Special Weather Statement issued for Coweta, Fayette, Spalding by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 22:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Electrical appliances should not be used unless in an emergency. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Coweta; Fayette; Spalding A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Spalding, southeastern Fayette and east central Coweta Counties through 1100 PM EDT At 1035 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Brooks, or 11 miles south of Fayetteville. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Peachtree City, Senoia, Brooks, Vaughn, Starrs Mill and Digbey. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 22:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clayton; Cobb; DeKalb; Fulton; Gwinnett; Henry The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Clayton County in north central Georgia Southeastern Cobb County in north central Georgia DeKalb County in north central Georgia Southeastern Fulton County in north central Georgia Southwestern Gwinnett County in north central Georgia Northwestern Henry County in north central Georgia * Until 145 AM EDT. * At 1051 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Atlanta, Decatur, Jonesboro, City of South Fulton, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Johns Creek, Smyrna, Dunwoody, East Point, Duluth, Stockbridge, Union City, Forest Park, Riverdale, College Park, Lilburn, Chamblee, Norcross and Doraville. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
