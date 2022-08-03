Big Country’s “Pet Of The Week” is…STRATUS! (August 3rd, 2022)

Read on ktwb.com
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
Popular grocery store chain set to open new South Dakota location on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Adoptable Dog of the Week- Lilac
Sweet, silly, and utterly charming, this tiger-striped gal is looking for her fairytale ending! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Lilac, an almost 2 years old Pitbull mix from St. Paul, Minnesota. She is spayed, up to date on her vaccinations, potty trained, and crate trained. Lilac would do best as the only pet in the household but can share her home with another dog that’s calm and laid-back. She’s not a good fit for homes with children or cats in the family.
Ghost the Rescue Dog Who Loves To Chase Squirrels Wins Pet of the Week
This week, a quirky canine by the name of Ghost leads the way thanks to his inventive method for staying cool.
Couple Adopts What They Thought Was A Mini-Pig, Keeps Her As A Pet As She Grows To Over 500 Lbs
Anytime I hear that someone has a pet mini pig, I have a hard time not thinking that eventually that mini pig will be turned into food for the family. That was not the case with this mini pig though! Derek Walter and Steve Jenkins are roommates who live in Toronto. Their friend had a mini pig that was up for adoption. Thinking that the mini pig would only be about 70 lbs full-grown, they decided to adopt Esther the pig. But to their surprise, Esther did not stop growing. She’s now topping the scales at a whopping 530 lbs! That’s quite the surprise. I recently started following Esther the Pig on Facebook, and she is pretty adorable. Even though she is insanely large and probably a pretty inconvenient pet, Derek & Steve have taken full advantage of her inspiration. They have given up bacon and have even started a shelter for abused & abandoned commercial farm animals. Their shelter is called The Esther Effect Farm Animal Sanctuary. Who knew that a pig could have so much influence on two roommates.
Meet Kimmie, Mia and Xanos, pets of the week
Meet Kimmie, Mia and Xanos, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has lots of adorable pets who are looking for forever homes. While Lemon and Tangerine would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
How to tell if your cat is a Maine Coon mix (and why you should care)
There are plenty of cat breeds that tend to be big and fluffy, but one of the best-known breeds fitting this description is the Maine Coon. These cats are not only impressive in size, but they tend to have fantastic personalities that make them beloved family pets, too. While purebred Maine Coons are a little more uncommon in rescues and shelters, it’s possible that you adopted a Maine Coon mix that still has some of the breed’s distinctive characteristics. While telling exactly which breeds your cat is can be a little tricky, it’s worth doing some investigative work to better understand your cat’s background and what that might mean for the care he needs during his life.
Most Expensive Mixed Breed Dogs
While only purebreds can be part of the American Kennel Club Registry, the world is beginning to welcome mixed breed dogs in dog history. These wonderful mixes are now rejoicing in their growing popularity. Although they have no national parent clubs, that has not stopped enthusiasts to promote awareness of these adorable designer dog breeds.
Apparently, ‘Poodle Cats’ Are A Thing And They Are Adorable
Cats are pretty incredible creatures. Cats are incredibly smart and independent making them easy companions to live with. Many people will argue that cats are in fact the best companions in the world. They all but take care of themselves, they usually love to cuddle and they have personalities bigger than the largest lions of Africa. Kittens are adorable and as they grow we love them even more. They become a part of our lives and their mischievous behavior becomes infectious and annoyingly adorable. Cats are already pretty awesome but we just stumbled across what is quite possibly the cutest breed of cat I think I’ve ever seen. These cats are so fluffy you won’t believe it. They’re known as Selkirk Rex aka ‘Poodle Cats’ and they are absolutely adorable!
Cat Comes Out of Her Shell Knowing Her Kittens are in Great Hands, She Turns into Fluffy Big Hugger
A cat came out of her shell knowing her kittens were in great hands. She turned into a fluffy big hugger. A very shy cat was brought into Best Friends Felines, a cat rescue in Brisbane, AU. She was heavily pregnant, scared, and wouldn't let anyone approach her. With time...
Cat Dubbed 'Vampcat' Online After Biting Bemused Golden Retriever
"Ticks are kinda wild this year," joked one commenter on the video that has been viewed over 8 million times.
The Benefits of Crate Training a Puppy
Adrienne is a certified professional dog trainer, dog behavior consultant and former veterinarian assistant for an AAHA animal hospital. The benefits of crate training a puppy are various. Indeed, more and more dog breeders are starting to introduce their puppies to a crate from an early age. This simple training...
Puggle Dog Breed Profile
The Puggle dog breed is one of the most popular designer crossbreeds in the United States. Puggles is a cross between the Beagle and Pug breeds. Usually, Puggle puppies are the offspring of a male pug and a female beagle. They're slowly gaining popularity due to their loving behavior and...
Watch: Tiny French Bulldog pup chases large Rottweiler around the room
When a large Rottweiler began kissing a tiny French Bulldog, it threatened to melt many hearts. But that was before the small dog decided to chase the Rottie around the room which caused the Internet to melt down with laughter instead. In an hilarious video posted on Instagram (opens in...
Meet Three Best Friends – Two Dogs And A Cat Who Love Doing Everything Together
What if I told you that this post is about three best friends, but not ordinary ones? Meet Watson and Kiko – two golden retriever boys, and Harry – one adorably silly cat who can’t imagine his life without his best dog buddies. Unlike some people might think, three of them live in perfect harmony and share a very strong passion for napping.
CVAS: Meet PoPo and Magpie, pets of the week
Meet PoPo and Magpie, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While PoPo and Magpie would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
Dog Sports and Activities for Senior Dogs
Participating in dog sports with your dog can provide mental and physical exercise, the thrill of competition, and a chance for you both to have fun. If you’re the owner of a senior dog, you might think your dog sports days are behind you. Fortunately, there are many sports that are suited to dogs of any age (if your veterinarian approves, of course). In fact, many senior dogs are still top ranking in their respective sport.
