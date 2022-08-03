Fire at Ulster County Storage Facility, Some Report Losing Everything

Read on 943litefm.com
Who’s Responsible if a Utility Pole Falls in NYS? It Might be You
I was blown away by a recent Facebook post in the Hudson Valley. After some high winds overnight, a New Paltz resident jumped online to ask a question I had never considered before as a homeowner. Owner-Maintained Power Poles in the Hudson Valley, NY. "A power pole in my backyard...
Main Street Hopewell Junction? Rt. 82 Getting A Name Change
We've discussed various 'Main Street' locations across the Hudson Valley over the years, different local businesses that make a particular town, or new businesses changing the scope of a village. Personally, one of my favorite 'Main Streets' in the area is New Paltz. There's nothing better than a stroll down that street with a little something for everyone. Growing up in Fishkill, the Main Street there has definitely transformed over the past 20 years, and speaking of transformations, how can I not mention Main Street Beacon?
Mid-Hudson News Network
Apartment fire in Port Jervis
PORT JERVIS – A second-floor apartment in a building on Thompson Street in the City of Port Jervis late Saturday morning damaged the kitchen area of the residence, fire officials said. The fire was quickly knocked down with damage limited to the one area of the apartment. One occupant...
Watch Out: Another Scam Hits Newburgh, NY
In the second time in as many months, residents in Newburgh, NY are reporting a scam targeting homeowners. The detailed deception aims to siphon money away from Facebook users that use a very popular community feature. Local Scams in Newburgh, NY. Back in July, several citizens took to Nextdoor to...
New York Motorcycle Rider Found Dead In Newburgh
A Hudson Valley man lost his life on a motorcycle in Newburgh. Police are hoping witnesses can help them figure out what happened. On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal motorcycle accident in the City of Newburgh. Fatal Motorcycle Motor Vehicle Accident Under...
Wanted: City of Newburgh, NY Needs Police Officers, How to Apply?
There are many people that grow up wanting to be police officers. Maybe you are one of them, maybe you are not. There are many challenges to becoming an officer. You need to be physically fit, motivated, and want to help people. Yes, there are a few more traits or...
PD: New York Officer Points Loaded Gun At Hudson Valley Pizza Worker
A Hudson Valley corrections officer is accused of pointing a loaded gun at a local pizza worker. On Saturday, July 30, around 10:15 p.m., members from the Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 call at 106 Josephs Drive in the Town of Saugerties, for a report of a person who pulled a gun on a Domino’s pizza delivery driver.
One Killed In Crash On New City Roadway
One person was killed in a crash on a busy roadway in the Hudson Valley. It happened in Rockland County around noontime Saturday, Aug. 6 in New City in the area of Little Tor Road between Tor Terrace and Morland Road and involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, Clarkstown Police said.
Heads Up! New Parking Meter Prices in Busy Ulster County Town
Many Hudson Valley residents were caught off guard by a recent price hike in parking meter costs in one of the most popular towns in Ulster County. Some are even worried that the hike will begin to affect local businesses. New Parking Meter Prices in New Paltz, NY. For many...
Stunning State of the Art Glass House For Rent in Hudson, New York
The Hudson Valley region of New York is absolutely gorgeous and the rest of the country is starting to notice. It may be hard for us locals to believe but Upstate New York is becoming a popular tourist destination. Its beauty and remoteness make it a haven for celebrities and wealthy travelers from New York City or from around the world.
2 Women Go Missing From Same Hudson Valley, New York Hometown
Police are seeking answers after another woman went missing from the same place in the Hudson Valley. Neither has been seen for over a month. A second woman has gone missing from Port Jervis, New York. It's unclear if these cases are related. Police Look For Missing Port Jervis, New...
This Is Not a Drill! Gas is Under $4 at this Ulster County Station
It's a sight for sore eyes. For the first time in months, gas prices have once again dipped below $4 per-gallon... at least at one gas station in the Hudson Valley. It's no secret that gas prices have been a sore subject for some time now. It's even inspired some people to convert their vehicles to use E85 fuel to save tens of dollars on each fill-up (learn more about that here). But while some stations in Ulster County are still in the mid-$4 range (I'm looking at you, New Paltz), there's at least one convenience store brave enough to dip their prices back down to pre-summer numbers.
1 Arrested After Apparent Teacher Killed In Hudson Valley, NY
New York State Police are investigating the shocking death of a Florida woman who was staying in the Hudson Valley. On Thursday, New York State Police from Dutchess County confirmed troopers are investigating the death of a woman from the state of Florida who recently arrived in the town of Wappinger, New York.
News 12
Fire damages building at New York campground
A large fire damaged at least one building at a campground in New York. The fire was reported late Thursday morning at Camp Aliyah at the Camp Rayim Grounds in Parksville, New York. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Editor's Note: A previous...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh man sentenced for burglarizing home of former girlfriend
GOSHEN – A Newburgh man was sentenced on Friday to nine years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision in connection with his guilty plea in Orange County Court to burglary for having violated a full stay-away order of protection in favor of his former intimate partner.
5 Awesome Dutchess County Stores You May Not Know About
One of my favorite pastimes is shopping, and the Hudson Valley is full of cool little stores. I’ve discovered that there are some awesome stores right here in Dutchess County, and I’m not talking about expensive boutiques. I’m talking about locally owned stores that fit just about everybody’s budget. Stores with local products, fun stuff, treasures, and even food.
Cigarette lights clothes on fire outside Hudson home
At about 3 p.m. on Thursday, City of Hudson firefighters were called to an odor of something burning outside of a house. Turns out, a pile of clothes had been lit on fire by a cigarette.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two arraigned in connection with death on construction site in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – Onekey, LLC, a New Jersey construction company, and its principal, Finbar O’Neill, 57, have been charged by Information with violating Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulations, resulting in the death of a construction worker on August 3, 2017. The federal charges claim that Onekey and O’Neill...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pawling Fire Department celebrates successful carnival and parade
PAWLING – The Pawling Fire Department opened its annual carnival on August 3rd at Lakeside Park and it will continue through Saturday, August 6, culminating with a firework show beginning at dusk on Saturday. On Friday evening, several neighboring fire departments from Dutchess and Putnam counties as well as...
Kingston Resident Embarks on ‘Freedom Ride’ With Goal of Aiding Working Class Communities
A Kingston, NY resident is hitting the road on what is being called 'a solo freedom ride - around the nation in 90 days,' via motorcycle, in search of tools that inspire and fuel collective liberation. August 1st marked the departure date for the Freedom Ride, that will run through November 1st. This is Ethan Scott Barnett's story.
