ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
103.5 KISSFM

The Top 25 lowest-earning counties in Idaho

When it comes to earning money, we Americans and Idahoans have been on a seemingly never-ending financial rollercoaster ever since 2019/2020. We’ve hit extremely high numbers and extremely low numbers that, according to Stacker, haven’t “been seen since the Great Depression.”. Regarding Idaho, Stacker says... “Where you...
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Here is the Minimum Wage the Year You Were Born

I can recall my first job in high school working as a grocery bagger. I remember feeling so proud making a minimum wage of $5.15 an hour after spending hours under the summer sun pushing carts all afternoon. It wasn't that long ago but I do recall living expenses being much cheaper.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
103.5 KISSFM

How in the World is This NOT Illegal in Idaho?!

I’m going to be real with you right now – my jaw is on the floor because I cannot believe that this dangerous act is actually LEGAL in the state of Idaho. We’re talking about passengers riding in the bed of a pick-up truck and for a state that has (and had) many ridiculous laws over the years, I’m appalled that this is still allowed. I do want to point out that growing up in Texas, we used to ride in the back of trucks all the time until a cop gave my buddies and me a warning about it in high school. Since then, I just assumed that this was illegal everywhere. What can I say? I was in my own little bubble.
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Has Scary Sharks And One Of Them Is Ugly!

You may have watched Shark Week on Discovery last week and felt a little deprived. In a landlocked state, seeing the ocean on your television makes you feel like you need a vacation. Maybe to see some of these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. This year's Shark Week featured documentaries like "Island of Walking Sharks," "Pig vs. Shark," "Mega Predators of Oz," and even "Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas."
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Gofundme#Amazon#Idahoans
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Reacts To Eagle’s Moose on the Loose [photos]

When you hear the phrase 'moose on the loose, ' most would believe it's a reference to a children's book. There is a book with that phrase as that title; however, members of the Ada County Sheriff's Department had to handle a moose on the loose in Eagle Thursday afternoon.
EAGLE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Workers Forced to Live in Tents As Housing Crisis Continues

Last year, we brought you the heartbreaking story that some Idaho cities were considering allowing workers to live in tents due to the lack of affordable housing. Some Idaho towns are suffering from a worker shortage due to service workers, seasonal workers, teachers, and other regular folks being unable to afford shelter.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Calling All Idaho Creators, Boise Entrepreneur Week Could Change Your Life

Have you ever dreamed of starting your own business? Do you have a passion to create or produce something that people love? Are you ready to get out of your 9 to 5 job and be your own boss? Boise is an amazing city for entrepreneurs. Each year a week long event helps focus, build and support Idahoans who are ready to take the leap or those who already have and need a boost or more exposure and support.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Power Shows Me Why Math is Important

Last week, you may have read an article from me regarding a conspiracy theory I had about Idaho Power's LED night lights that they give you when you begin service. It began as a thought over the sink and my mind went down a whole rabbit hole, questioning what these night lights are actually costing us.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Reacts to Biden’s DOJ Lawsuit Over Idaho Abortion Law

The Biden Justice Department announced Tuesday that they would be suing Idaho over the state's abortion law. Attorney General Merrick Garland told reporters that the Idaho law violates federal law and endangers the mother's life. It didn't take long for the Gem State to react to Garland's lawsuit. Governor Little...
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Drink Up! Idahoans Spending Record Money On Alcohol Now

Do we even need to explain why we don't need a reason to drink in 2022? Everything is insane right now. We need that drink. Apparently, we aren't the only ones. It's been confirmed by the Idaho State Liquor Division...Idahoans spent more money on alcohol during the past 12 months than ever before. To be exact, right around $305 million dollars was spent drinking the good stuff by those who call the Gem State home. If you're playing along at home, that's an almost 3% increase from the prior year. The pandemic really messed us up, y'all.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Scammers got MILLIONS, Now Arrested and Charged

Scams are EVERYWHERE and it seems like no matter how careful anyone is, it is far to easy to become the victim of a scam. I recently was scammed out of just over $2000 from a fraud company pretending to be an airline. When I googled this airline company I clicked on the first phone number that popped up in search never thinking that it wasn't the real number. The woman posed as the airline, asked all the right questions and my radar never went off or detected any red flags until it was too late. Too late as in going to the airport and realizing that my son and I were not actually on the flight.
103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM

Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy