Webster County, MO

Laclede Record

Severe storm hits Laclede County

An unforeseen storm hit Laclede County Wednesday evening, shaking up residents and leaving a path of destruction. Luckily, the cell which brought 60+ MPH winds and a few microbursts resulted in zero injuries for residents or emergency responders. Though uprooted trees and downed power lines blocked part of Highway 64 and a few residential roads, all were open to through traffic the following morning. “Thankfully we didn't have any injuries. Most of the folks somehow got to their basement or their safe rooms. Everything is opened back up and you can quite literally see the damage that could happen in a matter of seconds,” said Office of Emergency Management Director Randy Rowe. “This was not a forecasted storm and it’s just one of those weather events that we have to deal with and be very cautious of. They can do millions of dollars in damage with no forecast at all. ” For more on this story see the LCR.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Storms knock out power across the Ozarks Thursday morning

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) -Strong storms moved through the Ozarks Thursday morning. The storms have knocked out power in several counties. The scattered outages added up to more than 2,000. Viewers shared damage images from around the State Highway 64 area between Lebanon and Bennett Spring State Park. The high winds...
LEBANON, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Some areas get rain, burn bans remain in place; Marionville City Fire grassfires this week caused by open burning

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Although some have received rain this week across the region burn bans still remain in effect. Friday between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. the Springfield area experienced a stationary thunderstorm as described by the National Weather Service Springfield. Up to four inches of rain fell and a Flash Flood Watch was issued.
MARIONVILLE, MO
KYTV

First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks. The watch lasts until 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The counties in Missouri include:. Camden, Mo. Dallas, Mo. Dent, Mo. Douglas, Mo. Howell, Mo. Laclede, Mo. Maries, Mo. Miller, Mo. Morgan, Mo. Ozark,...
KOLR10 News

How a sudden rain in Springfield left one driver stranded

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One Springfield commuter was met with a surprise while traveling on Friday. Larry Johnson said the events that unfolded on August 5 were unexpected. “I’ve heard people say don’t try to go through a flood, but I did not expect this to happen to me today,” Johnson said. Johnson detailed exactly how he […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Water rescue ended on Chestnut Expressway in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A water rescue is underway on Chestnut Expressway near National Avenue. Flooding this afternoon has caused water to cover the road and a car has become stuck. A second water rescue is underway near the intersection of Grant St. and Commercial St. A car is stuck in water under the railroad bridge.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
houstonherald.com

Three injured in crash south of Mountain Grove

An accident south of Mountain Grove left three persons injured Saturday morning, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Sgt. Dale Pounds said an eastbound 1997 Chevrolet S-10 driven by Tyler I. Long, 18, of Mountain Grove, failed to yield at a stop sign on Gumbo Road, causing it to strike the side of a northbound 2005 Chevrolet Silverado operated by a 15-year-old boy.
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO
KTLO

MH woman injured in 1-vehicle southwest Missouri accident

A Mountain Home woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident Friday morning in southwest Missouri. Twenty-four-year-old Kayla Juckett was transported by ambulance to Cox Medical Center in Branson with what were described as minor injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Juckett was traveling on Missouri Route Y in...
STONE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Three teens dead after Cedar County crash

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — Three teenage men died after a rollover crash in Cedar County on Thursday. At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call about a vehicle crash three miles east of Jerico Springs in Cedar County. A 2006 Toyota Scion with five teenage men in it […]
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
KYTV

CoxHealth reopens emergency room at Cox North after flooding

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth reopened its emergency room at Cox North after flooding temporarily closed it Friday evening. The heavy rain flooded some patient rooms in the emergency department of the facility on North Jefferson. Crews worked quickly to clean up the mess. The staff provided care to walk-in...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Dodge Caravan Crash on Highway Y Leads to Intoxication-Related Charge

Hartville, MO. – A crash occurred yesterday afternoon and injured a woman from Norwood. The crash occurred as a 1997 Dodge Caravan traveled off the roadway during a curve, and ended up striking both a fence and a tree at roughly 4:05 PM. The Caravan was moving Northbound on Highway Y, and the crash happened just five miles South of Hartville.
NORWOOD, MO
Kait 8

Woman killed in head-on collision

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A White County woman died early Friday morning in a head-on collision near Branson, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 12:41 a.m. on U.S. Highway 65, seven miles north of Branson in Taney County. Carla J. McSpadden, 50, of Bradford,...
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

3 teenagers killed in a crash near Jerico Springs, Mo.

JERICO SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed three teenagers Thursday afternoon. According to the patrol, a car driven by Clay Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Mo., became airborne after it topped a hill on State Highway B. The car then ran off the road and overturned.
JERICO SPRINGS, MO
Laclede Record

Route 66 Yard Sale: 100 Miles of Treasures on The Mother Road 2022

A record 102 yard sales, many with multiple sellers, are registered for the fourth annual 100-mile Route 66 Yard Sale this Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5-6, in Missouri’s Pulaski, Laclede and Webster counties. Based on those who listed sales on the “Route 66 Yardsale” Facebook page and in the...
MARSHFIELD, MO
KYTV

Authorities reveal the identity of a suspicious package at Springfield-Branson National Airport

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The investigation into a suspicious package at the Springfield-Branson National Airport delayed three flights Saturday morning. Police determined the suspicious package was a ‘urine warmer.’ Investigators say under the x-ray machine, it looked similar to a bomb. The urine warmer kit is identical to a flask, helping keep the urine warm for passing a drug test.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

