Chase Rice Shotguns Beer While Wakesurfing in Epic Video

Read on outsider.com
Related
Chase Rice Tributes Firefighters After Stepping Into Their Shoes While in Idaho: ‘Nothin But Respect for Em’
Chase Rice is currently making his rounds out west. During a recent stop in Idaho, he had a chance to spend some time with first responders, and it moved him. Check out the photos below. “Got to hang with some of our Wildland Firefighters in Idaho last week. These men...
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
‘America’s Got Talent’ Cuts Reality Star With Bizarre Act Before Live Shows
America’s Got Talent kicked off season 17’s auditions a little over two months ago. And, now, fans are amped about the upcoming live shows. However, before Wednesday night’s final auditions concluded, the competitive show’s judges cut reality TV star Marvin Achi of Big Brother 24 after the 28-year-old put on a ridiculously bizarre, and in a way underwhelming, act. Check it out.
LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting
As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carrie Underwood’s Performance During CMA Fest Performance Has Social Media Going Wild
Whenever eight-time Grammy winner Carrie Underwood steps on a stage and picks up a microphone, people go wild. And she proved that more than ever when this summer’s CMA fest aired earlier this week. The Sunday Night Football singer took the stage on June 11th as a headliner for...
Former NASCAR Driver Danica Patrick Lands Massive 51-Pound Halibut on Alaska Fishing Trip
Recently, NASCAR driver Danica Patrick traded her helmet and racing suit for a fishing rod and windbreaker. During her trip to Alaska, she managed to reel in a 51-pound halibut among quite a few other fish. The NASCAR legend took a few friends with her on her waterfront journey, and...
‘Storage Wars’ Star Dan Dotson Posts Sweet Moment With Brandi Passante Behind the Scenes
When people can get a chance to see Storage Wars stars Dan Dotson and Brandi Passante together, then it’s worth celebrating. Dotson and Passante were together for a behind-the-scenes video that he filmed. As you may know, Dan and his wife, Laura Dotson, are very busy with the show and their own business. Well, let’s see what Dan is sharing with his fans on Twitter.
Luke Bryan Suffers Injury During Family ‘Adventure,’ His Wife Reveals
Luke Bryan is finding himself on the injured list right now as his wife Caroline… The post Luke Bryan Suffers Injury During Family ‘Adventure,’ His Wife Reveals appeared first on Outsider.
RELATED PEOPLE
Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Go on First Date Night Since Welcoming Baby Tex
When you have a baby, life gets a little crazy. Look no further than Luke Combs and his wife Nicole with their son, Tex. It’s been a whirlwind it seems for the country music couple. However, even with a newborn, you have to find time for yourself, get out there and have a good time.
‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere
We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
‘Home Improvement’: See ‘Tool Time Girl’ Actress Debbe Dunning at 56
Debbe Dunning became the “Tool Time girl” when Pamela Anderson left the hit ABC sitcom Home Improvement due to scheduling conflicts with hit show Baywatch. Home Improvement, starring Tim Allen, originally cast Debbe Dunning in a small role in the second season. However, she then auditioned for the role of Heidi Keppert, Tim and Al’s (Richard Karn) new assistant on their fictional show Tool Time.
Miranda Lambert Speaks Our After Festival Appearance Suddenly Canceled
WE Fest in Detroit Lakes, Minn. was hit with bad weather on Friday. It forced Miranda Lambert to cancel her appearance. It seems that after Lee Brice performed, mother nature took a turn for the worse. The space was cleared and Lambert was unable to perform her headlining set. She’s let fans know about her disappointment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Lucas Shares Breathtaking Sunset Video From the Dutton Ranch
Yellowstone star Josh Lucas posted to Instagram to share a stunning sunset video from Season 5 filming at the Dutton Ranch. “Season 5 of @yellowstone is on fire. Our humble basecamp,” the star wrote in his post. He also added a few hashtags to the caption.”#nofilte [email protected] @6666ranch @visitmontana #montana #yellowstone.”
‘American Idol’s Luke Bryan Speaks Out About His Relentless Work Ethic
If it’s Friday, that must mean American Idol judge Luke Bryan is in Milwaukee for a concert, with festival stops in Minnesota, New Jersey and Canada, before his tour picks up again in New York. That’s barely 10 days. Whew, this country superstar, who just celebrated his 46th...
Judith Durham, ‘Georgy Girl’ Singer for the Seekers, Dead at 79
The lead singer of The Seekers, Judith Durham, died on Saturday. She was 79. Her group had a bunch of hits, but none was bigger than “Georgy Girl.” It was released in 1967. Do you remember it? Check it out below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=32&v=wsIbfYEizLk&feature=emb_logo. Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript...
Roseanna Christiansen, Teresa the Maid Actress on ‘Dallas’, Dead at 71
Roseanna Christiansen, who played Teresa the maid on the classic TV show Dallas, is dead at 71 years old, reports indicate. Christiansen appeared in the CBS primetime drama’s final nine seasons. Ironically, she also played a maid prior to this role on another CBS show, The Jeffersons. The Hollywood...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Tulsa King’ Star Sylvester Stallone Goes Full Gangster in Intense New Clip From Show
In a new video from the Taylor Sheridan crime drama Tulsa King, mob boss Sylvester Stallone makes a violent warning. In the forthcoming Paramount+ program, veteran star Stallone makes his leading scripted TV drama debut. The cast of the much-anticipated program includes Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Martin Starr, and Dana Delany. The Rocky actor shared a new clip from the upcoming show on his official Instagram. Warning, the explosive video has some very strong language.
WATCH: Jewel Reveals Her Tour Bus Caught on Fire During ‘Off-Day’
Iconic singer Jewel watched while flames engulfed her tour bus today. Luckily, no one was injured, and firefighters were able to grab her valuables before they were destroyed. But Jewel still thinks it was some “bull sh*t.”. As the Hands artist shared on TikTok, the event happened during an...
‘Chicago Med’ Fans Are Brutally Honest About Connor and Robin
Much like many soap operas that you will find on TV, Chicago Med knows how to include romance in good storylines. One such romance happened between Connor and Robin. The twosome, which was on the show at one time, drew fans into their lives. Well, those same fans have some thoughts about the couple. They would not mind seeing them come back to Gaffney at some point. For some of them, next season would be good enough. Still, don’t hold your breath about these actors returning as their beloved characters.
‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Notice Curious Detail About One Character
Have you ever watched a show like Blue Bloods and wondered if you’d missed a clue about a character on there? It might have happened with this show or another one that you love to watch. Well, when it comes to one specific recurring character on the CBS police drama, some fans are asking questions. Which one is this confusing situation being asked about right now? It revolves around Archbishop Kevin Kearns, played by the magnificent Stacy Keach. We take a closer look at what fans are curious about through a thread on Reddit.
Outsider.com
531K+
Followers
56K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 1