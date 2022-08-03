ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Alert Weather: Needed rain, but just not excessive rain

WHEC TV-10
 3 days ago
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Heat is on this weekend with isolated afternoon storms

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Sunny skies this morning will help to send temps toward 90 degrees today. Plenty of humidity around as well, so some clouds will puff up with a local thundery downpour possible mid to late afternoon. Most of today will be rain free, so just keep an eye to the sky for any potential storms later in the day.
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Heat Advisory for Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Today the Rochester Airport reached 90 degrees with the heat Index, at times, pushing into the mid-90s. High pressure anchored across the eastern third of the country continues to circulate steamy air into the northeast. This high humidity has produced a few pop-up, isolated thundershowers. But any rain today was very “hit and miss” in terms of the coverage. Looking ahead, it appears we will see another 36 to 48 hours of tropical weather for Western New York.
News 8 WROC

Heat advisory issued for Monroe, other counties

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The National Weather Service Buffalo issued a heat advisory for several counties Saturday afternoon. The following counties are in a heat advisory from 1:45 p.m. August 6 to 7:00 p.m. August 7: Niagara Orleans Monroe Wayne Northern Cayuga Oswego Genesee Livingston Ontario To combat the heat in the City of Rochester, […]
FL Radio Group

Search Ongoing for Missing Boater on Canandaigua Lake

First responders remain on scene at this hour of a possible drowning that happened this afternoon on Canandaigua Lake. The first call for help reportedly came in shortly before two for a 61-year-old man that got into the water off of a pontoon boat in the area of the Letourneau Christian Center and reportedly did not resurface. A number of area fire companies have responded with their water rescue gear and boats.
2 On Your Side

Hundreds of NYSEG customers lack power

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of NYSEG customers are without power as a storm crossed Western New York on Friday evening. As of 6:45 p.m., more than 11,300 customers lacked power across the region. The bulk of those customers, more than 9,000 of them, were located in West Seneca and...
News 8 WROC

Crews search for missing swimmer on Canandaigua Lake

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Crews are searching for a man who investigators say presumably drowned while swimming in Canandaigua Lake Friday. According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, two men were on a boat around 1:40 p.m. when one of them jumped off to swim and began to struggle. The man was not wearing a […]
WHEC TV-10

MCSO helps snapping turtle return to the wild

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office got a call Friday for an alligator on the loose. Take a look at what they found instead. This 20 lb. snapping turtle was hanging out at a senior living complex Friday. Deputies called for backup, and Kelly, a clerk, grabbed...
WETM 18 News

Lane closures announced on I-86 in Steuben County

(WETM) — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists to be aware of lane closures on Interstate-86 in Steuben County. The NYSDOT said that the lane closures will be for pavement rehabilitation work in the eastbound and westbound directions on I-86. Work between Exit 40 and Exit 41 is slated to begin […]
WHEC TV-10

Wickham Farms celebrates 100 years of sunshine

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Rotary Sunshine Camp has provided a summer camp where kids with disabilities can have fun, without barriers, for 100 years. Wickham Farms is celebrating this milestone by commemorating the Sunshine Camp in its annual corn maze design. The farm employs over 200 team members each season.
News 8 WROC

Water leak impacts service at Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Patients were temporarily diverted from the Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department Friday due to what URMC representatives called a “significant” water leak. Hospital representatives say a sprinkler was damaged in a bathroom on the second floor, directly above the ED. The system was repaired, but not before a significant amount of […]
WHEC TV-10

Jordan Health Front Porch Festival resumes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - All kinds of festivals are coming back after a COVID hiatus. That includes the Jordan Health Front Porch Festival. The goal of the celebration is to promote a healthy lifestyle for its workers and community members. There were free health screenings, an art and reading tent, giveaways, and a dunk tank.
WHEC TV-10

Foodlink and Adirondack Creamery team up and hit the streets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Foodlink was out in the Rochester area Friday bringing families nutritious summer meals. The ice cream truck-style delivery method started in 2020 during the pandemic, and this year, Foodlink has partnered with Adirondack Creamery to give families some hand-crafted desert, too. Foodlink says many families...
