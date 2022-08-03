Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler ‘Close To Being Finalized’ For UFC 281

Ray kicks things off with a body kick. Nice one-two from Ray. Good body kick from Pettis counters Ray’s punch. Ray keeps moving forward. Nice level change to setup a left hand to the face by Ray. Pettis is on the back foot seemingly looking to land a good counter right. Ray is showing good footwork. Pettis connects with a nice counter right hand. Good timing on the entry by Ray to go for a takedown. Ray picks Pettis up and slams him to the mat to get the takedown. Ray transitions into side control while Pettis struggles to get out. Ray gets up and lands a nice hammer fist. Ray is back in trying to setup a D’Arce choke. Pettis is trying to move his hips away but doesn’t look comfortable. Pettis rolls to the side and gets out in the final seconds of the round.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO