109-mile marker. Authorities identified the injured occupants as 74-year-old Teddy Anderson of Webster City and 62-year-old Jeffrey Munch of Exira.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Shelby County Supervisors approve SS4A application, & receive a petition opposed to CO2 pipeline

The Board of Supervisors in Shelby County met Tuesday morning, in a regular session. Auditor Mark Maxwell said in the meeting minutes, that Todd Valline presented updates and events sponsored and participated in by his organization, the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industries. During the session, Shelby County Engineer, Brandon Burmeister asked the board for approval of Amendments to Utility permits for Kirkman RNG, LLC. A motion to that effect was passed unanimously.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

Iowa investigators offer reward in killing of two pet dogs

The Cass County Sheriff's Office in Iowa is offering a $6,000 reward in the investigation into the killing of two pet dogs. Deputies say the animals vanished July 27th. They were found dead Tuesday near a bridge on 660th Street near Tucson Road in rural Cumberland, Iowa. This content is...
CUMBERLAND, IA
kjan.com

Armed Robber of Country Store in Denison, Iowa Sentenced to 17 Years in Federal Prison

(Sioux City, Iowa) – A man who robbed the Country Store in Denison, Iowa, was sentenced Thursday (August 4, 2022), to 17 years in federal prison. The U-S Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa reports 24-year-old Nhial Biliew, from Denison, received the prison term after a guilty plea to one count of interference with commerce by robbery. Evidence in the case revealed on June 23, 2020, Biliew used a gun to rob the Country Store in Denison. Biliew had previously been convicted for (1) Interference with Official Acts; (2) Theft, in the 4th Degree; (3) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; (4) Providing False Identification Information; and (5) Criminal Mischief in the 5th Degree.
DENISON, IA
WHO 13

Double crash on I-80 results in 1 dead, 2 injured

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A double crash between several vehicles Friday morning resulted in the death of one person. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash between multiple vehicles at around 6:45 a.m. on I-80 eastbound near the 112 mile marker. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, vehicles were stopped on […]
DALLAS COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy