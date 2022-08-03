Michigan, three other states, announce planned Lake Michigan circuit for EVs

Read on www.michiganradio.org
Michigan DNR settles lawsuit with Michigan Fish Producers Association
A class-action lawsuit against the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has reached a settlement. Details of the settlement have yet to be made public. The Michigan Fish Producers Association sued the Michigan DNR over regulations that producers claimed interfered with their livelihoods. Michael Perry is an attorney who represents the...
CDC urges masking in 18 Michigan counties this week
Michigan now has 18 of its 83 counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Thursday, Aug. 4. Last week, Michigan had 12 counties at a high level. The CDC uses calculations called Community Levels to determine COVID risk. It puts...
The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan
Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
Michigan DNR hiring fall workers ahead of hunting season -- how to apply
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is hiring workers for hunting season. Seasonal employees are needed for field offices, customer service centers and state game areas. Duties include conducting drawings for waterfowl hunting areas, entering database information, assisting the public with questions, as well as chronic wasting disease surveillance.
Evidence Still Remains of Michigan’s Wooden Highways
Michigan has some major highways in 131, I-94, and I-75, but there was once a time when Michigan was known for its wooden highways. In fact, US-131 used to be a plank road when it was first constructed. Many may be aware of the Old Plank Road Restaurant in Plainwell, MI. Well, if you've ever wondered what the inspiration behind that name was, it's pretty easy to see. In 1851, the Kalamazoo Gazzette actually posted an ad looking for people to help construct the plank turnpike:
Michigan’s 10 Fastest-Growing Cities
Michigan is already the 10th most populated state in the U.S., and now, certain cities in the Mitten are growing. The latest Census data shows that 10 Michigan cities are growing at a faster rate than any others, so if you’re looking to start a small business or find a job, these places might be a good bet.
Ryan Kelley calls for a recount, a look at that process in Michigan
Republican candidate Ryan Kelley came in fourth place in the primary race for governor and was more than 250,000 votes behind the winner, Tudor Dixon. Now, Kelley is calling for a recount.
'It's the hunt': Longtime Michigan metal detector discusses the draw
When you go to Pere Marquette Park Beach in Muskegon, you might find a man named Dan Betz scouring the sand for buried treasures. Turns out, he's been doing that since 1973, almost 50 years!
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
Changes coming to parking signs in Michigan for those with disabilities
The new sign design shows a dynamic character leaning forward in a wheelchair instead of the old one that sits up.
Travel magazine names 3 Michigan hotels as the best in the Midwest
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three Michigan hotels are the best in the Midwest, according to Travel + Leisure. The travel magazine asked readers to share their experiences and rate hotels to compile the top 10 resort hotels. Read more stories from around Michigan here. Hotel Walloon in Walloon...
The Tallest Flagpole in Michigan is Located Here
Attention all flagpole sitters! (Does anyone even DO that anymore? Even some lame radio deejay somewhere?) Here's one you may or may not wanna tackle...authorities probably wouldn't let you anyway. It's Michigan's tallest flagpole, located in New Baltimore at the foot of Lake St. Clair in the Walter & Mary Burke Park, 36400 Front Street, Macomb County.
Federal investigation reveals what Michigan tribes already knew about abusive boarding schools
Tribal communities are hoping to see palpable change after the U.S. Department of Interior released the first installment of its’ investigation into the history of federal Indian boarding schools, where Indigenous children, stripped of their cultural identities, endured abuse in the name of assimilation. Five of the institutions, two...
Amid Michigan’s woods and trout streams, neighbors fear impact of massive military expansion
A bright yellow sign on County Road 612 running east into Lovells offers a matter-of-fact warning: “Field artillery projectiles may be fired at any time of day.”. Lovells Township, a community of about 600 on the north branch of the Au Sable River, is the site of Camp Grayling’s 40 Complex, where troops conduct live-fire training with anti-tank weapons and drop 500-pound bombs from planes.
Farmers’ Almanac Not Looking Real Pretty for Winter in Michigan This Year
You know the outlook isn't great when the Farmers' Almanac sets aside technical lingo and just tells you to get ready to 'shake, shiver, and shovel' this winter. Since 1818 the Farmers' Almanac has been the 'Weather Bible' with its annual publication. The Farmers' Almanac released its extended forecast earlier this week, and Michiganders may want to start booking those warm weather getaways now if the forecast is on point.
Livengood: Why Rinke's $10M bid to be governor sputtered out like a Yugo
Kevin Rinke’s campaign for governor sputtered out like a Yugo. The Bloomfield Hills businessman’s $10 million bet that he could win a Republican primary for governor that was defined by who former President Donald Trump would back was a bust from the first TV ad he aired comparing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to the Yugoslavian compact car that's widely considered one of the lousiest vehicles ever built.
Michigan GOP Candidate Matthew DePerno Selling 'Lock Whitmer & Nessel Up' Bumper Stickers. AG Nessel Responds.
You might recall during the 2016 president campaign, Donald Trump suggested Hillary Clinton be locked up. His fans at rallies adamantly agreed, chanting ""Lock her up!" Now, Republican attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno has become Trump's Mini-Me in Michigan. He pushes the"Big Lie," and is selling bumper stickers on his campaign page that say: "Lock Whitmer & Nessel Up." A set of two 9''x3'' stickers go for $12.
100K people accepted into Michigan Reconnect program since launch
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the Michigan Reconnect program has reached a major milestone, announcing 100,000 applicants have been accepted into the program. The program gives Michiganders 25 and over who are without college degrees the chance to achieve an associate’s degrees or skills certificates at little to no tuition cost.
Michigan Gas Utilities in a battle with two siblings over a new pipeline
On Monday, two siblings chained themselves to an excavator to protest Michigan Gas Utilities putting a replacement line in. On Wednesday, the siblings were served with a cease and desist order.
