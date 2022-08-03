Read on sanbenito.com
KSBW.com
Carmel Valley in Party Mode as Annual Fiesta returns
CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. — Fiesta Days on the Green are in full swing this weekend at Carmel Valley Community Park, with arts and crafts, food vendors, and free concerts. The Kiwanis Club of Carmel Valley started the tradition in 1989. Over three days the volunteer organization hosts a "Hoopla" barbecue, a trail run, a car show, a dog show, a horseshoe tournament, and a pancake breakfast.
benitolink.com
Schedule for Hollister’s 150th celebration
10 a.m. – Parade will begin in downtown Hollister. 11:30 a.m. – Dedication of the Heritage Time Capsule Ceremony and Blue Star Memorial By-way Plaque by the VFW Post 9242 and City of Hollister’s 150th Committee at the Veterans Memorial Building. 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. –...
sanbenito.com
Youth Alliance fundraiser celebrates young leaders
Youth Alliance will celebrate young leaders from the community during the Youth Rising event on Sept. 15 at 6:30pm. This fundraising event is dedicated to spotlighting the youth in the organization’s programs as they work to make a difference in the community. The Youth Rising Celebration is scheduled as...
KSBW.com
City of Watsonville gears up for the long-awaited Strawberry Festival
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Come Friday, the annual Strawberry Festival in Watsonville will be returning. The 3-day festival celebrates the largest crop in the Pajaro Valley. On Thursday, the city started shutting down streets for crews to start gearing up. The festival first started back in 1994, but it was...
benitolink.com
Three events providing students with free school supplies
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Marisa Sachau. As school is starting in a few weeks, community organizations and agencies are holding resource fairs for students in need to get their school supplies for free. The San Benito County Office of Education will host a Back-to-School Resource Fair at...
Silicon Valley
This Gilroy business is devoted to one of mankind’s most ancient skills
Predator’s Archery in Gilroy sits between two shopping malls that include a Big 5 Sporting Goods and Costco — usually big competition for niche brick-and-mortar businesses like Curtis Campisi’s shop. After all, why spend hundreds of dollars on a custom bow and arrow and in-person lessons when...
KSBW.com
Pacific Grove nonprofit helps older dogs find homes, and older people keep dogs longer
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Carie Broecker, a Pacific Grove local, is the co-founder ofPeace of Mind Dog Rescue. The nonprofit organization has two missions: help older dogs find a home, and help senior citizens stay with their dogs as long as possible. “Our vision is really to be an...
Waterline break near Lake Nacimiento Resort entrance creates sinkhole
County of Monterey Public Works crews are warning drivers about a sinkhole that has formed along Lake Nacimiento Drive. The post Waterline break near Lake Nacimiento Resort entrance creates sinkhole appeared first on KION546.
Silicon Valley
First ‘seltzery’ in California launched in Monterey County
PACIFIC GROVE — Bringing an effervescence to Lovers Point in Pacific Grove, the California Seltzer Co. has begun filling the space at 631 Ocean View Blvd. to become the first “seltzery” in California. Veronica Camp, one of the founders of the company, said that during the process...
KSBW.com
What you need to know about the Watsonville Strawberry Festival
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Watsonville Strawberry Festival is back in full force after having to downsize in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event runs through Sunday in downtown Watsonville. There will be food vendors, carnival rides and live entertainment on two stages. Saturday will kick off the...
sanbenito.com
Letter to the editor: Many thanks to Chuck E. Cheese crew
In 1982, Chuck E. Cheese opened up their Games Division Manufacturing Facility on Shelton Drive. At that time, I was the Director of The Games Division. It was a great time in my life as I was able to hire many employees from Hollister. Their work effect was second to none. At this time 40 years later, I would like to thank all those employees for their outstanding work and hope everyone is happy and healthy. I learned so much from them.
Lookout Update: Homeless count shows large increase among veterans, substance users and mentally ill; big decrease for families
Santa Cruz County released an initial overview Friday of results of the Feb. 28 point-in-time homeless count, and there was good and bad news. Housing For Health Director Robert Ratner will go more in-depth with the county's board of supervisors on Tuesday.
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Tea at Vim, Burger in Aptos closes and Madson Wines opens Westside tasting room
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Welcome to the weekend! Here are this week’s...
SPCA Monterey holding pick your own price event weekend
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- SPCA Monterey County is offering a "pick your own price" adoption event from August 4 to August 7. The group hopes to provide several cats, dogs, kittens, puppies, hamsters, guinea pigs, rats, rabbits, roosters, ducks, red-eared sliders, and African side-neck turtles, Mississippi map turtles, pigeons and finches, with a home. Potentially fur The post SPCA Monterey holding pick your own price event weekend appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com
San Juan Bautista planners take up controversial issues
The Aug. 2 San Juan Bautista Planning Commission meeting began with an announcement that Luis Matchain had been removed from office as a commissioner for lack of attendance. This now leaves two seats open—Matchain’s, and the one previously held by appointee Mary Bains. There are now only three active commissioners: Chairwoman Yolanda Delgado, David Medeiros and Jackie Morris-Lopez.
Pacific Grove votes against ‘Project Homekey’
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Pacific Grove City Council voted 5-1-1 not to pursue a Homekey Project, according to Pacific Grove councilman Luke Coletti. The primary reason is the recent State Water Control Resources Control Board letter that dismissed the application by the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District to modify the cease and desist order against The post Pacific Grove votes against ‘Project Homekey’ appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
Schoch Family Farmstead is the only local creamery making Monterey Jack.
Tucked off Highway 101 is a portal to another time. Here at Schoch Family Farmstead, there’s a rhythm that remains the same day after day, year after year and generation after generation, even as the outside world changes: The cows must be milked. And they have been, every day, twice a day, since 1944 – in the same milking barn.
diablomag.com
One Fine Weekend in Moss Landing
Cars pass it each day, driving to and from Monterey on Highway 1. It’s the fishing village of Moss Landing, marked by two smokestacks from an off-line power plant. For fans of the Monterey Bay Aquarium, this is a region rich with marine life. Tucked behind a few shops in this tiny town (just 25 minutes north of Monterey and around a two-hour drive from the East Bay) is a mile-deep underwater chasm called Monterey Canyon that rivals the Grand Canyon in depth, a section of the Old Salinas River Channel, and the Elkhorn Slough.
pajaronian.com
Report: Santa Cruz-Watsonville is 2nd least affordable place to live in U.S.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—There are many things that Santa Cruz County residents can boast about the place they live, including the astounding natural beauty and proximity to the coast. But there is one aspect that will likely not be found on a tourism brochure, and will likely come as no...
KSBW.com
When are Central Coast schools starting? Local school start dates
SALINAS, Calif. — Students will be returning to the classroom starting at the beginning of August. Video Player: Central Coast parents feel inflation during back to school shopping. Teens on the Central Coast will get to sleep in just a little bit this coming school year. Thanks to California...
