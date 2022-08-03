Read on townbroadcast.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Pizza in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Related
Sullivan Field scoreboard finds a new home
The former Sullivan Field scoreboard has found a new home at a Grand Rapids brewery.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State gets commitment from hometown dynamic playmaker
Michigan State landed a commitment this past Wednesday from a local dynamic player in wide receiver Brandon Lewis from Lansing Catholic. Lewis made the commitment official on his Twitter. Lewis will join Michigan State as a preferred walk-on after the Spartans extended the PWO offer early in July. Not much...
Map Shows You ‘The Most Notable’ Person From Every West Michigan Town
An interactive map shows you who they feel is the most noted person from every town in the world, here's what West Michigan looks like. Who Is The Most Well Known Person From Rockford? Cedar Springs? Hudsonville?. The interactive map is available here, and shows every city on the planet....
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Hancock’s chicken brings Nashville heat to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Hancock is serving up authentic Nashville-style hot chicken recipes right here in West Michigan. Located in a renovated service station on the corner of Wealthy Street and Fuller Avenue, Hancock is locally known for its delicious chicken recipes, classic Southern side dishes and refreshing slushy alcoholic drinks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan’s “Best Burrito” Is Filled With Some Unexpected Ingredients
I love Mexican food so much that I could eat it every single meal. My wife Lindsey however is not a big fan of how gassy I can get so that hasn't happened in our house yet. One of my favorite Mexican foods to enjoy is a burrito. There are limitless possibilities for what you can put inside. I love mine stuffed full of steak, cheese, beans, guac, and rice topped with some sour cream and hot sauce.
Kalamazoo RibFest ready to rock Arcadia Creek Festival Place with late ‘90s favorites
KALAMAZOO, MI — Kalamazoo RibFest is set to make its triumphant return to Arcadia Creek Festival Place this weekend with some big-time headliners after two consecutive years of pandemic-driven cancellations. The smell of barbecue smoke will no doubt be strong early Friday, as the two-day festival returns to its...
WWMTCw
Plainwell youth football coach fired, South Haven plane crash & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Fire erupts outside of Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood. The shrill of a fire alarm and the smell of smoke filled the air surrounding Kalamazoo's Planned Parenthood Sunday. A fire erupted outside of the healthcare clinic on...
townbroadcast.com
What’s behind the divide between Wayland, Dorr?
Why do Dorr (and Leighton) people hate Wayland schools?. I first came to this area in 1992 when I moved to Dorr. For several years I ran the summer ball program for Dorr Rec and then started a winter youth basketball program. Because I used the facilities at Dorr and Moline elementaries, I was in frequent contact with WUS officials. When I brought this up at public meetings, I would get an outpouring of anger and even hatred toward Wayland schools.
RELATED PEOPLE
iheart.com
Power outages caused by strong storms across West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Heavy wind gusts and strong storms moved across West Michigan Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Wind gusts were up to 55 mph in Allegan, while trees were uprooted in places like Kalamazoo, with some power lines knocked down in Barry County. Read the full story on...
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
michigan.gov
Leading Precision Components Manufacturer Expands in Southwest Michigan
LANSING, Mich. – Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to announce that precision components manufacturer C&S Machine Products is expanding its operations in Bertrand Township in Berrien County with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The project is expected to generate a total capital...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOOD
The Great Dewey Hill Fire of 2005
Saturday is the 17th anniversary of the Great Dewey Hill Fire in Grand Haven. Check out video of the fire here. One of the highlights of the annual Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven is the evening fireworks show. In the past, the fireworks used to be launched from a barge in the river. In recent decades, the fireworks have been shot into the air from Dewey Hill, the home of the famous Musical Fountain.
New Pittsburgh Courier
EXCLUSIVE: Marvin Sapp’s “Never would have made it” biopic hits high note in premiere
Gospel sensation Marvin Sapp’s triumphant story of overcoming tragedy, drug and alcohol abuse and health challenges made the big screen in a newly-released “Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Biopic” on Thursday, August 4 at the Emagine Theater in Royal Oak. The movie, which premieres...
Women say tree business took thousands off them
Two mid-Michigan women want to warn others to stay away from a local tree removal service.
Arriving to a nightmare: College Towne Apartments
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For many young adults, it’s a dream come true when getting your first apartment.But some people who moved into one mid-Michigan complex are calling it a nightmare. What was suppose to be a normal move in process has now turned into one big headache. As dozens at College Towne apartments received […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grandville couple becomes latest victims of surging car thefts
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — It’s a hot topic on social media, the sheer number of cars stolen from West Michigan communities overnight. 13 ON YOUR SIDE has been reporting on all of the Kia and Hyundai vehicles stolen from the Grand Rapids area in recent months. And now it...
Grand Rapids amphitheater agreement approved by Grand Action 2.0, arena authority
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — An agreement approved Friday morning by the public authority that oversees Van Andel Arena lays out the terms of a partnership with Grand Action 2.0 for development of a 12,000-capacity riverfront amphitheater in downtown Grand Rapids. Officials said the agreement, between the Grand Rapids-Kent County...
bridgemi.com
Upset over LGBTQ books, a Michigan town defunds its library in tax vote
A west Michigan public library may close after residents voted to defund it Tuesday. Voters are upset about LGBT-themed graphic novels in the library. Residents and library officials are now at a stalemate about what happens next. JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP—What started as a fight over an LGBTQ-themed graphic novel may end...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Spectrum Health fills key leadership roles
Two Grand Rapids hospitals are welcoming new leadership, one a former chief of surgery and the other a current Spectrum Health team member who is switching hospitals. BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan recently named Dr. Vikram Kashyap vice president and department chief of Spectrum Health Frederik Meijer Heart & Vascular Institute and Jon Ashford COO of Spectrum Health Grand Rapids.
Comments / 0