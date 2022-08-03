ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

Families stay cool at Waterbury pools, splash pads

WATERBURY, Conn. — The heat and humidity will continue in Connecticut until at least Monday as a heat advisory remains in effect for all counties. Families in Waterbury took to the city's numerous pools and splash pads Saturday to stay cool. FORECAST: Heat Advisory expanded for all of Connecticut...
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

Missing Milford dog 'Leo' found safe

MILFORD, Conn. — "Leo", the dog that was stolen when a Seymour man's car was taken outside a restaurant in Milford, has been found safe and delivered to his owner. The owner, Emmanuel Castillo, said they got a tip Leo was in the New Haven neighborhood where his car was found earlier on Friday. Castillo asked for New Haven police to meet him there, and around 6 p.m., they found Leo between two homes playing with kids.
MILFORD, CT
New London officer ‘caught’ doing something good

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A New London officer was caught doing something good for his community this week. The New London Police Department posted on Facebook that Officer Daquan Stuckey saw a young boy crying while attending National Night Out on Aug. 2. The little boy had just found out he didn’t win one […]
Something’s Cooking: Edd’s Place

WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A Westbrook business owner says music sent her around the country, but food brought her back to Connecticut. In this week’s Something’s Cooking, Eyewitness News visits Edd’s Place, a rockin’ riverside restaurant. Liz Wood made incredible music while living in Los Angeles...
WESTBROOK, CT
New Britain family serving up ice cream for good cause

NEW BRITAIN, Conn — While temperatures are continuing to heat up, one New Britain family is selling cool treats in their neighborhood. On the corner of Brook street, you’ll find Brooke and her nine kids selling a tasty treat, ice cream. “We’re back on our feet and trying...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Parents Get Married in Conn. NICU Before Bringing Daughter Home

Wedding bells rang inside Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London Wednesday, as the parents of a NICU baby tied the knot with their daughter in their arms. Grier Stanley and Jason Barnwell were expecting their first child to be born July 14, but their daughter, Drue, made an early arrival on April 21. The couple's wedding was originally scheduled for a week later, but it was canceled once Drue arrived early weighing just over two pounds.
NEW LONDON, CT
Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 5-7

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of August! We're in the final stretch of summer now. With that comes plenty of things to do as we continue on with the dog days of summer!. Enjoy all the sunflowers at the Sunflower Festival by The Farm in Woodbury! The...
Or Shalom Hosting Beach Celebration

Congregation Or Shalom, an egalitarian, welcoming and progressive synagogue in Orange, is inviting community members to attend its annual sabbath celebration on Friday, Aug. 12 at Gulf Beach in Milford. “One of my favorite Shabbat songs contains the words, ‘Author of creation, let these things never end: the sand, the...
MILFORD, CT
Pet of the Week: Astaire!

(WTNH) – This week’s pet of the week is a beautiful cat named Astaire!. Astaire is known amongst his friends as a charming sophisticate, and his dapper name is attributed to his tuxedo-like coat. Astaire will never be caught without his formal black-and-white suit, complete with little white boots.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Stretch Your Dollar: Freebie Friday

(WTNH) – It’s the end of the week, which means you may be looking for something to do this weekend that won’t break the bank. Free concerts are back in Hartford, they started this week. So, mark your calendar for next week, they’re held on Thursday nights at the Old State House Lawn from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
HARTFORD, CT
Portland horse trainer faces 20 counts of animal cruelty

PORTLAND, Conn. — A local horse trainer is free on a $100,000 bond after being charged with 20 counts of animal cruelty for the way she is alleged to have trained horses for White Birch Farm in Portland. There was not much visible activity at White Birch Farm Thursday....
PORTLAND, CT
