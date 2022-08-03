ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renton, WA

Artie Burns hopes to capitalize on new chance with Seahawks

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 3 days ago
Read on localnews8.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Zach Wilson with another solid practice in Jets' scrimmage

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson took the field at MetLife Stadium for the first time since last season and put together another solid practice. That’s promising news for the New York Jets and their second-year quarterback. “I really thought it was really good,” coach Robert Saleh said of Wilson’s performance Saturday night. Wilson was unofficially 12 of 19 — including four drops by receivers — for 100 yards with a touchdown and an interception as the Jets prepare for their first preseason game next Thursday night at Philadelphia.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy