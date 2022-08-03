Atlantic business owners donate $5,000 for bandstand improvements

Read on www.kjan.com
Plans for nearly 3 dozen wind turbines scrapped in Madison County
(Winterset, Iowa) – A wind farm project featuring 30 turbines has been scrapped in Madison County. Officials with MidAmerican Energy told KCCI in Des Moines, that the utility company says it canceled the Arbor Hill project, because of the circumstances surrounding their original plans have changed, including the number of turbines they were allowed to construct.
(Winterset, IA) – A wind farm project scheduled for Madison County has been canceled. Mid-American Energy was scheduled to add 30 wind turbines to the Arbor Hill Wind Project, but has reversed course in the face of strong local opposition. The Madison County Board of Supervisors passed a bill last month limiting the number of wind turbines Mid-American could build, which prompted a lawsuit. But on Saturday, landowners who’d agreed to lease their property for the wind farm received letters telling them it had been canceled. In a statement, the company said the changing “parameters” in Madison County made it unable to move forward with the project.
Temporary closure of Iowa 44 at BNSF Railway Crossing in Portsmouth begins August 15
(Atlantic) A joint Iowa DOT/BNSF railroad project to reconstruct Iowa 44 on the south side of Portsmouth will close the road at the at-grade railroad crossing beginning Monday, August 15 at 7 a.m., until Wednesday, August 24, weather permitting. During this closure, motorists will follow a marked detour route using...
AMS Open House set to take place next Friday
(Atlantic, Iowa) – A little more than a year and two-weeks after a fire heavily damaged the Atlantic Middle School (AMS), an Open House for the building is set to take place. According to Atlantic School District Superintendent Steve Barber, the event will take place August 12th, from 2-until 6-p.m. Members of the community are welcome to tour the newly reconstructed facility that sustained fire, smoke and water damage during a July 27, 2021 fire that began on the roof of the building.
Gothicon creeps into La Vista Friday and Saturday
It may not be October yet, but if you're looking for a taste of Halloween you'll want to check out Gothicon.
Atlantic Mayor Asks Residents and Property Owners to change the City’s Visual
(Atlantic) At Wednesday’s Atlantic City Council meeting Mayor Grace Garrett spoke about businesses and property owners cleaning up the weeds along the sidewalks and curbs. The mayor says AtlanticFest is coming to Atlantic on August 13 and will bring a lot of visitors to the town. The day features a huge car and motorcycle show and all the other vendors coming into town. Garrett says residents can clean up the city’s visuals with little work like cutting the grass and weeds.
Harlan City Council to receive MOU on the use of the Airport for aviation studies
(Harlan, Iowa) – The Harlan City Council met Tuesday evening in regular session. It was reported that the Council would receive a memorandum of understanding for using the Harlan Airport facilities for students studying aviation. Harlan City Administrator Gene Gettys visited with the Harlan Airport Commission and advised the Council the directive will show up in their next meeting packet. The School District’s facilities committee will also attend the next City Council meeting to update the Council on the school facilities project.
Army Corps says long-term drought conditions persist in Missouri River basin
(Radio Iowa) – There’s been a slight uptick in the amount of water flowing into reservoirs in the Missouri River Basin over the past two months, but the Army Corps of Engineers says it’s not enough to reverse long-term drought conditions along the Missouri River corridor. Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson reports.
Crews clean up hazardous material spill following fire in Carroll County
Police and fire responded early Friday. A Bettendorf dermatologist settled a fraud claim with the department of justice for $1.66 million. Dewitt police asking for help identifying person involved in car burglaries. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT. The DeWitt Police Department is asking for the public’s help...
Burn Ban issued for Mills County
(Glenwood, Iowa) – Two Counties in southwest Iowa now have bans in place on outdoor burning. On Thursday, a ban on open burning went into effect in Adair County. Today (Friday), the State Fire Marshal’s Office issued a BURN BAN for Mills County, effective from 8-a.m. Saturday, August 6th, and until further notice. The conditions are such in both Adair and Mills Counties, that conducting an open burn creates a danger to lives and property.
Corn, heat, dogs help Missouri deputies capture wanted Iowa felon
Deputies in Nodaway County apprehended a wanted Iowa felon hiding in Hopkins, Missouri, after a chase that ended near a corn field.
Atlantic City Council denies restaurant liquor license application
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic City Council met this (Wednesday) evening in their chambers at City Hall. During the Consent Agenda portion of the meeting, Councilman Dana Halder requested the topic of a Class C Liquor License for Weitzel’s Restaurant be pulled from that part of the agenda, so it can be discussed and acted on separately. The rest of the Consent Agenda was approved, including a Class-C Liquor License for the Atlas Atlantic Cinema. In asking for the item to be pulled from the Consent Agenda, Councilman Halder said he was not happy with the appearance of the property.
Excessive Heat Warning replaces Heat Advisory in 3 area Counties, Saturday
Harrison-Pottawattamie-Mills Counties…EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM SATURDAY. * WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 expected. * IMPACTS…Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Kwik Star CEO, Miss Iowa attend ribbon cutting Thursday morning
In less than nine months since first announcing their plans, the Kwik Star gas station and convenience store has transformed the north end of the Perry Business Plaza into a hive of commercial bustle. In order to celebrate the opening of the 762nd store, Kwik Star CEO Don Zietlow of...
2 Hurt in Dallas County Crash
(Dallas County) Two people suffered injuries in a crash in Dallas County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 7:26 a.m. on Friday on eastbound Interstate 80 near the 109-mile marker. Authorities identified the injured occupants as 74-year-old Teddy Anderson of Webster City and 62-year-old Jeffrey Munch of Exira.
Meet Pepper, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Pepper is a 12-year-old Shih Tzu mix at the shelter. He may be older, but he still has a lot of love to give and a surprising amount of energy too!
Shelby County Supervisors approve SS4A application, & receive a petition opposed to CO2 pipeline
The Board of Supervisors in Shelby County met Tuesday morning, in a regular session. Auditor Mark Maxwell said in the meeting minutes, that Todd Valline presented updates and events sponsored and participated in by his organization, the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industries. During the session, Shelby County Engineer, Brandon Burmeister asked the board for approval of Amendments to Utility permits for Kirkman RNG, LLC. A motion to that effect was passed unanimously.
Iowa investigators offer reward in killing of two pet dogs
The Cass County Sheriff's Office in Iowa is offering a $6,000 reward in the investigation into the killing of two pet dogs. Deputies say the animals vanished July 27th. They were found dead Tuesday near a bridge on 660th Street near Tucson Road in rural Cumberland, Iowa. This content is...
Armed Robber of Country Store in Denison, Iowa Sentenced to 17 Years in Federal Prison
(Sioux City, Iowa) – A man who robbed the Country Store in Denison, Iowa, was sentenced Thursday (August 4, 2022), to 17 years in federal prison. The U-S Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa reports 24-year-old Nhial Biliew, from Denison, received the prison term after a guilty plea to one count of interference with commerce by robbery. Evidence in the case revealed on June 23, 2020, Biliew used a gun to rob the Country Store in Denison. Biliew had previously been convicted for (1) Interference with Official Acts; (2) Theft, in the 4th Degree; (3) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; (4) Providing False Identification Information; and (5) Criminal Mischief in the 5th Degree.
Double crash on I-80 results in 1 dead, 2 injured
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A double crash between several vehicles Friday morning resulted in the death of one person. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash between multiple vehicles at around 6:45 a.m. on I-80 eastbound near the 112 mile marker. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, vehicles were stopped on […]
