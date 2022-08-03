ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Brooke Lennington delivers baby

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UgAPM_0h3tInAI00

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Former 27 News anchor Brooke Lennington gave birth to a baby boy Monday.

Brooke and her husband welcomed Jackson “Jack-Jack” Kenneth Marcotte into the world at 7:03 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2022. He weighed in at six pounds and 11 ounces.

Brooke described her journey through childbirth as “intense” on Facebook. The newborn shares a birthday with Brooke’s father and takes his middle name from her grandfather.

Dog swim days in Topeka

“We love him more than words can ever express!” Brooke said on Facebook.

Lennington left 27 News in March earlier this year to pursue a new job with a payroll company as she prepared to become a mother. She announced her pregnancy during an evening broadcast on Feb. 24, 2022.

We wish Brooke and her husband well on their journey through parenthood!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22TFTz_0h3tInAI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xlmzu_0h3tInAI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CrbD1_0h3tInAI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZG1z1_0h3tInAI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eTpBI_0h3tInAI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QPTew_0h3tInAI00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

2-year-old who died loved to sing, hug, spoil his baby sister

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – The identity of a 2-year-old child found unresponsive inside a vehicle in Scranton is confirmed by a local pastor. Zebulan “Zebby” Peter David Enz is being memorialized in an obituary as a “loving and caring child” who loved to hug his family. Zebby was found inside a vehicle Sunday, July 31 […]
SCRANTON, KS
KSNT News

Adopt a Pet: Jack

HOLTON (KTMJ) – Stephani Collins with the Heart of Jackson Humane Society stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Thursday to introduce us to this week’s adoptable pet. Jack is a Shar Pei/lab mix who is about a year and a half old. He came to the shelter as a stray about a month ago and […]
HOLTON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Entertainment
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Entertainment
KSNT News

Dog swim days in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Two Topeka Aquatic Centers are hosting dog swim days before the summer ends. The dog swim days will be available at the Blaisdell Family Aquatic Center on Aug. 11 and at Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center on Aug. 15. The event will open from 5-7 p.m. It costs $5 per dog and each […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec. presents ‘Dancehouse’

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT)- Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is hosting an adaptive program called “Dancehouse.” This program is open to ages 14+ and allows people to hang out and dance along with friends or family. This event will be held on the second of every Thursday of each month. The “Dancehouse” event is located at […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
WIBW

Manhattan woman taken to Topeka hospital following roll-over accident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman was rushed to a hospital in the area and then to one in Topeka after a roll-over accident in Manhattan on Thursday. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 1900 block of Hayes Dr. in Manhattan with reports of an injury accident.
MANHATTAN, KS
Kansas Public Radio

Remembering the Atchison Man Who Helped Invent Rock & Roll

It's hard to pinpoint exactly where and when Rock & Roll began. But the small Kansas town of Atchison can boast that one of its own residents played a part in its creation. As part of KPR's occasional series on Kansas history, Commentator Bobbi Athon tells us about a music prodigy who helped lay the foundation for what we know today as rock and roll.
ATCHISON, KS
KVOE

Denim and Diamonds shatters prior fundraising record

Shortly before the Denim and Diamonds signature event Friday, administrators at Newman Regional Health hinted at a record fundraising total. And that’s exactly what they got. And it wasn’t even close. The early total is $203,000, topping last year’s prior record by $80,000, and the final total could...
WIBW

Gunshot victim arrives at hospital overnight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip arrived at St. Francis just before 11 p.m. Thursday. Officials say the injury was non-life threatening and believed to have happed in the 600 block of SW Roosevelt St. Topeka Police say the investigation is ongoing.
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Startland News

They told him to build it in California; this agtech founder came back to Kansas instead

When it came time to plant Trevor McKeeman’s agtech startup, he refused to farm the groundbreaking company’s future out to the coasts — specifically California where potential funders said he could find “money and talent.” “I was actually in Boston at the time,” explained McKeeman, founder and CEO of HitchPin, a digital marketplace for farmers The post They told him to build it in California; this agtech founder came back to Kansas instead appeared first on Startland News.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Police looking for this Topeka man

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Police are looking for a Topeka man in connection to an Aggravated Battery. At 10:55 p.m. on Aug. 4th, Topeka Police arrived at St. Francis Hospital in response to reports of an individual who suffered from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. After investigation, it was determined that this incident was tied to the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

National Night Out encourages you to meet your neighbors

KSNT (TOPEKA)- On Saturday National Night Out will host its annual event in 53 neighborhoods across Topeka. The events are decided on by the neighborhoods, and range from pancake breakfasts, to pool parties and even movie nights. Frito Lay is providing chips for the events, Dillons is providing water, and crime stoppers and the Topeka […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka family searches for answers after mobile home fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka family who lost their home in a fire is struggling to get back on their feet. It’s been a month since a fire destroyed their mobile home at Lakewood Park. Since then, Annetta White and her three children have found a temporary place to stay, but they still need help. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy