Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office confirms domestic assault suspect is in custody after a manhunt

By Abbie de Vera, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
Trevor McManus, a domestic assault suspect was taken into custody after a manhunt in Haskell.

HASKELL, Okla. — Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office [MCSO] responded to a domestic assault on Wednesday morning near West 40th Street and North 340 Road in Haskell.

Deputies then searched for 37-year-old suspect Trevor McManus, who they believed was connected to the domestic assault. The U.S. Marshals and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol assisted in the manhunt.

Trevor McManus, a domestic assault suspect was taken into custody after a manhunt in Haskell.

Around 5:10 p.m. McManus was located in a field in the area and was arrested.

McManus now has several charges, including Assault and Battery With a Deadly Weapon and Kidnapping.

In 2008 and in 2012, McManus was also charged with Assault With a Deadly Weapon.

Trevor McManus, a domestic assault suspect was taken into custody after a manhunt in Haskell.

Tonight, he will be in the Muskogee County Jail.

