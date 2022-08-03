Byrdstown Workers Repair Water Main Break On Main Street

Read on newstalk941.com
Related
newstalk941.com
Cookeville City Council Approves Ordinance For New Department
Cookeville City Council approved an allocation of some $20,000 for Leadership Putnam’s sculpture honoring victims of the 2020 tornado. The sculpture’s committee had raised over $85,000 for the project, but an increase in the cost of materials required additional funds. The sculpture will be set at Dogwood Park.
wvlt.tv
Road buckles, closes shoulder of road on I-75 North
CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The outside shoulder was closed on I-75 North about nine miles from the Tennessee/Kentucky state border in Campbell County Wednesday, after a potential slope failure was reported, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Starting Thursday, maintenance crews will be creating a temporary...
newstalk941.com
This Week Van Buren Commission Considers Budget, Joint Putnam Co Meeting
This week in the Upper Cumberland the Overton County Commission will consider bidding out an ambulance roof repair Monday. Commissioners will also act on a grant application for the senior center for $8,000. Business begins at 5:00 p.m. The Putnam County Board of Education and County Commission meets in joint...
newstalk941.com
Putnam Planning Approves Final Plat Off Of Cumberland Cove Road
Members of Cumberland Cove’s Property Owners’ Association addressed the Putnam County Planning Commission Tuesday night. Board of Directors Vice President Gail Haggard said the final plat approval of a new development drew the concern of residents in the neighborhood. The new development sits at the end of Cumberland...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newstalk941.com
Time For Campaign Signs To Be Removed After Election Night
Whether you’re a winner and loser after Thursday’s Election night, they all have something in common: the removal of campaign signs. Most cities and counties have similar guidelines. Baxter and Algood Codes Official Bob Lane said his jurisdictions have 10 days to claim signage. “We try to be...
wvlt.tv
Truck flips, closes right lane of I-40 East
ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The right lane of I-40 East in Roane County was closed Thursday afternoon after a semi-truck flipped over a guardrail, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The closure backed up traffic for miles, starting at mile marker 360.
wvlt.tv
Crossville city manager suspended after Village Inn incident
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crossville City Manager Greg Wood was suspended Tuesday night following a WVLT News exclusive report on the closing of the Village Inn motel, a low-income housing complex. Authorities closed the complex late last month, but it reopened less than a day later due to a procedural...
newstalk941.com
Election Day Across The Upper Cumberland
It’s Election Day across the Upper Cumberland, with most polls opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 7 p.m. Cookeville voters will be paying close attention to the City Council race, with 11 candidates vying for 5 seats. The top vote-getter will be the Mayor-Elect. Van Buren County voters...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newstalk941.com
Three Newcomers, Two Incumbents Set To Serve On Cookeville City Council
Laurin Wheaton earned the most votes in the Cookeville City Council election, making her the prime candidate for the mayorship. Wheaton said that she was excited about the opportunity to take on the challenge. She said that Cookeville is in a great spot, and it’s not only because of her previous work on the council.
newstalk941.com
White Co Heritage Museum To Replace Flooring
The White County Heritage Museum will be getting new flooring. The White County Commission approved $21,000 for the project. Co-Director Peggy Hurteau said the new wood-grained floor will better complement the historic displays. “The flooring that we have is carpet,” Hurteau said. “It’s been here 13 years, so you can...
newstalk941.com
Cookeville To Consider Ordinance Amending Sale Start Time For Beer
Cookeville City Council will consider the first reading of an ordinance amending the sale of alcohol. City Clerk Darian Coons said the ordinance would sync up the start time of 10 a.m. for the sale of all alcoholic beverages on Sunday. “Back in 2019, the council opted back into the...
newstalk941.com
New State ECD Commissioner Stops In Cookeville For Town Hall Meeting
The new State Economic and Community Development Commissioner stopped by Cookeville Friday as a part of his regional tour. Stuart McWhorter took over the position just four weeks ago. He replaced former commissioner Bob Rolfe. McWhorter said one thing he wanted to do early on was visit local partners across the state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newstalk941.com
Cookeville To Extend UCHRA Program To Aid Needy Individuals, Increase Funding
Cookeville City Council approved a new UCHRA and Substance Abuse Solutions contract, adding $5,000 to its fund. The program provides social services to individuals in need located in the city, including housing support, counseling, and medical and mental health care. Police Chief Randy Evans told council members the contract provided the department with a service it never had before.
newstalk941.com
Putnam BOE Sets School Calendar For Years 23-26
The Putnam County School Board approved its 2023-2026 school calendars Thursday night with minimal changes. Attendance Supervisor Chris Pierce said a calendar committee created the package based on community feedback. “The committee decided to use the format and keep the format with a two week fall break, the one week...
newstalk941.com
Success For Monterey, Algood, Baxter Incumbent Candidates
Monterey’s Incumbent Mayor Nathan Walker will remain in his position for the incoming term. Walker earned some 97 percent of the votes, just over three percent for write-ins. Ward 1 Incumbent Aldermen Alex Garcia and Ward 2 Jim Whittaker have earned 99 percent of the votes in their respective districts.
newstalk941.com
Putnam BOE And Commission To Meet In Joint Session Monday
The Putnam County School Board will meet in joint session with the County Commission Monday night. The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Cookeville Higher Education Campus. School Board Chair Lynn McHenry said it will serve as an informative session around student enrollment and future school projects. “We’re...
newstalk941.com
Incumbent Sheriffs Enjoyed Success In Polls Across UC
Incumbent sheriffs enjoyed success in the polls around the Upper Cumberland on Thursday. Van Buren County will be represented by new leadership with Michael Brock. Brock defeated Mark Evans, with Brock receiving 1,393 votes. Evans tallied 685 votes. Warren County’s incumbent Sheriff Tommy Myers lost to Jackie Matheny Jr. Matheny...
mountain-topmedia.com
Flood victims in four more counties to receive individual assistance
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday afternoon that four more counties are now eligible for individual assistance from FEMA in the wake of deadly flash flooding across Eastern Kentucky. President Joe Biden added Martin, Magoffin, Leslie and Whitley counties to the list. They join Breathitt, Clay, Floyd,...
newstalk941.com
Cumberland Budget Includes Property Tax Decrease And Raises
The Cumberland County Commission approved its new fiscal year budget with a lower property tax Tuesday. Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster said it was reduced from $1.5653 to $1.1350. Foster said the increase of property values allowed the change to happen without losing revenue. “It’s hours and hours of work,”...
Comments / 0