Nearly $10 million grant to help Fargo-Moorhead businesses hire workers

AG Week
AgweekTV Full Show: Tharaldson Ethanol deals with big loss, Lida Farm, labor shortage hits South Dakota co-op
This week on AgweekTV, the Casselton ethanol plant suffered a big loss with the death of its COO. We talk with owner Gary Tharaldson. This is the best time of year for people who like their produce straight from the farm. And, a South Dakota elevator takes a drastic measure to fill a serious labor shortage.
kvrr.com
Red River Women’s Clinic’s Moorhead location revealed
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Red River Women’s Clinic has a new location in Moorhead. City records say it will be at 302 Highway 75 North across from Moorhead Public Service. The clinic raised nearly $1 million on GoFundMe to move from its Downtown Fargo location to Moorhead.
newscenter1.tv
Fargo house tests hemp as construction material
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The two small houses are going up on the back half of a lot just off a busy street, not far from downtown Fargo. “These homes are identical in blueprint, they’re 13 by 23, with 12 foot ceilings, there’s a loft in each of them,” explains Grassroots Development president Justin Berg, the man behind this one-of-a-kind construction and research project.
valleynewslive.com
Permanent jewelry has come to North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Permanent jewelry has been a popular concept recently and now, there is a jeweler who had started the business in North Dakota. ”It’s so simple but easy and meaningful and yeah,” said Chelsea Ktytor, permanent jewelry specialist at the Bracelet Bar. Chelsea...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Red River Valley SWAT: Local community support is bringing us "good resources"
(Fargo, ND) -- Red River Valley SWAT spoke with WDAY Radio about how the agency determines when they are deployed, the staff they have on call, and multiple other topics. West Fargo Police Sergeant and Red River Valley SWAT Team Leader Craig Danielson says the team is made from a combination of multiple departments from across our region. He says the wide variety of agencies bring many resouces to the department in return.
valleynewslive.com
Sears in Fergus Falls closes after owners retire
FERGUS FALLS, MN (Valley News Live) - After 10 and a half years, the Sears in Fergus Falls is closing up shop for the final time as the owners are set to retire. According to the Ericksons, they have received a lot of love and support this week from the community as they will close their doors on Saturday.
wdayradionow.com
Volunteers stuffing six thousand backpacks with school supplies for children in need
(Fargo, ND) -- Six hundred volunteers are gathering at Scheels Arena in Fargo with a goal of filling more than six thousand backpacks with school supplies, all to be given away. "It's a need in our community. There are thousands of kids that don't have access to the resources they...
kvrr.com
Thousands of backpacks filled for local children
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Hundreds of volunteers gathered to pack 6,000 backpacks full of school supplies at Scheels Arena. It is for the 26th annual United Way School Supply Drive. The goal is to make children feel comfortable, confident and set them up with the basics before heading into...
lakesarearadio.net
Becker County Approves $2.26 Million Highland Drive Construction Project
At the County Board Meeting on Tuesday, August 2nd, commissioners awarded the bid to Sellin Brothers Inc of Hawley with an approved bid of $2.26 million dollars. Mark Sand and Gravel of Fergus Falls was the second place bid at $2.45 million. The overall price of the project is about...
kvrr.com
Fargo Heart Walk raises money for American Heart Association
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – People stay active and raise money for the American Heart Association at the Fargo Heart Walk. Survivors shared what they went through after having a heart attack and the long recovery from it. Groups and businesses raised $25,000. Top donors include Sanford Health and Essentia...
kvrr.com
ND educators tour Camp Grafton for a day in the life with the Army National Guard
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Teachers and educators across the state are at Camp Grafton in an interactive tour to see what it’s like to be in North Dakota’s Army National Guard for a day. The Fargo crew made it to Camp Grafton via Black Hawk helicopter flying...
wdayradionow.com
Lady A cancels several North Dakota performances, including Fargo show
(Fargo, ND) -- Lady A is canceling concerts in Fargo, Minot and Sioux Falls, as well as the rest of its 2022 Fall tour. A message from the band said that Charles Kelley would be working on his sobriety. "Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy,...
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
kvrr.com
WeFest well underway in Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) — It’s the second year back after taking a break in 2020. WE Fest has kicked off at Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes. “I am a people fan. I love seeing the smiles on their faces and the joy when they’re here and the whoop whoopin’ when the artists are up on stage. It’s just, it’s my. I like to see people get together. A lot of hugs. I do a lot of hugging during WeFest with people I haven’t seen for a long time,” says Mark Bjerke, the General Manager of WeFest.
kvrr.com
Pet Connection: Meet Butterball
Butterball is a beauty! She’s a five-month-old kitten from Cat’s Cradle shelter in Fargo. She LOVES to purr. Basically any time you hold her she becomes a vibrating purring machine. Butterball is very affectionate and loves being pet, but she’s also very curious and confident, always checking out...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo restaurant catches fire
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo restaurant is damaged after a fire broke out late Saturday morning. The West Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that at 11:50 a.m, crews were dispatched to Spitfire Bar & Grill for a structure fire. When they arrived on scene, flames were visible from the roof of the building, above the commercial kitchen space. Crews quickly knocked down and contained the fire.
kfgo.com
Local broadcaster Doug Hamilton passes away
FARGO (KFGO) – Award-winning local broadcaster Doug Hamilton has passed away after a battle with cancer. Hamilton, a longtime Fargo TV news anchor, was part of the Peabody Award Winning News Team at KFGO during the 1997 flood. Hamilton was also active in the Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre, was the...
valleynewslive.com
Ashlyn Hill joins The Valley Today anchor desk
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live is excited to welcome a new anchor to the desk. Ashlyn Hill will wake up with you on The Valley Today alongside Jordan Schroeer, Lisa Green and Gillian Trudeau from 4:30-7:00 a.m. Monday-Friday. “I am thrilled to be joining Fargo’s number...
valleynewslive.com
Good Samaritan helps man with dementia after getting lost on bike ride
VINING, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Good Samaritan came to the rescue when a Fargo man with dementia became separated from his wife during a bike ride. Around 1 pm Thursday, Kellie Kringlie notified the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office that her husband, Dale, was missing after she was separated from him during a bike ride at the Glendalough State Park in rural Battle Lake.
thefmextra.com
Melberg’s Christian Books to close its doors
A fixture of Moorhead retail is closing its doors at the end of September. Karl Bakkum, who with his wife Denise has owned and operated Melberg’s Christian Books & Gifts for more than 45 years, says of the company’s 70-year tenure, “It’s been a good run.”
