Grant funding begins the process of restoring Bill Webb Elks Lodge

Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: ODHS looking for newborn infant reported missing from Portland and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Emergency sewer repair slows NE Portland traffic starting tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
EDITOR: City approves contested zoning change in Westmoreland
The editor presents a pageant of planning: How the city dealt with a zoning request that broke all of its standardsThis story began months ago — with a request for a zoning change on a commercial property which stretches from S.E. Insley on the north to Reedway on the south, on the west side of Milwaukie Avenue. There are two-story business buildings there now, and a sizeable parking lot in the center of the property, facing the west end of Harold Street. The property actually crosses over the Oaks Bottom bluff at the northwest corner, and the geologically-recognized landslide...
oregontoday.net
Department of Revenue Gresham office emergency closure today due to broken water line Oregon Recreation Trails Advisory Council …
Notable Document Award for the 2022 Advisory Report: Oregon Can Do More to Mitigate the Alarming Risk of Domestic Terrorism and Violent Extremist Attacks. EO 22-15 builds on recommendations from the Racial Justice Council’s Procurement and Contracting Equity Workgroup. Flags to fly at half-staff from now until midnight Thursday,...
Portland abruptly slams door on 'Friends of Trees'
Friends of Trees began its work in Woodstock -- and grew to plant thousands of trees across Portland. But now what?Reed neighborhood and former Woodstock resident Sherry Hall acquired a love of trees and the natural environment at an early age. Her parents lived near S.E. 119th and Division Street where then there were open spaces, cherry trees, and vacant lots. "I loved climbing trees, picking cherries and sitting in the lots, hunting for 4 leaf clovers." She also went camping frequently with her family. Her parents later moved to a 20-acre farm in Oregon City,...
Highway being renamed to honor Nisei WWII veterans
HOOD RIVER, Oregon — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in March of this year when lawmakers were considering the bill to dedicate Oregon Route 35. An Oregon highway will now be dedicated to Japanese Americans who fought in World War II. Oregon Route 35, which runs between...
Clerk Sherry Hall's office messes up Oregon City mayoral election
Election official's latest mistake involves sending incorrect Voters' Pamphlet to thousands of voters.Thousands of voters in Oregon City received their mayoral election ballots this week with an error in the Voters' Pamphlet for a different election being held for Oak Lodge Water Services District residents who live across the Clackamas River and several miles to the north. Considering the recent history, many Oregon City voters weren't too surprised to see another ballot error. Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall's office just spent over $100,000 on extra elections staff to address blurry barcodes on ballots in the May election. A previous...
Portland tradition returns to Washington Park this weekend
A Portland tradition returns to Washington Park this weekend.
kptv.com
Tenants of NW 23rd Victorian houses face possible eviction as lease ends
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A beloved store in Northwest Portland may have to find a new home after nearly 35 years. That’s because the land from Northwest Overton Street to Northwest Pettygrove Street is now for sale. The land is owned by Legacy Health Good Samaritan Hospital. The lease...
What you need to know before floating the Clackamas River
The Clackamas River has been a summertime destination for innertube floating for years. But like any body of water, it can be dangerous.
cityofsalem.net
Give Yourself Extra Time When Traveling West Salem Bridges
Plan ahead, Salem residents: Marion Street Bridge resurfacing work is under way, so please give yourself extra time if you're driving through the area. This is an Oregon Department of Transportation project. While State of Oregon crews work on the bridge, plan for on- and off-ramp closures with different detours...
Construction begins on Clackamas River salmon restoration project
Sieben-Riverbend Side Channel Enhancement Project to provide more space for native fish species. The Clackamas River Basin Council has begun construction on a section of the Clackamas River that will provide increased habitat for juvenile fish. The project, officially titled the Sieben-Riverbend Side Channel Enhancement Project, will focus on expanding a 1,750-foot side channel of the river. "The overall effort of all of the projects we're doing is to hopefully increase the survival rate of the juvenile fish as they move out," said Issac Sanders, the Clackamas River Basin Council restoration program manager. The primary species the council is...
KXL
Portland’s Leadership Must Be High Over New Pot Program
Breaking news! Portland declares a pot emergency! Commissioners shovel out piles of cash to shore up sinking stores. Well, that’s the press spin that went out from City Hall this week as it gifted millions as part of its brand new “Cannabis Emergency Relief Fund”. What’s the...
Rescue in Willamette River near Sellwood Bridge
The crash was not fatal, but it did leave a jet-skiier uncoscious in the river; he's recovering in a local hospitalOn Friday evening, July 1st, two people were enjoying the clear and warm weather by jet skiing near Sellwood Riverfront Park on the Willamette River. The idyll was interrupted when one of them ran into a sailboat. Central Precinct officers and Portland Fire and Rescue responded to the accident. The involved jet skier was conscious after the collision, but was taken to the hospital with "serious" injuries, according to PF&R. There is no further report on their condition due to federal privacy laws. The fire officials added the involved sailboat was "immobilized", and was towed to shore. No other injuries were reported. {loadposition sub-article-01}
streetroots.org
HUD launches affordable housing and rehousing initiative to combat national homelessness crisis
What was once a battered Econo Lodge, a strip of rooms bordering a black cement parking lot near downtown Hillsboro, is now a flagship re-housing project offering temporary transitional housing to homeless people. Washington County purchased the building for $6.15 million using Project Turnkey funds. Jenny Aguirre, program manager for...
Tree falls at Creston Park, crushing cars in parking lot
For some of those kids in the cars, that will prove to be the narrowest escape they will have ever had in their livesAlthough Creston-Kenilworth neighbors, and users of Creston City Park -- just south of S.E. Powell Boulevard — have said they've complained about the condition of trees there before, their concerns apparently did not reach Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R). If heard, their concerns about trees and limbs falling had not resulted in any action taken by PP&R. That is, until Monday evening, July 11, just after the Creston Outdoor Pool and closed, when people were heading back...
canbyfirst.com
DEQ Levies $114K Fine Against Icon Construction for Canby Projects
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality in June levied more than $100,000 in fines against Icon Construction, claiming the West Linn-based developer committed multiple stormwater-related permit violations in connection with four Canby housing projects. Icon has appealed the fines and, through its attorneys, has aggressively denied any wrongdoing in its...
Pamplin Media Group
HISTORY: Memories of Growing Up in Woodstock
Here's an overview of the last century in Woodstock, as reflected in the memories of a longtime resident. Portland has seen its share of changes over the past 90 years: The opening of the St. Johns Bridge in 1931; the dedication of the Portland-Columbia Airport in 1949; and the election of Portland's first female Mayor — Dorothy McCullough Lee.
WWEEK
Private Ownership of Ross Island Creates a Safe Harbor for Transient Boaters
Under a broiling late July sun, eight-member crew shells skim across the top of the bottle-green Willamette River like water bugs. Standup paddleboarders glide more slowly on the glassy water. And at the south end of heavily forested Ross Island, a motley flotilla of a dozen and a half cast-off...
thelundreport.org
Free Healthy Oregon Project Offers Early Cancer Detection To All
PORTLAND — Fitness coach LaTosha Wilson was having coffee with a student in 2020 when she learned about the Healthy Oregon Project, a research project to help inform participants about whether they are at a higher risk for developing cancer — and help promote scientific research. Wilson said...
KGW
Police surveillance captures shootout in Portland's Old Town
The shooting happened early Friday morning, involving at least three people. Officers arrested two men but are still looking for the other people involved.
KATU.com
LOPD asks public to help find missing Lake Oswego man
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — Police are asking for public assistance to find a missing Lake Oswego man. Maximilien Rafia, 42, was last seen on Tuesday in Oregon City. If you know anyone with information about his whereabouts authorities ask you to call Lake Oswego Police Department at (503) 635-0238.
