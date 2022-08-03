Read on www.telluridenews.com
Visit ABQ shares upcoming end-of-summer events for August
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Although summer is ending, the fun activities around town don’t have to. Visit Albuquerque is sharing information about all the events happening in the month of August. Dates: August 7. Time: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. It is free to the public and...
New movie “DUST” begins filming in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office is announcing is announcing a new film “DUST” will begin filming in New Mexico. The movie will star Sarah Paulson and will film in and around Santa Fe, Stanley and Galisteo. According to a release from the NM Film Office, the film also stars Annaleigh Ashford. ‘DUST’ […]
Telluride Jewish Community announces in-person gatherings
After two years of communicating through newsletters, the Telluride Jewish Community (TJC) is back with a full schedule of in-person events. On July 8, Andrea Brenner and her husband Scott hosted a Shabbat Happy Hour and mini-service that included the lighting over Shabbat candles. Over 50 people attended and were spread throughout the Brenner's dining room, front porch and patio. Brenner said she was excited by how many people showed up to the event.
Mountain Trip joins partners in supporting Latinx Outdoor Initiative
Telluride’s Mountain Trip recently announced its support of the Latinx Outdoor Initiative, in partnership with Sheep Mountain Alliance (SMA), Tri-County Health Network, Wilkinson Public Library, Collaborative Action For Immigrants (CAFI) and Latinx community leaders. This initiative seeks to elevate inclusivity in the outdoors and remove barriers for Telluride and San Miguel County community members to participate in outdoor recreation and environmental education.
Isotopes holding Al Hurricane tribute night
The Albuquerque Isotopes will be celebrating the life and legacy of New Mexican music legend, Al Hurricane. The team will host a tribute night to him on August 12. His son, Al Hurricane Jr. will hold a special concert before the game. “It’s a great honor, I can’t even express feelings and I’m so proud. […]
The New Mexico Shakespeare Festival is underway
The Vortex theatre and the City of Albuquerque present the New Mexico Shakespeare Festival. This annual production of free shows takes place at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial. The festival will feature “King Lear” and “As You Like It” this year. Directors Debi Kierst and Julia Thudium stopped by this morning to talk about this event.
Albuquerque cocktail bar named best new cocktail bar in the United States
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Happy Accidents, a bar in Nob Hill in Albuquerque, is now the best new cocktail bar in the United States. “New Mexico has never got a nomination, let alone an award, and we were definitely the underdogs going into this ceremony and I can admit I didn’t think it was happening,” said […]
Where to Find Authentic Native Pottery
In addition to the Museum of Indian Arts & Culture and the Indian Arts Research Center, both in Santa Fe, several other New Mexico museums hold impressive Native pottery collections. AT THE Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, in Albuquerque, permanent and temporary exhibits focus on New Mexico pueblos and their art,...
New western series filming in Santa Fe
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new television series has begun production in New Mexico. “Walker: Independence” is a prequel to the CW/CBS Studios series “Walker.” Set in the late 1800s, it follows Abby Walker whose husband is murdered in front of her while on their journey out west. On her quest for revenge, Abby ends up […]
Cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico
(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a […]
Chile roasting season is here!
Well, it’s that time of year again when you can smell chile on every block in New Mexico. Yes, that’s right, it is time to roast some chile. Chile roasting season is upon New Mexico. The season, which generally lasts from late July to September, is a well-known time for most here in the Land of Enchantment.
What’s happening around New Mexico August 5 – 11
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 5 – Aug. 11 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
Skatepark celebration Saturday
The town and local skateboarding community will celebrate the new-and-improved Town Park skatepark Saturday at 11 a.m. The day’s events also include the 10th Annual Nate Soules Memorial Skateboard Competition (SK84N8). “The community celebration will recognize all those who played a part in planning, designing, funding and constructing this...
Colorado family narrowly escapes mudslide in San Juan mountains
A Colorado family said they feel lucky to be alive after their truck was nearly swept over a cliff in a mudslide.
PHOTOS: What Downtown Albuquerque looked like back in the 60s
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lot has changed in downtown Albuquerque in the past 60 years. With a visit to the Albuquerque Museum’s online photo archives, one can see a glimpse of what was going on back in the 1960s. Downtown Albuquerque in the 60s saw a shift in focus. With the opening of Winrock Shopping […]
A new airline approaches! Albuquerque starts Spirit Airlines, Las Vegas service
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Five months after its unveiling, Spirit Airlines is now serving Albuquerque travelers with a new way to get to Las Vegas, Nevada. A so-called budget air carrier, Spirit made its first flight to and from the Albuquerque Sunport this morning. Spirit is the newest airline to join the Albuquerque Sunport since 2016. So […]
New Mexico Farmer’s Market Week kicks off Aug. 7
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The month of August is when shoppers will see colorful spreads of fruits and vegetables that were locally grown. For this reason, August is a big month not only for the growers themselves but also for the New Mexico Farmer’s Marketing Association. The association provides resources like education and marketing assistance for its […]
Telluride Racquet Club
The Telluride Racquet Club at The Peaks is now open, offering extensive programming on four …
Liberty Tax Service sues Better Call Saul creators
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An iconic scene in the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul has well-known tax prep company Liberty Tax Service suing the makers of the show, saying they ripped off their name and mascot. Immediately after the two-part season premiere aired in April, Liberty Tax Service thought it had a case. […]
Construction scheduled for major Santa Fe road
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Monday, August 8, the City of Santa Fe will begin repaving on Cerrillos Rd. between Camino Carlos Rey and Cielo Court. The city says work hours on the road will be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The city says the project will take about a month […]
