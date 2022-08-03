Read on 1035kissfmboise.com
Idaho Governor Brad Little Announces Mental Health Investment
Nearly six months ago, we shared with you the news that Idaho Governor Brad Little was going to be making a big investment in mental health. Gov. Little to Invest $50 Million For Idahoan’s Mental Health. Again today, news of investment in mental health came from the Office of...
The Top 25 lowest-earning counties in Idaho
When it comes to earning money, we Americans and Idahoans have been on a seemingly never-ending financial rollercoaster ever since 2019/2020. We’ve hit extremely high numbers and extremely low numbers that, according to Stacker, haven’t “been seen since the Great Depression.”. Regarding Idaho, Stacker says... “Where you...
Viral Post Sorted States Into Hogwarts Houses–Do We Agree With Idaho’s Placement?
The Sorting Hat has spoken! This week, a post has gone viral that sorted every state in the country into a Hogwarts House. The problem? As a Harry Potter fan, I disagree with almost every decision this list made. I'm not going to let it slide, it must be addressed. Especially when it comes to Idaho.
Here is the Minimum Wage the Year You Were Born
I can recall my first job in high school working as a grocery bagger. I remember feeling so proud making a minimum wage of $5.15 an hour after spending hours under the summer sun pushing carts all afternoon. It wasn't that long ago but I do recall living expenses being much cheaper.
How in the World is This NOT Illegal in Idaho?!
I’m going to be real with you right now – my jaw is on the floor because I cannot believe that this dangerous act is actually LEGAL in the state of Idaho. We’re talking about passengers riding in the bed of a pick-up truck and for a state that has (and had) many ridiculous laws over the years, I’m appalled that this is still allowed. I do want to point out that growing up in Texas, we used to ride in the back of trucks all the time until a cop gave my buddies and me a warning about it in high school. Since then, I just assumed that this was illegal everywhere. What can I say? I was in my own little bubble.
California Meets Idaho In This Chic Estate In Boise’s Most Coveted Community
Californians have been moving to Idaho in masses since the Pandemic broke out in 2020. They come to escape high taxes, and find a home somewhere with wide open spaces and few regulations. Now, a perfect home for a transplant from California has popped up on the market in Boise....
Idaho Has Scary Sharks And One Of Them Is Ugly!
You may have watched Shark Week on Discovery last week and felt a little deprived. In a landlocked state, seeing the ocean on your television makes you feel like you need a vacation. Maybe to see some of these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. This year's Shark Week featured documentaries like "Island of Walking Sharks," "Pig vs. Shark," "Mega Predators of Oz," and even "Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas."
Good-For-Nothing Mosquitos Test Positive For West Nile in Idaho
We aren't big on being negative--there's enough negativity in the world already. But we are big about being honest and we think it's time to just come out and say what everyone thinks, annually and often in the Treasure Valley:. Mosquitos are pointless, good for nothing, annoyances!. Wow, it feels...
Everything You Need to Know About Idaho’s Strange Concrete Arrows
When you’re traveling, you love grabbing a window seat on the plane so that you can enjoy the views below. Chances are that if you do that enough, you’ll see one of these mysterious concrete arrows. There are dozens of them seemingly scattered around the United States, including in Idaho.
Idaho Reacts To Eagle’s Moose on the Loose [photos]
When you hear the phrase 'moose on the loose, ' most would believe it's a reference to a children's book. There is a book with that phrase as that title; however, members of the Ada County Sheriff's Department had to handle a moose on the loose in Eagle Thursday afternoon.
Idaho Men Arrested For Stealing $3 – Could You Be Next?
You shouldn't steal. First of all, it's illegal and you'll go to jail, which sucks. Second, the person you're stealing from (most likely) worked hard for that money. Finally, we're going to mention jail again, because it's really not somewhere you want to be forced to hang out for months on end.
Boise Is The Most Populated City In Idaho But Do You Know The Rest Of The Top Ten List?
Most of us know that Boise is the most populated city in Idaho. It's the capital, it's the most popular city, it's a given. I'd be willing to bet you could also easily guess the second most populated city in the state. However, can you name the third? Fourth? How many can you name in the Top Ten?
Idaho Workers Forced to Live in Tents As Housing Crisis Continues
Last year, we brought you the heartbreaking story that some Idaho cities were considering allowing workers to live in tents due to the lack of affordable housing. Some Idaho towns are suffering from a worker shortage due to service workers, seasonal workers, teachers, and other regular folks being unable to afford shelter.
Calling All Idaho Creators, Boise Entrepreneur Week Could Change Your Life
Have you ever dreamed of starting your own business? Do you have a passion to create or produce something that people love? Are you ready to get out of your 9 to 5 job and be your own boss? Boise is an amazing city for entrepreneurs. Each year a week long event helps focus, build and support Idahoans who are ready to take the leap or those who already have and need a boost or more exposure and support.
Did You Know This is the Drunkest City in the State of Idaho?
Summer nights in Idaho often include enjoying cocktails on a swanky patio, beers on the boat or a happy hour glass of wine with the girls after work. Everything is ok in moderation, but which Idaho city takes things a little too far?. A few months back, we were able...
Idaho Power Shows Me Why Math is Important
Last week, you may have read an article from me regarding a conspiracy theory I had about Idaho Power's LED night lights that they give you when you begin service. It began as a thought over the sink and my mind went down a whole rabbit hole, questioning what these night lights are actually costing us.
Idaho Reacts to Biden’s DOJ Lawsuit Over Idaho Abortion Law
The Biden Justice Department announced Tuesday that they would be suing Idaho over the state's abortion law. Attorney General Merrick Garland told reporters that the Idaho law violates federal law and endangers the mother's life. It didn't take long for the Gem State to react to Garland's lawsuit. Governor Little...
Anniversary of Crazy Idaho Animal Stories, Nampa Gator and Goatpocalypse
2 years ago Nampa Police Department got a call for help claiming that a man found a giant alligator under his camp trailer in his yard. Obviously they were a little doubtful, as hello we are far from swamp lands. After all most of the Nampa police have never even seen a gator in real life.
Drink Up! Idahoans Spending Record Money On Alcohol Now
Do we even need to explain why we don't need a reason to drink in 2022? Everything is insane right now. We need that drink. Apparently, we aren't the only ones. It's been confirmed by the Idaho State Liquor Division...Idahoans spent more money on alcohol during the past 12 months than ever before. To be exact, right around $305 million dollars was spent drinking the good stuff by those who call the Gem State home. If you're playing along at home, that's an almost 3% increase from the prior year. The pandemic really messed us up, y'all.
Idaho Scammers got MILLIONS, Now Arrested and Charged
Scams are EVERYWHERE and it seems like no matter how careful anyone is, it is far to easy to become the victim of a scam. I recently was scammed out of just over $2000 from a fraud company pretending to be an airline. When I googled this airline company I clicked on the first phone number that popped up in search never thinking that it wasn't the real number. The woman posed as the airline, asked all the right questions and my radar never went off or detected any red flags until it was too late. Too late as in going to the airport and realizing that my son and I were not actually on the flight.
