Downtown Spartanburg pub expanding restaurant, bar space

Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
WYFF4.com
'Where is everyone at?': Restaurant owners talk continued struggles in hospitality industry after closing their doors
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Restaurants across the Upstate are struggling with staffing shortages, with some even forced to close their doors for good. The Burrow at Augusta joined the list as it closed its doors on Wednesday. The owner said his situation is just a glimpse of what the hospitality...
The Post and Courier
Former Spartanburg chiropractic office remodeled as office, event space
SPARTANBURG — New office and event space is now available for lease or rent on John B. White Sr. Boulevard. The Palms on White Executive Offices and Event Center previously housed Advantage Healthcare of Spartanburg. it has been remodeled to cater to businesses and those looking to host events.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
New to the Street: Inn the Attic
Inn the Attic is an architectural salvage and antique store that specializes in finding and preserving one-of-a-kind items. Hours: Noon-7 p.m., Thursday-Friday and 8 a.m.-7p.m., Saturday. For more information: Visit facebook.com/inntheattic or email inntheatticsc@gmail.com.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Old Coca-Cola mural to be removed from the West End
The old Coca-Cola mural which has adorned the siding of the Greenville Army Navy Store at the corner of River and Main Streets for decades will be removed and replaced as the building undergoes renovations. The decision was approved by the City of Greenville during its monthly Design Review Board...
‘Pasta la vista,’ Pasta Addict leaves Gather GVL
A social media post by the restaurant stated the move comes after two and a half years being at the Gather GVL location.
FOX Carolina
Former textile plant now produces artistic collaborations
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The former Brandon Mill stopped manufacturing textiles decades ago but still serves as a production site of sorts for the Greenville Center of Creative Arts (GCCA). “We really are a centralized hub for a place for people to come together and look at the things...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
New to the Street: Andy’s Frozen Custard
Andy’s Frozen Custard features drive-thru and walk-up order windows where customers may order a variety of concoctions using either vanilla or chocolate frozen custard. The frozen custard chain has locations in Greer and Spartanburg. Location: 403 Harrison Bridge Road, Simpsonville. Hours: 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m., Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-midnight, Friday-Saturday.
The Post and Courier
US News and World Report
Upstate Teen Raises Chickens for Her Summer Business
TAYLORS, S.C. (AP) — Sporadic peeps ring out from beyond the four walls of heated cages as chicks poke their heads out to feed from a tiny trough. Most of the dozens of week-old chickens congregate in one cage, except a single chick separated from the others. Sophia Pahnke opens the lid and pulls it out.
FOX Carolina
Fall for Greenville announces 2022 music lineup
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2022 Bank of America Fall for Greenville festival is bringing national, regional and local music to downtown Greenville. The festival announced the lineup Friday saying there will be 80 bands and six stages. Not only will you be able to enjoy the music but...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Pristine Island, An Hour From Greenville, SC, Has Splash Park and Cabins on Lake Hartwell
The Big Water Marina on Lake Hartwell, just an hour from Greenville, SC has tons of family-friendly entertainment, food, water options, and even beautiful cabins. So stay for a day, a weekend, or a week! Media tickets were provided to Splash Island for this review. I came to the Big...
WYFF4.com
biltmorebeacon.com
Oldies, but goodies car show at Sourwood Festival
“Rock the Classics,” Black Mountain’s second annual classic car show will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in conjunction with the Sourwood Festival in Black Mountain. The car show will be at the parking lot at 304 Black Mountain Ave. A fundraiser for the Swannanoa...
golaurens.com
Calling all ice cream lovers...Laila's Place - Clinton open for business
A new ice cream parlor in downtown Clinton opened for business on Friday, August 5. Laila's Place – Clinton, located at 200 West Main Street in Clinton, opened Friday at noon with over 40 flavors of premium Hershey's hand-dipped ice cream, banana splits, floats, sundaes and more. They also have specialty jumbo cookies.
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try Greenville Restaurants | Best Restaurants in Greenville SC
Greenville SC is set among the picturesque foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the northwest corner of South Carolina. Home to the Greenville County Museum of Art, the exhibits tell the story of the area. Then venture out to see the parks, gardens, and waterfalls for your viewing pleasure and exploration.
Michelin to host hiring event Friday in Spartanburg
Michelin is hosting a hiring event Friday in downtown Spartanburg.
5 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you love going out with your friends and grabbing some burgers on the way, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come highly recommended. And the best part about it is that no matter how you prefer your burger, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. Here are the five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should visit:
Anderson Interfaith Ministries holding tailgate fundraiser to repair homes, supply food for those in need
Anderson Interfaith Ministries holding tailgate fundraiser to repair homes, supply food for those in need
my40.tv
Two longtime members of the WLOS family pass away
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — WLOS recently lost two long-time members of the News 13 family. Louise Palmer, who was a native of Buncombe County and worked in the News 13 sales department for 48 years, died Sunday, July 31. She will be laid to rest Saturday, Aug. 6. Richard...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
The Southern Pet opens in Landrum
“A natural approach for the health and wellness of your furry companion”. LANDRUM––Downtown Landrum now has a store dedicated to taking a natural approach to caring for our pets. The Southern Pet opened on August 1, coining the phrase, “A natural approach for the health and wellness of...
