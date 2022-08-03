ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, MS

Mississippi woman sentenced for hiring and paying hit man in bitcoin to kill ex-husband

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t5xI5_0h3tJUNa00

JACKSON, Miss. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old woman was recently sentenced to 10 years in prison for hiring a hit man to kill her ex-husband.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi, Jessica Sledge used the internet, her cellphone, and the Whatsapp application between September 2021 and November 2021 to hire the hit man. Sledge was actually speaking with an FBI special agent posing as an assassin.

On Nov. 1, 2021, Sledge reportedly met with the undercover agent in Brandon, Mississippi, to pay him and to provide additional details for carrying out the murder.

Sledge was able to hire the hit man through the dark web, and she made three bitcoin payments, which came out to $10,000, WLBT-TV reports.

On Monday, Aug. 1, Sledge was sentenced to 120 months in prison for "using commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire," the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Sledge was also ordered to three years of supervised release following her incarceration, and she will have to pay a fine of $1,000.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the intended victim was unharmed.

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mageenews.com

Warrant Issued for the Arrest of Mayor Dale Berry

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Saturday morning, August 6, 2022, the Magee Police Department received a call concerning a dispute at Mayor Dale Berry’s home .Keilah Berry has filed assault charges against her husband.
MAGEE, MS
fox40jackson.com

Four men sentenced in child exploitation cases across Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The State Attorney General announced the sentencing of four men involved in child exploitation cases across Mississippi. Lynn Fitch says the physical, mental, and emotional injuries caused by child exploitation will be felt by the victims for a lifetime. Matthew Robert Strempler of Bay St....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced for Mortgage Fraud After Fraudulently Financing Three Properties

Louisiana Man Sentenced for Morgage Fraud After Fraudguelntly Financing Three Properties. New Orleans, Louisiana – Theodore Kurz, age 72, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 4, 2022, for mortgage fraud by the Honorable Nannette Jolivette Brown, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. Kurz was sentenced to time served, 5 years of supervised release, $751,900 in restitution, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Brandon, MS
Brandon, MS
Crime & Safety
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle

Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office on August 5, 2022, a former captain with the Shreveport Police Department was arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by the police department.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WLOX

Pelahatchie woman and ‘Crypto Crusader’ charged in $300 million pyramid scheme

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - A resident of Pelahatchie, Mississippi, has been named as a defendant in a $300 million, multi-country “textbook pyramid and Ponzi scheme.”. Cheri Beth Bowen, 44, is one of 11 charged by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly creating and promoting the scheme centering around the crypto trading company, Forsage.
PELAHATCHIE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Special Agent#Murder#Hit Man#Violent Crime#Web3#Fbi#Wlbt Tv
WAPT

Former JPD officer found guilty in beating death

JACKSON, Miss. — A former JPD police officer was found guilty in the death of a Jackson man. Anthony Fox's trial started last week and wrapped up Thursday. Fox was convicted on culpable negligence manslaughter charges in the beating death of George Robinson, 62. Fox was accused of pulling...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Bear cub hit by car on MS 465 in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A bear cub was hit by a car on Mississippi 465 in Warren County on Saturday, August 6. Vicksburg Daily News reported the cub was hit around 4:00 p.m. on 465 near Eagle Lake. The driver stopped and searched for the cub. Initially, the driver believed the cub was dead […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Five Mississippi men arrested in Louisiana for illegal fishing acts

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of Summit, Miss., Thomas Firth, 56, of Tylertown, Miss., and Steven Riley, 59, of Gulfport, Miss., for over the daily limit of catfish. Agents also cited Clifton Clark, 44, Gulfport, Miss., and Riley and Jones for not possessing a non-resident basic fishing license.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLBT

Hinds County names new undersheriff

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s Office has a new undersheriff. Jarrat Taylor was promoted from chief deputy to undersheriff on August 3. Taylor is a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. “I look forward to his leadership,” said Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones....
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Man wanted for ATV theft in Copiah County

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted for theft in Copiah County. The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen ATV in the Sardis Road area on Saturday. If anyone has any information, contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 894-3011 or Crime...
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of stealing car from Enterprise Car Rental

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for a man who is accused of stealing a car from Enterprise Car Rental. Officials with the Jackson Police Department said the man stole a black 2021 Toyota RAV4 from the store location at 5475 Executive Place. They said he scouted the parking lot before taking the […]
JACKSON, MS
wcbi.com

New troopers will soon be patrolling Mississippi highways

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – 29 new troopers will soon be patrolling Mississippi highways. Cadet Class 66 graduated Friday and to the oath to keep the state safe. This is a unique class, because each cadet had law enforcement experience before going to trooper school. That is a first for...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Coroner confirms victim of Madison Co. explosion has died

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A victim of last week’s explosion in Madison County has died. Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland confirms that Luke Perry Walker had succumbed, days after he was injured in a blast that sent six people to the hospital. Walker died on Thursday, according to...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

38K+
Followers
2K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy