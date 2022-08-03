Marion County in need of bus drivers for start of school year

Read on www.wesh.com
Ocala event commemorates National Stop on Red Week
Since 2018, 910 drivers have run red lights and caused crashes reported in Marion County. Of those crashes, 63 resulted in a death or severe injury. That’s more than one death a month for the past four years. Residents are invited to join local officials for a Stop on...
FDOT pauses plans for turnpike extension
In an unexpected move, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has “paused” plans for its four proposed toll road routes for extending the Florida Turnpike north from Wildwood and ending at US 19 in Levy County. The state will, instead, focus on improvements to I-75. The proposed toll...
Two Marion County nurses sue employer after active shooter drill
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two nurses in Marion County are suing their employer after an active shooter exercise was all too real. Twin lawsuits filed in circuit court claim that Lauren Palazini and Dominique Tucker were participating in new employee training last November when a man with a gun burst into the room.
Marion County to host free back-to-school vaccine event for students
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Health officials in Marion County are hosting a free vaccination event for students Saturday ahead of the upcoming school year. The Florida Department of Health in Marion County will be hosting the event from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at its main office, 1801 SE 32nd Ave. in Ocala. before the school district opens back up on Aug. 10.
Here are some Central Florida back-to-school events happening this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — For many counties in Central Florida, the new school year starts next week. Whether families are preparing for their child to return to the classroom or start school for the first time, we collected a roundup of the following back-to-school events happening this weekend. Orange County.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating an early morning shooting that has left a teenager dead. The shooting happened just before 2am on the 4700 block of W Hwy 318 near Orange Lake. When deputies arrived at the scene they found a black male who was shot and had died.
Nurses sue Florida hospital alleging they were not warned of active shooter drill, and thought it was real
Nurses sue Florida hospital alleging they were not warned of active shooter drill. Two nurses at AdventHealth's TimberRidge emergency room in Ocala, Florida, have filed a lawsuit against the hospital alleging they were left traumatized after the hospital conducted a simulated active shooter exercise, but did not tell those attending the training it was part of a drill.
Pilot program to help fight Florida’s opioid crisis will expand across the state including Marion County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pilot program to fight the opioid crisis in Florida is expanding to Marion County and several other communities in the state. The Coordinated Opioid Recovery Program of core is an addiction care network. It was tested in Palm Beach County for almost two years and...
16-year-old missing in Flagler County, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A teenager has been reported missing in Flagler County. According to deputies, Jaquin Adame, 16, was last seen in Palm Coast near Beechwood Lane. He was wearing basketball shoes, shorts and a tank top. Anyone who sees him should contact the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.
Wildwood man who tried to outrun deputies claims he was ‘scared for his life’
A Wildwood man who tried to outrun deputies claimed he was “scared for his life.”. Quanzie Jecory Young, 29, was traveling Thursday morning on U.S. Hwy. 441 in a vehicle that was believed to have been involved in a robbery in Belleview, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. After deputies had activated the lights and sirens of their squad cars and began a pursuit, Young made a turn onto U.S. 301. He continued southbound on U.S. 301 before making a turn onto SE Hwy. 42. He later pulled into a driveway, got out of his vehicle and fled on foot. When he was apprehended, deputies asked him why he fled. Young “stated he was scared for his life and that is why he ran from law enforcement,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.
DeLand man killed in early morning crash in Lake County, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers in Lake County are investigating a deadly crash Friday morning. The crash occurred around 1:50 a.m. on County Road 43 near the border of Lake and Volusia counties. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators said a 47-year-old DeLand man was driving...
Marion County residents weigh in on local grocery shopping options
More residents across Marion County recently wrote in to share their thoughts on the grocery shopping options in Ocala/Marion County. “Ever since they catered to On Top of the World and moved the V.A. to the rich side of the city, we (the lowly poor) have to go through the worst traffic in the city, a.k.a. Highway 200. It takes over 30 minutes to get there if you’re lucky and hit all green lights. We don’t have a decent box store on the northeast side of Ocala like Sam’s Club or Costco. I thought that declaring Silver Springs as a Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) meant redevelopment for that area. What happened to that?” says Ocala resident Ronald Guillory.
FDOT suspends Northern Turnpike Extension project citing ‘significant concerns’
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — After months of protests and pleading, rural Sumter and Marion County residents won a partial victory Thursday after FDOT leaders announced the indefinite pause of the Northern Turnpike Extension project. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The project would have pushed the highway...
Marion County Public School orientation list for 2022-2023 school year
Marion County Public Schools has released orientation dates and times for the 2022-2023 school year. The special orientation “meet and greets” will provide parents and students with advance notice of class schedules, bell times, teacher assignments, bus routes and stop times, extra-curricular activities, and other school-related activities. MCPS...
FDOT puts brakes on Suncoast Parkway northern expansion
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation appears to be abandoning plans for an expansion of some northern Florida toll roads. According to the Citrus County Chronicle, State Rep. Ralph Massullo said FDOT is ending plans the four corridors it was considering for a northern turnpike extension and is looking at different options.
State officially kills Florida Turnpike extension, citing public opposition
State transportation officials on Thursday officially killed a proposal that would have extended Florida's Turnpike from where it now ends at Interstate 75 near Wildwood east to connect with U.S. 19. It would have impacted large areas in either Citrus, Sumter, Levy and Marion counties. They cited public opposition that...
Villager who got lost while driving home loses license as result of DUI arrest
A Village of Caroline resident who got lost on her way home will lose her license as the result of a drunk driving arrest. Tracy Ann Allen, 52, pleaded no contest last month in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. In addition to the loss of her license for six months, she has been placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
Gainesville man suffered minor injuries in a crash in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a man from Gainesville suffered minor injuries in a crash in Alachua County Thursday afternoon. Troopers say a pickup truck hit the side of a sedan a little after 1 p.m. on 39th Ave near the I-75 interchange. The driver of the truck...
Marion County non-profits granted American Rescue Plan Act funds
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Three north central Florida non-profits received grant money from the Marion County Commission. The funds come from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). In total, $1.6 million dollars in ARPA funds were awarded Wednesday. Pastor Rocky Shrableis the Lead Pastor at Wings of Faith fellowship. He...
Iowa retiree in golf cart arrested after driving along U.S. Hwy. 27/441
An Iowa retiree in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge after driving along U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Allen Burdette Russell, 63, who lives at 354 Ivanhoe Circle in Lady Lake, was driving a beige Yamaha golf cart shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday heading north parallel to U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at Discount Tobacco.
