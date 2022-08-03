Read on alerts.weather.gov
Related
Laclede Record
Severe storm hits Laclede County
An unforeseen storm hit Laclede County Wednesday evening, shaking up residents and leaving a path of destruction. Luckily, the cell which brought 60+ MPH winds and a few microbursts resulted in zero injuries for residents or emergency responders. Though uprooted trees and downed power lines blocked part of Highway 64 and a few residential roads, all were open to through traffic the following morning. “Thankfully we didn't have any injuries. Most of the folks somehow got to their basement or their safe rooms. Everything is opened back up and you can quite literally see the damage that could happen in a matter of seconds,” said Office of Emergency Management Director Randy Rowe. “This was not a forecasted storm and it’s just one of those weather events that we have to deal with and be very cautious of. They can do millions of dollars in damage with no forecast at all. ” For more on this story see the LCR.
KYTV
Heavy rain leads to flash flooding at busy intersections in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several inches of rain in Springfield Friday evening led to several water rescues. The rain hit around 4:45 p.m. It lasted for about 45 minutes. Emergency crews rescued one driver whose car stalled out underneath the bridge at Commercial and Grant. Heavy rain led to travel...
KYTV
Storms knock out power across the Ozarks Thursday morning
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) -Strong storms moved through the Ozarks Thursday morning. The storms have knocked out power in several counties. The scattered outages added up to more than 2,000. Viewers shared damage images from around the State Highway 64 area between Lebanon and Bennett Spring State Park. The high winds...
Some areas get rain, burn bans remain in place; Marionville City Fire grassfires this week caused by open burning
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Although some have received rain this week across the region burn bans still remain in effect. Friday between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. the Springfield area experienced a stationary thunderstorm as described by the National Weather Service Springfield. Up to four inches of rain fell and a Flash Flood Watch was issued.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks. The watch lasts until 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The counties in Missouri include:. Camden, Mo. Dallas, Mo. Dent, Mo. Douglas, Mo. Howell, Mo. Laclede, Mo. Maries, Mo. Miller, Mo. Morgan, Mo. Ozark,...
Ozarks First.com
Forecast: Rain Overnight Could Be Heavy In Spots And Come With Gusty Winds
Another round of scorching heat blistered the area today. Temperatures topped out in the upper 90s and low 100s along and north of I-44. Springfield registered 101 as the high Wednesday, the eigth time to hit 100 this summer. A wave of rain and thunderstorms is expected to douse the...
KYTV
PICTURES: Storm damages structures, trees & power lines around the Lebanon, Mo. area
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A strong line of storms damaged several structures, power lines, and trees in the Lebanon area Wednesday evening. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the area around 7 p.m. Viewers shared damage images from around the State Highway 64 area between Lebanon...
How a sudden rain in Springfield left one driver stranded
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One Springfield commuter was met with a surprise while traveling on Friday. Larry Johnson said the events that unfolded on August 5 were unexpected. “I’ve heard people say don’t try to go through a flood, but I did not expect this to happen to me today,” Johnson said. Johnson detailed exactly how he […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Water rescue ended on Chestnut Expressway in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A water rescue is underway on Chestnut Expressway near National Avenue. Flooding this afternoon has caused water to cover the road and a car has become stuck. A second water rescue is underway near the intersection of Grant St. and Commercial St. A car is stuck in water under the railroad bridge.
houstonherald.com
Three injured in crash south of Mountain Grove
An accident south of Mountain Grove left three persons injured Saturday morning, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Sgt. Dale Pounds said an eastbound 1997 Chevrolet S-10 driven by Tyler I. Long, 18, of Mountain Grove, failed to yield at a stop sign on Gumbo Road, causing it to strike the side of a northbound 2005 Chevrolet Silverado operated by a 15-year-old boy.
KTLO
MH woman injured in 1-vehicle southwest Missouri accident
A Mountain Home woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident Friday morning in southwest Missouri. Twenty-four-year-old Kayla Juckett was transported by ambulance to Cox Medical Center in Branson with what were described as minor injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Juckett was traveling on Missouri Route Y in...
KYTV
KY3 Traffic Alert: MoDOT beginning work on I-44 east of Springfield on Monday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Starting Monday, August 8, you might want to build in a little extra travel time if you’re driving eastbound on I-44 between Springfield and Strafford. That’s because a section of the interstate will be closed for up to 26 days for bridge and pavement work....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Three teens dead after Cedar County crash
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — Three teenage men died after a rollover crash in Cedar County on Thursday. At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call about a vehicle crash three miles east of Jerico Springs in Cedar County. A 2006 Toyota Scion with five teenage men in it […]
KYTV
CoxHealth reopens emergency room at Cox North after flooding
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth reopened its emergency room at Cox North after flooding temporarily closed it Friday evening. The heavy rain flooded some patient rooms in the emergency department of the facility on North Jefferson. Crews worked quickly to clean up the mess. The staff provided care to walk-in...
ozarkradionews.com
Dodge Caravan Crash on Highway Y Leads to Intoxication-Related Charge
Hartville, MO. – A crash occurred yesterday afternoon and injured a woman from Norwood. The crash occurred as a 1997 Dodge Caravan traveled off the roadway during a curve, and ended up striking both a fence and a tree at roughly 4:05 PM. The Caravan was moving Northbound on Highway Y, and the crash happened just five miles South of Hartville.
Kait 8
Woman killed in head-on collision
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A White County woman died early Friday morning in a head-on collision near Branson, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 12:41 a.m. on U.S. Highway 65, seven miles north of Branson in Taney County. Carla J. McSpadden, 50, of Bradford,...
KYTV
3 teenagers killed in a crash near Jerico Springs, Mo.
JERICO SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed three teenagers Thursday afternoon. According to the patrol, a car driven by Clay Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Mo., became airborne after it topped a hill on State Highway B. The car then ran off the road and overturned.
KYTV
Natural gas line leak closed Republic, Mo. Walmart for a short time on Saturday
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Walmart in Republic closed for a short time Saturday morning after a natural gas line leak. Firefighters responded to the store on U.S. 60 around 7 a.m. Republic Fire Chief Duane Compton says an employee bumped a natural gas line in the lawn and garden...
Laclede Record
Route 66 Yard Sale: 100 Miles of Treasures on The Mother Road 2022
A record 102 yard sales, many with multiple sellers, are registered for the fourth annual 100-mile Route 66 Yard Sale this Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5-6, in Missouri’s Pulaski, Laclede and Webster counties. Based on those who listed sales on the “Route 66 Yardsale” Facebook page and in the...
KYTV
Authorities reveal the identity of a suspicious package at Springfield-Branson National Airport
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The investigation into a suspicious package at the Springfield-Branson National Airport delayed three flights Saturday morning. Police determined the suspicious package was a ‘urine warmer.’ Investigators say under the x-ray machine, it looked similar to a bomb. The urine warmer kit is identical to a flask, helping keep the urine warm for passing a drug test.
Comments / 0