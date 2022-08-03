ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bureau of Reclamation sets deadline for 7 states, including Nevada, to make plan to cut water use

By Christian Cazares
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Concerns over low water levels at Lake Mead have made headlines today. There has been a lot of discussion about the Colorado River.

The Colorado River stretches among seven states including Nevada. One non-profit claims the source of our water problems came from antique plumbing at the Glen Canyon Dam near Lake Powell.

Now, it’s time to come up with a solution to combat the water supply crisis. The system needs flexibility and it needs it now.

Environmental advocates have sounded the alarm on the water supply crisis from the Colorado River, which impacts Lake Mead and Southern Nevada residents.

“The Bureau of Reclamation unveiled the call to congress for the seven basin states to come up with a plan within 60 days to cut between two to four million acre-feet of water from the Colorado river basin,” said Zachary Frankel, the executive director of the Utah Rivers Council.

He said the water problem stems from old plumbing at the Glen Canyon Dam near Lake Powell.

“Even though someone in Las Vegas might not care about the Glen Canyon Dam, the problem is the antique plumbing there has the potential to prevent Las Vegas from getting its full water out of the Colorado River,” added Frankel.

Now a coalition of several agencies has recommended two possible solutions: either widen or drill additional tubes to increase the water flow or construct new bypass tunnels to rise the river level.

“Once the water starts dropping another 45 feet we are going to have a major water delivery problem to 30 million people,” Frankel explained.

It’s unclear how much the repair cost would be, but Frankel and the coalition want Congress to fund a study soon, before it’s too late.

“This really should have happened five years ago.”

The Bureau of Reclamation’s deadline for all seven states, including Nevada, is August 15. If the states do not identify a plan to cut water use, the bureau says it will use its authority to impose huge water cuts on the states.

Also be on the lookout for a flyer in your mailbox. The Southern Nevada Water Authority wants to remind all residents about the water situation at Lake Mead.

Comments / 18

ReelPatriot
3d ago

Instead of cutting water how about having a building moratorium, and how about building a water pipeline so there won’t be a need for water cuts ..Nobody will build it because unlike oil there’s no money in water

Reply(3)
18
Jan Woodruff
3d ago

California uses more of our water than we do , you can look it up . stop the water going to California , Arizona and Mexico .

Reply(2)
16
doooh
2d ago

the federal government should build seven desalination plants from San Diego to Seattle , pronto

Reply
5
