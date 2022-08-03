Read on www.fox61.com
Families stay cool at Waterbury pools, splash pads
WATERBURY, Conn. — The heat and humidity will continue in Connecticut until at least Monday as a heat advisory remains in effect for all counties. Families in Waterbury took to the city's numerous pools and splash pads Saturday to stay cool. FORECAST: Heat Advisory expanded for all of Connecticut...
Missing Milford dog 'Leo' found safe
MILFORD, Conn. — "Leo", the dog that was stolen when a Seymour man's car was taken outside a restaurant in Milford, has been found safe and delivered to his owner. The owner, Emmanuel Castillo, said they got a tip Leo was in the New Haven neighborhood where his car was found earlier on Friday. Castillo asked for New Haven police to meet him there, and around 6 p.m., they found Leo between two homes playing with kids.
Hundreds of kids turn out for 9th annual Race4Chase to honor Sandy Hook victim
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — About 500 children from across Connecticut gathered at Camp Sloper in Southington Saturday morning for the finale of their six-week Race4Chase triathlon program. The program honors Chase Kowalski, who died in the Sandy Hook school shooting at the age of 7. Chase's parents, Rebecca and Stephen,...
Mother bear and two cubs are freed from a storm drain
Three black bears – a mother and her two cubs – were rescued by police after being trapped in a storm drain outside of Hartford, Conn. It was originally thought they were using the drain as a travel corridor.
New London officer ‘caught’ doing something good
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A New London officer was caught doing something good for his community this week. The New London Police Department posted on Facebook that Officer Daquan Stuckey saw a young boy crying while attending National Night Out on Aug. 2. The little boy had just found out he didn’t win one […]
Eyewitness News
Something’s Cooking: Edd’s Place
WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A Westbrook business owner says music sent her around the country, but food brought her back to Connecticut. In this week’s Something’s Cooking, Eyewitness News visits Edd’s Place, a rockin’ riverside restaurant. Liz Wood made incredible music while living in Los Angeles...
New Britain family serving up ice cream for good cause
NEW BRITAIN, Conn — While temperatures are continuing to heat up, one New Britain family is selling cool treats in their neighborhood. On the corner of Brook street, you’ll find Brooke and her nine kids selling a tasty treat, ice cream. “We’re back on our feet and trying...
NBC New York
Parents Get Married in Conn. NICU Before Bringing Daughter Home
Wedding bells rang inside Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London Wednesday, as the parents of a NICU baby tied the knot with their daughter in their arms. Grier Stanley and Jason Barnwell were expecting their first child to be born July 14, but their daughter, Drue, made an early arrival on April 21. The couple's wedding was originally scheduled for a week later, but it was canceled once Drue arrived early weighing just over two pounds.
NBC Connecticut
‘Bark Bus' Brings Dogs From Overcrowded Shelters to Connecticut for Adoption
At Dog Star Rescue, Clear the Shelters takes on more than one meaning. Volunteers not only work tirelessly to find the dogs already at their Bloomfield location loving homes - they are also taking long road trips to southern states, getting dogs out of overcrowded shelters and bringing them to Connecticut.
Pride flag sign vandalized in Tolland again, residents gather to repair it
TOLLAND, Conn. — Just last month, the pride flag sign in Tolland by the on and off ramp of exit 68 was vandalized. Connecticut state police arrested the suspect last Saturday. The sign was vandalized for a second time and was found toppled over in the grass Thursday morning.
'It's magical. It really is' | PoCo Fest returns to North Branford on 20th anniversary
NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. — Potatoes and corn, however you like them at PoCo Fest in North Branford. "I like the combination of potato corn, just smush them together and you're good to go," said Michael Urbinati of North Branford. North Branford has a whole festival dedicated to these foods....
fox61.com
Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 5-7
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of August! We're in the final stretch of summer now. With that comes plenty of things to do as we continue on with the dog days of summer!. Enjoy all the sunflowers at the Sunflower Festival by The Farm in Woodbury! The...
Graphic photo warning: Seagull dies in New London due to firecracker explosion
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The New London Police Department is investigating an incident in the city where a human likely intentionally threw an explosive at a seagull, resulting in fatal injuries for the bird. The City of New London Animal Control Department responded to a call of an injured fledgling gull in the parking […]
theorangetimes.com
Or Shalom Hosting Beach Celebration
Congregation Or Shalom, an egalitarian, welcoming and progressive synagogue in Orange, is inviting community members to attend its annual sabbath celebration on Friday, Aug. 12 at Gulf Beach in Milford. “One of my favorite Shabbat songs contains the words, ‘Author of creation, let these things never end: the sand, the...
Doctors warn people to be careful in heat wave if taking certain medications
HARTFORD, Conn. — Some towns and cities across Connecticut reached almost 100 degrees on Thursday. It did not stop some people from being outside since they said winter will be here before we know it. "This heat is going to be booming!" said Julia Rivera of Hartford. Rivera said...
WTNH.com
Pet of the Week: Astaire!
(WTNH) – This week’s pet of the week is a beautiful cat named Astaire!. Astaire is known amongst his friends as a charming sophisticate, and his dapper name is attributed to his tuxedo-like coat. Astaire will never be caught without his formal black-and-white suit, complete with little white boots.
WTNH.com
Stretch Your Dollar: Freebie Friday
(WTNH) – It’s the end of the week, which means you may be looking for something to do this weekend that won’t break the bank. Free concerts are back in Hartford, they started this week. So, mark your calendar for next week, they’re held on Thursday nights at the Old State House Lawn from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
zip06.com
Branford Animal Shelter Seeks Help to Save Abandoned, Overbred Dog
A plea to help raise $6,000 in a bid to save Summer, a dog found tied in the woods, with apparent complications from overbreeding, is at the heart of a message shared by Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter Director Laura Burban on Aug. 4. Summer was found in the heat of...
Portland horse trainer faces 20 counts of animal cruelty
PORTLAND, Conn. — A local horse trainer is free on a $100,000 bond after being charged with 20 counts of animal cruelty for the way she is alleged to have trained horses for White Birch Farm in Portland. There was not much visible activity at White Birch Farm Thursday....
Register Citizen
New London police probe ‘significant’ injury that led to seagull’s death
NEW LONDON — Police are looking for video that may help determine how a seagull suffered a “significant” injury to its bill Friday morning, requiring the animal to be put down. New London police said the Animal Control officer was called to the Fishers Island Ferry terminal...
