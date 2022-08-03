Read on heraldcourier.com
Central Va. child is first pediatric flu death in state in 2021-22 season
A child under the age of 5 from central Virginia has died of complications from influenza, the state health department announced, a rare occurrence given the low levels of flu in the state. The child was the first pediatric flu death in the state in the 2021-22 flu season. Information...
Region has seen 19 COVID deaths in recent days
The region’s COVID-19 summer surge continues with more than 3,200 new cases, 19 deaths and more than 150 people hospitalized. New cases rose 14% across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties to 2,256 from July 24 to July 30, the most recent data available from the Tennessee Department of Health. Eight of those 10 counties registered increases over the prior week, with Sullivan County reporting more than 600 new cases, or nearly 100 more than the previous week. Washington County Tennessee recorded the region’s largest jump with 446 new cases – 63.7 per day – or 121 more than the prior week.
Ballad collects diapers and wipes to aid Kentucky neighbors
In the wake of historic flooding that ravaged 13 counties in Eastern Kentucky last week, the Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network will support recovery efforts with a community-wide drive to collect diapers and baby wipes for affected families. Donations will benefit survivors of the flooding, which has displaced hundreds...
Youngkin OKs Virginia teacher tax breaks, help for foster care youth
When 18-year-olds move out of foster care, Virginia will be stepping up with help finding housing through a General Assembly bill that Gov. Glenn Youngkin has signed into law. Teachers will get a tax break when they dig into their pockets to buy classroom supplies, too. Both were among initiatives...
Former delegate Joe Johnson passes away at age 90
Longtime Southwest Virginia lawmaker Joe Johnson died Friday following a lifetime of service. He was 90. A native of Washington County, Virginia, Johnson served in the Virginia House of Delegates from 1966 to 1970 and then again from 1990 to 2014. Upon his return to politics, Johnson’s lone contested race was for the former 6th District seat in November 1989. After redistricting, he was then unopposed in 11 consecutive elections to represent the 4th District, which includes the town of Abingdon and Washington County. He was an attorney whose practice was based in Abingdon.
Sales tax holiday in Virginia this weekend includes school supplies, clothing
Virginia’s annual sales tax holiday is ringing in back-to-school season. The three-day holiday starts Friday and ends at midnight Sunday. Shoppers can buy qualifying school supplies, clothing, footwear and other specialty items tax-free. Items eligible for the deal include:. • School supplies that cost $20 or less per item.
Environmental group sues to get AG document on withdrawal from RGGI
Environmental nonprofit group Appalachian Voices filed a lawsuit Thursday to obtain a reported document from the Virginia attorney general’s office that would undercut Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s desire to pull Virginia out of a regional environmental cap and trade market. The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative — dubbed RGGI —...
House speaker overhauls VEC watchdog commission - 14 weeks after reforms
More than three months after Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed emergency reforms of the Virginia Employment Commission into law, House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, made appointments this week to a legislative commission that is supposed to lead oversight of the state agency's management of unemployment benefits. The Commission on Unemployment Compensation...
Virginia official lobbied for gas project his agency will consider
As one of eight gubernatorial appointees on the Virginia Marine Resources Commission, James Minor gets a vote on an anticipated permit request for a natural gas pipeline expansion south of Petersburg. Public records show that he's been lobbying elected officials to support the project; he and the company that wants to build it won't say if he was paid for the work.
Ex-lawmaker in Hawaii bribery case donates to campaigns
HONOLULU (AP) — The campaign committee of former Hawaii Democratic state Rep. Ty Cullen, who pleaded guilty earlier this year after taking bribes, donated to two candidates for the state House of Representatives last month. State Campaign Spending Commission data says Friends of Ty Cullen has donated $2,000 to...
Republicans pick Milwaukee to host 2024 national convention
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans on Friday unanimously chose Milwaukee in swing state Wisconsin for the 2024 national convention, a win for the city on the shores of Lake Michigan after its hosting of the Democratic convention in 2020 was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision in favor...
