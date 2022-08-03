In 1982, Chuck E. Cheese opened up their Games Division Manufacturing Facility on Shelton Drive. At that time, I was the Director of The Games Division. It was a great time in my life as I was able to hire many employees from Hollister. Their work effect was second to none. At this time 40 years later, I would like to thank all those employees for their outstanding work and hope everyone is happy and healthy. I learned so much from them.

HOLLISTER, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO