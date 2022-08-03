First Alert Weather: Needed rain, but just not excessive rain

Read on www.whec.com
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
First Alert Forecast: Heat is on this weekend with isolated afternoon storms
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Sunny skies this morning will help to send temps toward 90 degrees today. Plenty of humidity around as well, so some clouds will puff up with a local thundery downpour possible mid to late afternoon. Most of today will be rain free, so just keep an eye to the sky for any potential storms later in the day.
First Alert Forecast: Heat Advisory for Sunday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Today the Rochester Airport reached 90 degrees with the heat Index, at times, pushing into the mid-90s. High pressure anchored across the eastern third of the country continues to circulate steamy air into the northeast. This high humidity has produced a few pop-up, isolated thundershowers. But any rain today was very “hit and miss” in terms of the coverage. Looking ahead, it appears we will see another 36 to 48 hours of tropical weather for Western New York.
First Alert Weather: Local thundery downpours for Friday and heat for the weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The weather will be warm and muggy on Friday with mostly cloudy skies and some showers and thundery downpours. Keep the umbrella handy, even though most of the day will be rain-free. Any showers or storms that pop up could produce locally heavy downpours. Looking...
Heat advisory issued for Monroe, other counties
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The National Weather Service Buffalo issued a heat advisory for several counties Saturday afternoon. The following counties are in a heat advisory from 1:45 p.m. August 6 to 7:00 p.m. August 7: Niagara Orleans Monroe Wayne Northern Cayuga Oswego Genesee Livingston Ontario To combat the heat in the City of Rochester, […]
Swimming hours at Ontario Beach Park extended by one hour this weekend
Lifeguards will still be on duty through the additional hour
Kucko’s Camera: Step back in time at Seneca Farms
News 8’s John Kucko travels about an hour south of Rochester to Seneca Farms, a breakfast, lunch, dinner, and ice cream spot you don’t want to miss.
Search Ongoing for Missing Boater on Canandaigua Lake
First responders remain on scene at this hour of a possible drowning that happened this afternoon on Canandaigua Lake. The first call for help reportedly came in shortly before two for a 61-year-old man that got into the water off of a pontoon boat in the area of the Letourneau Christian Center and reportedly did not resurface. A number of area fire companies have responded with their water rescue gear and boats.
Firefighters respond to Henrietta house fire, homeowner displaced
They also said that the owner of the house is displaced after the fire, however, Red Cross was on the scene to assist the homeowner.
Hundreds of NYSEG customers lack power
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of NYSEG customers are without power as a storm crossed Western New York on Friday evening. As of 6:45 p.m., more than 11,300 customers lacked power across the region. The bulk of those customers, more than 9,000 of them, were located in West Seneca and...
Crews search for missing swimmer on Canandaigua Lake
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Crews are searching for a man who investigators say presumably drowned while swimming in Canandaigua Lake Friday. According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, two men were on a boat around 1:40 p.m. when one of them jumped off to swim and began to struggle. The man was not wearing a […]
‘It’s like Airbnb but for boats’: Finger Lakes boaters increase use of rental service
He says chartering is a solution meant for folks who can’t undertake the cost of owning a boat and all the maintenance that comes with it.
MCSO helps snapping turtle return to the wild
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office got a call Friday for an alligator on the loose. Take a look at what they found instead. This 20 lb. snapping turtle was hanging out at a senior living complex Friday. Deputies called for backup, and Kelly, a clerk, grabbed...
Lane closures announced on I-86 in Steuben County
(WETM) — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists to be aware of lane closures on Interstate-86 in Steuben County. The NYSDOT said that the lane closures will be for pavement rehabilitation work in the eastbound and westbound directions on I-86. Work between Exit 40 and Exit 41 is slated to begin […]
Wickham Farms celebrates 100 years of sunshine
PENFIELD, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Rotary Sunshine Camp has provided a summer camp where kids with disabilities can have fun, without barriers, for 100 years. Wickham Farms is celebrating this milestone by commemorating the Sunshine Camp in its annual corn maze design. The farm employs over 200 team members each season.
Water leak impacts service at Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Patients were temporarily diverted from the Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department Friday due to what URMC representatives called a “significant” water leak. Hospital representatives say a sprinkler was damaged in a bathroom on the second floor, directly above the ED. The system was repaired, but not before a significant amount of […]
Vacant home caught fire on Lyell Avenue in Rochester
No official information about the fire has been released at this time.
Jordan Health Front Porch Festival resumes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - All kinds of festivals are coming back after a COVID hiatus. That includes the Jordan Health Front Porch Festival. The goal of the celebration is to promote a healthy lifestyle for its workers and community members. There were free health screenings, an art and reading tent, giveaways, and a dunk tank.
Foodlink and Adirondack Creamery team up and hit the streets
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Foodlink was out in the Rochester area Friday bringing families nutritious summer meals. The ice cream truck-style delivery method started in 2020 during the pandemic, and this year, Foodlink has partnered with Adirondack Creamery to give families some hand-crafted desert, too. Foodlink says many families...
