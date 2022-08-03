Read on www.wdhn.com
More scattered storms for the foreseeable future
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Showers will be ending for everyone soon, but the partly cloudy skies will remain. Lows will be in the low to middle 70s again. Sunday has a 70% chance for showers and storms with highs in the low to middle 90s before the rain begins. Just like today, a few of the storms could be on the stronger side. Isolated gusty winds and very small hail will be possible.
Temperatures come down as rain chances go up!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We’ll be mainly if not entirely dry the rest of the evening and overnight. Lows will be in the low 70s tonight and most nights this week. Saturday be in the low to middle 90s with a 50-60% chance for showers and storms. Most of the rain will be in the afternoon and evening.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Geneva, Houston by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 14:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-06 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Geneva; Houston The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Geneva County in southeastern Alabama South central Houston County in southeastern Alabama Northwestern Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida Northeastern Holmes County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 240 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cottonwood, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cottonwood, Graceville, Taylor, Slocomb, Malone, Malvern, Rehobeth, Greenwood, Madrid, Campbellton, Memphis, Grangeburg, Garretts Crossroads, Tendil Crossing, Southern Junction, Merritts Crossroads, Keytons, Light, Cobb Crossroads and Jacobs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Water World searching for the perfect peanut
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Water World is adding new additions to the park next summer, and they need the local kids’ help!. In addition to getting a new front entrance, Water World is planning to add a peanut to be placed in the front of the park, much like the peanuts seen around town.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Holmes, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 15:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Holmes; Jackson The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Geneva County in southeastern Alabama South central Houston County in southeastern Alabama Northwestern Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida Northeastern Holmes County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 240 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cottonwood, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cottonwood, Graceville, Taylor, Slocomb, Malone, Malvern, Rehobeth, Greenwood, Madrid, Campbellton, Memphis, Grangeburg, Garretts Crossroads, Tendil Crossing, Southern Junction, Merritts Crossroads, Keytons, Light, Cobb Crossroads and Jacobs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Dinosaurs have invaded Dothan!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Jurassic Quest is the largest dinosaur show in North America and it’s in the Wiregrass this weekend providing educational fun for people of all ages. Gates opened Friday morning and already people are flocking to the Peanut Festival Fairgrounds that are covered in life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs.
Phase 3 of Ross Clark Circle roadwork begins this weekend
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Phase Three of the Ross Clark Circle road renovations begins Sunday. MidSouth has installed new cross-drains at night over the past week. All lanes will begin the milling process on Sunday, August 7th. MidSouth will likely be milling and grading for two nights and then...
Road Closure coming to Ashford Road
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Starting on Monday, August 8, Houston County Road and Bridge will close Ashford Road to through traffic. The closure will be between Enon Road and Freddie Whiddon Road until further notice. The road closure is necessary to replace a cross drain before an upcoming project. Subscribe...
Multiple Dothan streets listed for sewer repairs
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A City of Dothan contractor will perform sewer repairs for various locations throughout the city. Suncoast, a Dothan contractor, will be repairing sewer lines across the city starting Monday, August, 8th. The following areas that will be affected by these repairs are the following:. •...
The 53rd Possum Festival returns in Wausau
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The marsupials are back. Don’t be alarmed if you happen to see any of these cute guys running around because the 53rd Annual Possum Festival returns to Wausau. “This possum festival originated to commemorate the idea of the possum,” Joe Phillips, MC for the...
Wiregrass Pet Rescue and Adoption Center coming to Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After decades of serving lost and abandoned animals, Dothan’s Animal Shelter is outdated. “It is not adequate to meet the needs of this community, the people that work there are some of the most wonderful people I’ve ever met, and they are so dedicated to the pets, however they just do not have the resources that they need to really do what we need to do for this community,” explains Rachel Smith, Executive Director of Wiregrass Pet and Adoption Center.
Street mural leaves DeFuniak Springs residents on the fence
DeFuniak Springs, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - DeFuniak Springs officials say they want the city to be a destination spot for tourists. One way of doing this is by promoting the arts. “It’s been a bit of a collaborative effort between Main Street and the city, and also with the Tree and Beautification Board,” said City Beautification & Tree Board Chair Kim Wennerberg. “We’re all trying to work together to make downtown more interesting and more of a destination.”
Possum Festival attracts large crowds for 53rd year
WAUSAU, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s the time of the summer when a Washington County town pays tribute to a certain marsupial. The 53rd annual Possum Festival took place in Wausau on Saturday, and just about the whole community came out to partake in the festivities. “This parade is really awesome,” festival-goer James Anderson said. “My […]
Ross Clark Circle Phase III of expansion project begins
DOTHAN, Ala. (PRESS RELEASE) - This week the third phase of the Ross Clark Circle expansion project began. The third phase of the expansion project consists of installing additional lanes on Ross Clark Circle from south of Meadowbrook Drive South to North Cherokee Avenue and on U.S. Highway 231 from Girard Avenue to Buyers Drive.
Samson rescue looks at fees due to a state decision
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN)— Samson Rescue is dealing with an issue other private and government-run rescue squads are dealing with statewide. Recently, the state of Alabama approved a fee on emergency medical transport providers. The Samson City Council passed a measure where its rescue service will be charging the fee...
Rollng Store coming to Pioneer Museum
The Pioneer Museum of Alabama has received a historical treasure from the Tourism Council of Bullock County — the Locklar Rolling Store that was established in 1947. The Locklar Rolling Store made home deliveries to the rural residents in Bullock and Macon counties for 55 years. Barbara Tatom, museum...
Two arrested, 3 wanted for double homicide in Dothan, Bonifay
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The bodies of two Dothan residents, Shauna Terry and Damien Bell, were found buried on the property of Sheena Marie Thurman in Bonifay last Friday. Officials said Thurman has been arrested and charged with an open count of murder in both Alabama and Florida. “The...
Back to School on a Budget: Ways to save at Thrift Stores
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - With several students already back in the classrooms and others to follow in the coming days, parents may still be fretting about back-to-school items. One local thrifting expert is sharing her tips and tricks on how to go back to school on a budget. Hundreds of...
UPDATE: Borden Dairy in Houston Co. to soon close
COWARTS, Ala. (WDHN) — WDHN News has received new information on the timetable for Borden Dairy to close in Houston County. The Cowarts facility, along with a Mississippi plant, will have until October 2nd, 2022 to close its doors, according to a press release. Stay with WDHN News for...
SmartBank Purchases Historic Ellison Building
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - SmartBank recently announced the purchase of Dothan’s historic Ellison building located at 170 East Main Street. This location in the heart of downtown will include a full-retail branch allowing the team to serve the Wiregrass area community with regional, commercial, private banking, and mortgage lending needs.
