Hollister, CA

KSBW.com

Carmel Valley in Party Mode as Annual Fiesta returns

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. — Fiesta Days on the Green are in full swing this weekend at Carmel Valley Community Park, with arts and crafts, food vendors, and free concerts. The Kiwanis Club of Carmel Valley started the tradition in 1989. Over three days the volunteer organization hosts a "Hoopla" barbecue, a trail run, a car show, a dog show, a horseshoe tournament, and a pancake breakfast.
CARMEL VALLEY, CA
benitolink.com

Schedule for Hollister’s 150th celebration

10 a.m. – Parade will begin in downtown Hollister. 11:30 a.m. – Dedication of the Heritage Time Capsule Ceremony and Blue Star Memorial By-way Plaque by the VFW Post 9242 and City of Hollister’s 150th Committee at the Veterans Memorial Building. 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. –...
sanbenito.com

Youth Alliance fundraiser celebrates young leaders

Youth Alliance will celebrate young leaders from the community during the Youth Rising event on Sept. 15 at 6:30pm. This fundraising event is dedicated to spotlighting the youth in the organization’s programs as they work to make a difference in the community. The Youth Rising Celebration is scheduled as...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

City of Watsonville gears up for the long-awaited Strawberry Festival

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Come Friday, the annual Strawberry Festival in Watsonville will be returning. The 3-day festival celebrates the largest crop in the Pajaro Valley. On Thursday, the city started shutting down streets for crews to start gearing up. The festival first started back in 1994, but it was...
WATSONVILLE, CA
benitolink.com

Three events providing students with free school supplies

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Marisa Sachau. As school is starting in a few weeks, community organizations and agencies are holding resource fairs for students in need to get their school supplies for free. The San Benito County Office of Education will host a Back-to-School Resource Fair at...
HOLLISTER, CA
Silicon Valley

This Gilroy business is devoted to one of mankind’s most ancient skills

Predator’s Archery in Gilroy sits between two shopping malls that include a Big 5 Sporting Goods and Costco — usually big competition for niche brick-and-mortar businesses like Curtis Campisi’s shop. After all, why spend hundreds of dollars on a custom bow and arrow and in-person lessons when...
Silicon Valley

First ‘seltzery’ in California launched in Monterey County

PACIFIC GROVE — Bringing an effervescence to Lovers Point in Pacific Grove, the California Seltzer Co. has begun filling the space at 631 Ocean View Blvd. to become the first “seltzery” in California. Veronica Camp, one of the founders of the company, said that during the process...
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
KSBW.com

What you need to know about the Watsonville Strawberry Festival

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Watsonville Strawberry Festival is back in full force after having to downsize in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event runs through Sunday in downtown Watsonville. There will be food vendors, carnival rides and live entertainment on two stages. Saturday will kick off the...
WATSONVILLE, CA
sanbenito.com

Letter to the editor: Many thanks to Chuck E. Cheese crew

In 1982, Chuck E. Cheese opened up their Games Division Manufacturing Facility on Shelton Drive. At that time, I was the Director of The Games Division. It was a great time in my life as I was able to hire many employees from Hollister. Their work effect was second to none. At this time 40 years later, I would like to thank all those employees for their outstanding work and hope everyone is happy and healthy. I learned so much from them.
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

SPCA Monterey holding pick your own price event weekend

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- SPCA Monterey County is offering a "pick your own price" adoption event from August 4 to August 7. The group hopes to provide several cats, dogs, kittens, puppies, hamsters, guinea pigs, rats, rabbits, roosters, ducks, red-eared sliders, and African side-neck turtles, Mississippi map turtles, pigeons and finches, with a home. Potentially fur The post SPCA Monterey holding pick your own price event weekend appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
benitolink.com

San Juan Bautista planners take up controversial issues

The Aug. 2 San Juan Bautista Planning Commission meeting began with an announcement that Luis Matchain had been removed from office as a commissioner for lack of attendance. This now leaves two seats open—Matchain’s, and the one previously held by appointee Mary Bains. There are now only three active commissioners: Chairwoman Yolanda Delgado, David Medeiros and Jackie Morris-Lopez.
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Pacific Grove votes against ‘Project Homekey’

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Pacific Grove City Council voted 5-1-1 not to pursue a Homekey Project, according to Pacific Grove councilman Luke Coletti. The primary reason is the recent State Water Control Resources Control Board letter that dismissed the application by the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District to modify the cease and desist order against The post Pacific Grove votes against ‘Project Homekey’ appeared first on KION546.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Schoch Family Farmstead is the only local creamery making Monterey Jack.

Tucked off Highway 101 is a portal to another time. Here at Schoch Family Farmstead, there’s a rhythm that remains the same day after day, year after year and generation after generation, even as the outside world changes: The cows must be milked. And they have been, every day, twice a day, since 1944 – in the same milking barn.
MONTEREY, CA
diablomag.com

One Fine Weekend in Moss Landing

Cars pass it each day, driving to and from Monterey on Highway 1. It’s the fishing village of Moss Landing, marked by two smokestacks from an off-line power plant. For fans of the Monterey Bay Aquarium, this is a region rich with marine life. Tucked behind a few shops in this tiny town (just 25 minutes north of Monterey and around a two-hour drive from the East Bay) is a mile-deep underwater chasm called Monterey Canyon that rivals the Grand Canyon in depth, a section of the Old Salinas River Channel, and the Elkhorn Slough.
MOSS LANDING, CA
KSBW.com

When are Central Coast schools starting? Local school start dates

SALINAS, Calif. — Students will be returning to the classroom starting at the beginning of August. Video Player: Central Coast parents feel inflation during back to school shopping. Teens on the Central Coast will get to sleep in just a little bit this coming school year. Thanks to California...
SALINAS, CA

Community Policy