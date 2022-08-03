Effective: 2022-08-07 12:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-07 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Arroyos, streams, and normally dry rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes. Water in arroyos can travel many miles and take hours to reach your location from upstream rain areas. Target Area: Mora; San Miguel; Taos The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Taos County in north central New Mexico Western Mora County in northeastern New Mexico Northwestern San Miguel County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 600 PM MDT. * At 1209 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.25 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will impact Manuelitas Creek, Sapello River, Rio San Jose, Santiago Creek, Rito Cebolla, Rio La Casa, Vigil Creek, Coyote Creek, Mora River, and La Canada del Carro. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mora, Ledoux, Morphy Lake State Park, Cleveland, Tierra Monte, La Cueva, Holman, Gascon, Sapello, Chacon, South Carmen, Monte Aplanado, Luceros, Rainsville, Rociada, Manuelitas, Golondrinas, El Turquillo, San Ignacio in Guadalupe County and Guadalupita. This includes the following highways State Road 94 between Mile Markers 1 and 18. State Road 266 between Mile Markers 0 and 6. State Road 276 between Mile Markers 0 and 5. State Road 518 between Mile Markers 9 and 47. State Road 434 between Mile Markers 0 and 15. State Road 283 near Mile Marker 13. State Road 105 between Mile Markers 0 and 9. State Road 121 between Mile Markers 0 and 8. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

MORA COUNTY, NM ・ 2 HOURS AGO