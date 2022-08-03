The Cheapest Gas Prices In Lake Charles, Louisiana

Read on mymagiclc.com
Lake Charles, Louisiana Makin’ Groceries Mobile Market Event
SWLA Center for Health Services, located at 2000 Opelousas St. Lake Charles will be hosting the next Makin' Groceries Mobile Market. Save the date! Second Harvest Food Bank returns to SWLA on Saturday, August 20, 2022, with fresh produce and fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, milk, and more for affordable prices everyone can afford.
Construction Is Underway To Restore The Capital One Tower Downtown Lake Charles
Today I stopped by Wendy's to get a breakfast biscuit and to my surprise, I saw workers at the old Capital One Tower at 1 Lakeshore Drive. I asked the drive-thru worker if he saw, what I saw and we both started to laugh. He was just as happy as I was to see that the iconic Lake Charles building was going to get fixed up. Since Hurricane Laura hit in August 2020, the tower has not only been a hot mess but a reminder of the devastation that the hurricane did to the entire city. This time last year, there wasn't much hope that we would ever see the building get fixed.
Lake Charles, Louisiana Is The Worst Place To Retire In USA
A study released by the National Bureau Of Economic Research (NBER) ranks Lake Charles dead last in the nation for places to retire. The study took into account variables like crime rate, health care, climate, and other factors. The NBER followed senior citizens on Medicare sixty-five years and older from 1999 to 2014.
Try These Secret Menu Hacks At The Lake Charles Chick-fil-A
If you love Chick-fil-A, then you're really going to love these menu hacks we have for you to try. You know the saying, "Loose lips sinks ships"? Well, Chick-fil-A representatives have been uncompromising to admit that there secret menu items at their restaurant. In fact, Chick-fil-A went on the record...
New Sign Goes up at Capital One Building: “REBUILD”
Here's where I peacock a little and say "I told you so" to so many people. Many months after Hurricane Laura, I started following the saga that is the Capital One building. Lord, the rumors were thick about its fate. Most of them were dooming it from the start saying it was structurally unsound and that it was being torn down according to someone's uncle's friend's cousin.
Lake Charles Fire Dept Invites Everyone to City Council Meeting
Men, women, friends, and family have been picketing for a week now as part of the Lake Charles Fire Department. The reason for picketing is a long list of items, including poor equipment and the fact incoming firefighters for Lake Charles start at $11.17 an hour for pay. These low wages and other items are causing a high rate of turnover for the LCFD and also causing issues such as not having enough employees to actually do the job of protecting the city from emergencies.
Calcasieu Parish “Zydeco Deputy” Shows off in the Kitchen
DeWayne Simmons showed off just a few weeks ago during the Jamie Bergeron concert at Beauxdines. The Calcasieu Parish deputy picked up an accordion and went to town, as the crowd watched in awe. Now, Simmons is attempting a run at a band. DeWayne Simmons and the Zydeco Quiet Storm is the name of the band and features Simmons on the accordion.
Lake Charles, LA. Math Teacher Drops Multiplication Song & Music Video
Mr. Travis Bolden is a devoted father and husband that is crazy about math. He is not your average teacher that's for sure. He's a young African American man with a larger-than-life personality, and an I for fashion. In fact, he got his nickname for always wearing Chuck Taylor tennis. I know him well because he used to do a radio show here at 107 Jamz called, Third Coast Radio. Shouts-out by the way to Derrick Morris, Kinfolk, and Big Boy Chill by the way!
South Louisiana Storm Threat Lessens for the Weekend
Call me old-fashioned but I find something very comforting in hearing a rumble of thunder and the splash of raindrops on my roof on a summer afternoon. Having grown up in the Gulf South, it's just what the weather does this time of year. And, if it weren't for those afternoon and early evening thunderstorms, can you imagine just how hot it would be?
Best Hamburger In SW Louisiana Power Rankings
Who can resist a great burger? That's a rhetorical question because the only correct answer is "no one". tasty burger. stylish hipster woman holding juicy hamburger in hands close up. boho girl with hamburger at street food festival. summertime. summer vacation picnic. space for text. Bogdan Kurylo, ThinkStock Images. I...
Glenda Duplichan Benefit in Westlake Saturday
The Glenda Duplichan Benefit will take place tomorrow in Westlake at the KC Hall located at 1515 Garfield Road. Sadly, the need for the benefit has changed. Glenda was diagnosed with cancer a short while ago and began her fight. As she fought harder and harder and went through chemo, it was all too much for her. Cancer spread and grew as she still held on. Until she couldn't any longer.
Lake Charles, LA Firefighters Protest For Better Pay
The Lake Charles Firefighters Local Union 561 say they are burned out and fed up with low wages. They have reportedly been going back and forth with the city for a while, trying to get proper wages in return for the lifesaving work they do. The American Press reports to make residents aware and garner public support the first responders took the streets Monday, July 27, 2022, in protest.
Summer Storms Likely Across South Louisiana Again Today
Mother Nature is very set in her ways and one of the things "she" is very adamant about is balance. You see nature is always seeking to cool what's too hot and heat up what is too cold. Throw in an abundance of moist air from the Gulf of Mexico and you'll wish you hadn't left your umbrella in that place you stopped for lunch.
Lake Charles Captain Awarded D.A.R.E. Lifetime Achievement
Shouts out to Captain Tracy Darbonne on a job well done! She started her career with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office in 1994 as a D.A.R.E Officer. For more than 20 years Captain Darbonne educated SWLA youth about the D.A.R.E. program and how important is to say no to drugs, a life of crime, violence, bullying, and alcohol. She dedicated herself to teaching kids in 5th and 7th grades how to resist destructive behavior. In doing so, Darbonne also helped to build a positive relationship between law enforcement and the students in Calcasieu Parish.
Red Barn Music Presents Song Slingers at Wayne’s Tonight
Red Barn music is bringing in some of the best country songwriters and singers in the area for one night of amazing music. It's part of a series that showcases talented musicians and writers across the state of Louisiana and Texas to get together and perform. You can be a part of it tonight as they get together for an amazing evening at Wayne's in Sulphur.
This Gas Pump Purchase in Westlake Shows the Struggle is Real!
I don't know who was at the pump before this picture was taken, but it sure does show you the current reality that a lot of us are living in. I am not writing this to make fun of anyone. We all have our struggles right now. When I first started driving at 16, gas was .99 cents a gallon. I just filled up my truck yesterday and shocked myself when I said "and $125 on pump 10". I almost puked just saying those words!
Gayle’s Shot Bar Announces First Singles Mixer in August
Kids, back in the day people met at events and public places. There was no swiping or super swiping when it came to meeting people. Gayle's Shot Bar on Ryan Street seems to be getting back to those roots of meeting potential mates the old-school way with their first-ever Singles Night.
Satire “City of Lake Charles” Facebook Page Goes Viral
There is just something horribly wrong and absolutely hilarious about satire pages. They typically stay anonymous, but that leaves them to freely just go hard on whatever they are choosing to make fun of. Much like the celebrity roasts of the past, satire pages just go for the jugular at times and show no mercy. That seems to be the case with a satire page called "The City of Lake Charles".
Calcasieu Police Jury Hosting Annual Back To School Fun Day
Summer vacation is winding down quickly and the new school year in Calcasieu Parish is about to get underway. The City of Lake Charles wants all residents to save the date, Saturday, August 6, as this is going to be a day for families in the area to get one more opportunity to enjoy the summer. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is throwing a major end-of-summer party for the public!
Lacassine Man Makes Feathered Friend While Working
I am convinced that non-normal animals in the wild just hate me. I try to be friends with them, and they run like my exes. Maybe I AM the problem? Nah, they just don't know a good thing when they see it. I have had a random cat run up to me and jump on my lap during the pandemic, I felt like a Disney Princess when that happened. Apparently, Davey Monceaux is also a Disney Princess after seeing this story of how he made a feathered friend while working.
Comments / 0