Omaha Man Sentenced for Firearm Offenses
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA – A District Court Judge in Pottawattamie County has sentenced a Nebraska man to nearly 6 1/2 years in prison on weapons charges. Authorities say 33-year-old Jesse Dean Seifert, of Omaha, was sentenced Wednesday to serve 77 months in prison for charges of Possession of an Unregistered Firearm and Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. The sentence is consecutive to any state prison sentence. Seifert must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man sentenced for possession of a firearm by a felon
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A 51-year-old Grand Island man was sentenced to four years of probation for having a firearm. Daniel Harp received his sentence on Friday in federal court in Lincoln. Harp received four years of probation with special conditions and an additional condition of 12 weekends of intermittent confinement for possession of a firearm by a felon. There is no parole in the federal system and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John Gerrard.
kjan.com
Armed Robber of Country Store in Denison, Iowa Sentenced to 17 Years in Federal Prison
(Sioux City, Iowa) – A man who robbed the Country Store in Denison, Iowa, was sentenced Thursday (August 4, 2022), to 17 years in federal prison. The U-S Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa reports 24-year-old Nhial Biliew, from Denison, received the prison term after a guilty plea to one count of interference with commerce by robbery. Evidence in the case revealed on June 23, 2020, Biliew used a gun to rob the Country Store in Denison. Biliew had previously been convicted for (1) Interference with Official Acts; (2) Theft, in the 4th Degree; (3) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; (4) Providing False Identification Information; and (5) Criminal Mischief in the 5th Degree.
WOWT
Man charged with 13 counts of theft after Omaha Police allegedly find multiple stolen vehicles
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man is accused of a string of bold and expensive crimes. A months-long investigation eventually let law enforcement catch up to the alleged thief. It’s a tale of thousands of dollars worth of stolen property. According to an affidavit, an investigation into 37-year-old Quim...
1011now.com
1 injured in Omaha shooting, police investigating
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. According to a Saturday morning announcement from Omaha Police, officers were at Immanuel Hospital after a shooting victim arrived. The victim was dropped off at the hospital by a private vehicle. Officers say the victim said...
News Channel Nebraska
Gibbon man arrested after standoff in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said they arrested a man following a pursuit and standoff near the Missouri River on Interstate 80 in Omaha Friday morning. NSP said troopers arrested one person, 26-year-old Quentin Rockefeller of Gibbon, after a pursuit and standoff. It was reported that around 9:25...
Fentanyl, methamphetamine seizures remain high in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. – As students across Nebraska prepare for a return to school, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Omaha Division encourages families to make time for conversations about the dangers of drug use and consequences of experimentation. Methamphetamine and fake pill seizures remain high in Nebraska and the DEA wants to raise awareness to the drug marketing being used to target youth.
WOWT
Omaha woman gets eight-year in Iowa for meth possession
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A 33-year-old Omaha woman was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to eight years in prison after pleading to a drug charge. Anisha Ilene Luna pled to a charge of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.
WOWT
I-80 temporarily blocked at Missouri River following chase; suspect arrested
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A law enforcement incident closed Interstate 80 over the Missouri River bridge Friday morning, but authorities reopened most lanes in both directions after 30 minutes. Quentin Rockefeller, 26, of Gibbon, is lodged in Douglas County Jail and was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid...
kjan.com
Man on a skid steer arrested after striking police vehicles during a pursuit in western IA
(Onawa, Iowa) – An unusual pursuit occurred Saturday afternoon that ended with several police cars damaged and the suspect taken into custody. According to the Monona County Sheriff’s Office, an on-duty Deputy on patrol in Onawa at around 1:12-p.m., Saturday, saw a male subject driving a John Deere 333G skid steer, who was known to have multiple warrants out for his arrest.
UPDATE: Police name suspect in felony arrest that closed lanes on I-80
On Friday, the Nebraska State Patrol conducted a felony stop on I-80 eastbound and westbound, closing all traffic along the Missouri River.
York News-Times
Man accused of cocaine possession after dangerous driving on I-80 in York County
YORK – A 30-year-old Omaha man has been charged with cocaine possession after allegedly driving dangerously on Interstate 80 in York County. Arraignment proceedings have been set for next week for Charles Vrana of Omaha. According to court documents, Vrana was initially arrested for fourth offense driving under the...
kmaland.com
Omaha woman sentenced to eight years in prison
(Council Bluffs) -- An Omaha woman has been sentenced to multiple years in prison in connection with a drug offense. The Southern District Court of Iowa says 33-year-old Anisha Ilene Luna was sentenced to eight years in prison Wednesday following her plea to the charge of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Iowa Man’s Missing Dogs Both Found Shot To Death
As I sit and write these words, I'm at a loss. What would cause another person to take and harm another person's pet? These aren't just animals, they're family members. An Iowa man is mourning the loss of his two dogs after they went missing in late July. Officials in...
klkntv.com
Lincoln doctor, patient sentenced for oxycodone scheme
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln doctor and his patient were sentenced on Tuesday for an illegal drug scheme. Dr. Keith Hughes, 56, and Colby Digilio, 34, of Valparaiso, began being investigated in January 2020. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office had received a tip that Hughes was prescribing a large number of oxycodone pills to Digilio.
kjan.com
Cass County Sheriff’s report, 8/5/22
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports two recent arrests and a close-call accident involving a pickup truck and a train. Authorities say Deputies on Thursday arrested 29-year-old Robert Warner, of Fremont, NE, for OWI/1st Offense. Warner was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond. And on Wednesday, 52-year-old Craig Griffin, of Wiota, was arrested on warrants for Failure to Appear and Violation of Probation. Griffin was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
WOWT
Omaha officers arrest Family Dollar robbery suspect
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department made an arrest concerning a store robbery Wednesday night. Noah Williams, 20, was arrested for robbery and attempted robbery. He was booked at Douglas County. Officers went to a Family Dollar near Ames Ave. and Fontenelle Blvd. and an employee told them...
News Channel Nebraska
Gun amnesty day in Omaha
If you're looking to get rid of some leftover fireworks or some firearms, the Omaha Police Department is ready to serve. This Saturday is OPD's annual gun amnesty day. You can drop off fireworks and guns between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at two locations. Seymour Smith Park, 72nd and...
KIMT
Medical Examiner: Multiple causes of death from Maquoketa Caves State Park triple homicide
MAQUOKETA, Iowa - The causes of death have been released in the triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park campground. The Iowa Department of Public Safety said the investigation into the July 22 homicides substantiates that Anthony Sherwin, 23, of LaVista, Nebraska, acted alone in the murders of the Schmidt family.
iheart.com
Omaha Police Announce Homicide Arrest
Omaha Police make an arrest in connection with a July homicide. They say O-P-D Homicide Unit detectives arrest 31--year-old Lorenzo Washington. After consultation between police and the Douglas County Attorney's Office, Washington is charged with First-Degree Murder and First-Degree Sexual Assault in connection with the death of 58-year old Rita Hash.
