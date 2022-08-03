Gas Falls Below $4 A Gallon Unleaded In FM Metro

Read on www.kvrr.com
AG Week
AgweekTV Full Show: Tharaldson Ethanol deals with big loss, Lida Farm, labor shortage hits South Dakota co-op
This week on AgweekTV, the Casselton ethanol plant suffered a big loss with the death of its COO. We talk with owner Gary Tharaldson. This is the best time of year for people who like their produce straight from the farm. And, a South Dakota elevator takes a drastic measure to fill a serious labor shortage.
newscenter1.tv
Fargo house tests hemp as construction material
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The two small houses are going up on the back half of a lot just off a busy street, not far from downtown Fargo. “These homes are identical in blueprint, they’re 13 by 23, with 12 foot ceilings, there’s a loft in each of them,” explains Grassroots Development president Justin Berg, the man behind this one-of-a-kind construction and research project.
valleynewslive.com
Permanent jewelry has come to North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Permanent jewelry has been a popular concept recently and now, there is a jeweler who had started the business in North Dakota. ”It’s so simple but easy and meaningful and yeah,” said Chelsea Ktytor, permanent jewelry specialist at the Bracelet Bar. Chelsea...
valleynewslive.com
ND workers make less per hour than national average
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its Employment Situation Summary for the month of July stating that employment is up over half a million jobs and unemployment rates are down to 3.5%. But North Dakota lags behind the national average in one very important category, mean...
740thefan.com
Minnesota #fishing Report-August 5, 2022
BAUDETTE/WARROAD – LAKE OF THE WOODS & THE RAINY RIVER. Summer walleye fishing remains excellent with limits of walleye and sauger being taken from Lake of the Woods. Nice pods of eating-size walleye can be found in 12-20 feet of water in front of Pine Island, and near the Lighthouse and Morris Point gaps. Successful anglers are using spinnerbaits or crankbaits. The deep mud in 28-34 feet of water is also holding good numbers of walleye. For the most action at the mud, jig a frozen shiner or fathead minnow, drift a spinner and crawler, or troll a crankbait.
kvrr.com
Red River Women’s Clinic’s Moorhead location revealed
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Red River Women’s Clinic has a new location in Moorhead. City records say it will be at 302 Highway 75 North across from Moorhead Public Service. The clinic raised nearly $1 million on GoFundMe to move from its Downtown Fargo location to Moorhead.
valleynewslive.com
Sears in Fergus Falls closes after owners retire
FERGUS FALLS, MN (Valley News Live) - After 10 and a half years, the Sears in Fergus Falls is closing up shop for the final time as the owners are set to retire. According to the Ericksons, they have received a lot of love and support this week from the community as they will close their doors on Saturday.
wdayradionow.com
Lady A cancels several North Dakota performances, including Fargo show
(Fargo, ND) -- Lady A is canceling concerts in Fargo, Minot and Sioux Falls, as well as the rest of its 2022 Fall tour. A message from the band said that Charles Kelley would be working on his sobriety. "Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy,...
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Red River Valley SWAT: Local community support is bringing us "good resources"
(Fargo, ND) -- Red River Valley SWAT spoke with WDAY Radio about how the agency determines when they are deployed, the staff they have on call, and multiple other topics. West Fargo Police Sergeant and Red River Valley SWAT Team Leader Craig Danielson says the team is made from a combination of multiple departments from across our region. He says the wide variety of agencies bring many resouces to the department in return.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo restaurant catches fire
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo restaurant is damaged after a fire broke out late Saturday morning. The West Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that at 11:50 a.m, crews were dispatched to Spitfire Bar & Grill for a structure fire. When they arrived on scene, flames were visible from the roof of the building, above the commercial kitchen space. Crews quickly knocked down and contained the fire.
valleynewslive.com
Fire damages Stenerson Lumber in Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Stenerson Lumber is damaged after a fire Friday morning. Detroit Lakes firefighters say, when they arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof. Open flames and smoldering insulation were found in the attic space of the building. Audubon Fire Department provided mutual aid...
valleynewslive.com
Lane closures on the way for I-94
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Beginning at around 8:30 P.M. on August 4, there will be a westbound lane closure on Interstate 94 in Moorhead for several hours overnight. Crews will be removing concrete barriers and barrels along the road between the Highway 75 and 34th St/ SE Main Ave. exits.
kvrr.com
WeFest well underway in Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) — It’s the second year back after taking a break in 2020. WE Fest has kicked off at Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes. “I am a people fan. I love seeing the smiles on their faces and the joy when they’re here and the whoop whoopin’ when the artists are up on stage. It’s just, it’s my. I like to see people get together. A lot of hugs. I do a lot of hugging during WeFest with people I haven’t seen for a long time,” says Mark Bjerke, the General Manager of WeFest.
valleynewslive.com
Lady A postpones concerts in Fargo, Minot
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Lady A concerts scheduled to take place next month in the area are no longer happening. The group posted on social media that they’ll be postponed, as its lead singer Charles Kelley has “embarked on a journey to sobriety”. Lady A...
kfgo.com
Local broadcaster Doug Hamilton passes away
FARGO (KFGO) – Award-winning local broadcaster Doug Hamilton has passed away after a battle with cancer. Hamilton, a longtime Fargo TV news anchor, was part of the Peabody Award Winning News Team at KFGO during the 1997 flood. Hamilton was also active in the Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre, was the...
valleynewslive.com
Ashlyn Hill joins The Valley Today anchor desk
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live is excited to welcome a new anchor to the desk. Ashlyn Hill will wake up with you on The Valley Today alongside Jordan Schroeer, Lisa Green and Gillian Trudeau from 4:30-7:00 a.m. Monday-Friday. “I am thrilled to be joining Fargo’s number...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Teacher, Staff positions still open in several North Dakota school districts
(Fargo, ND) -- Many North Dakota school districts are still trying to fill teaching and staff positions. Districts in the Red River Valley are still working to fill open educator positions in time for the upcoming school years. Fargo Public Schools still needs to fill more than 20 teacher positions.
DL-Online
Threat of storms closes WE Fest Main Stage Friday evening
DETROIT LAKES — At about 7:30 p.m. Friday, WE Fest cleared its stage area and concert bowl due to the threat of dangerous storms. "We’ve been advised by authorities to clear the stage area and audience due to incoming severe weather and high winds," WE Fest posted on its Facebook page. "Please return to your campsite or vehicle."
valleynewslive.com
Elderly man hurt following Otter Tail County crash
NEAR FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An elderly man is hurt following a single-car crash in Otter Tail County. The State Patrol says it happened on Thursday, August 4 on Hwy. 210 near Fergus Falls. The crash report says 76-year-old Alan Olson of Clitherall, MN was heading east...
