ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Kari Lake declares victory in the Republican governor’s primary

By Jerod MacDonald-Evoy
Arizona Mirror
Arizona Mirror
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kCCf8_0h3tEQEz00

Kari Lake listens to a question at an Aug. 3, 2022, press conference at her campaign headquarters in Phoenix. Lake declared victory in the GOP gubernatorial primary. Photo by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy | Arizona Mirror

Kari Lake said her slim lead in the GOP gubernatorial primary election would hold up and she declared victory Wednesday afternoon, even as more than 100,000 ballots were being counted in Maricopa County.

Lake, who leads by about 12,000 votes over wealthy developer Karrin Taylor Robson as of Wednesday evening, baselessly claimed that she overcame a 41,000-vote deficit after initial election results were reported Tuesday night in the face of alleged fraud.

“We out-voted the fraud, we didn’t listen to what the fake news had to say,” Lake told reporters outside her campaign headquarters Wednesday afternoon. “The MAGA movement rose up and voted like their lives depended on it.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

She refused to provide any evidence of wrongdoing. Lake and her attorney, Tim La Sota, also pointed to the Election Day issues in Pinal County, where polling sites ran out of ballots, as evidence of “fraud.”

“I don’t expect to turn you guys around,” Lake responded when asked what evidence of election fraud her campaign had allegedly seen. “You’re a lost cause.”

While she wouldn’t provide the evidence to the press to back up her claims, Lake said she would give it to Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office.

Lake has been a outsized voice for unfounded claims and accusations of election fraud in the 2020 election, which has earned her support from leading members in the “election fraud” community, including from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and disgraced former Army Gen. Mike Flynn.

Lake’s surge among votes cast on Tuesday makes it likely she will continue to expand her lead.

“We know what the outcome is,” Lake said confidently when asked how she could declare victory without an official declaration. The Associated Press has yet to call the race in her favor.

Lake opened her press conference Wednesday on a conciliatory tone, saying she hopes to work with her former opponents Robson and Matt Salmon, who endorsed Robson after he dropped out of the race in June, if she wins and added that she intends to bring Independents and Democrats into the fold saying Arizonans need to work together.

But any notion that she will pivot away from the hard-right politics that she embraced in the primary election in order to do that were laid to rest. She stood behind previous comments that her Democratic opponent, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, should be imprisoned for unspecified crimes, claiming falsely that Democrats “never go to prison.”

“I’m not going to change who I am,” Lake said. “Just because I won doesn’t mean I’m going to pivot and turn into a Democrat.”

***UPDATED: This story has been updated to reflect the status of the race as of Wednesday evening.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Kari Lake declares victory in the Republican governor’s primary appeared first on Arizona Mirror .

Comments / 243

Darth Padre
3d ago

yeah well theyve stopped counting yet again.those numbers havent changed since election night. guess they havent found enough votes yet. stop me if youve hear this one before

Reply(3)
15
Michael Alexander
3d ago

how do you claim victory when you don't trust the voting system???? The zombies from the walking dead must have voted for her

Reply(11)
61
Samantha
3d ago

Omg she is totally following the Trump playbook. Declare fraud when you are losing and if you should be ahead at any point in the vote counting, immediately declare victory, and claim that any votes against you counted after that point are fraudulent. If she wins the primary, expect to see the same pattern repeated.

Reply(4)
33
Related
fox10phoenix.com

2022 Elections: Finchem, Fontes to face off in November in Arizona Secretary of State race

Adrian Fontes, the former Maricopa County Recorder who is projected to win the Democratic Party nomination for Secretary of State, is set to run against GOP's projected nominee, Mark Finchem, in November. Finchem, who is backed by Former President Donald Trump, has pushed claims that the 2020 election in Arizona was stolen. Those claims have been debunked on multiple occasions.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Government
Maricopa County, AZ
Elections
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Elections
Local
Arizona Government
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Democrats call Senate candidate Masters dangerous

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Get ready for a bruising three months now that the primaries have picked the opponents for the November general election. The gloves were already off in this year’s election but in the primary it was Republican vs Republican. Now it’s Democrats vs Republicans trading punches in a race that could decide who controls the US Senate.
TUCSON, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Trump-Endorsed Candidates Sweep Arizona; Lake Declares Victory as Final Vote Count Trickles In

After a large increase Tuesday’s primary election voters cast their ballots in person – which are tabulated last – Kari Lake and every other Trump-endorsed candidate in Arizona all appear to have won their primary races. Approximately 97 percent of all precincts have submitted their results. According to ABC-15’s “Data Guru” Garrett Archer, there are 186,067 ballots outstanding, including 112,000 from Maricopa County and 41,968 from Pima County. Maricopa County’s results usually mirror the state’s results.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Hobbs
Person
Matt Salmon
Person
Mike Lindell
Arizona Mirror

Kari Lake secures GOP nomination, setting stage for a November show down with Katie Hobbs

After widening her lead in the Republican gubernatorial primary Thursday, Kari Lake is certain to be the GOP nominee in November. Nearly 44,000 Republican ballots were counted Thursday in Maricopa County, and Lake’s lead over Karrin Taylor Robson increased to more than 19,000 votes from about 12,000 the day earlier. In the day’s tally, Lake […] The post Kari Lake secures GOP nomination, setting stage for a November show down with Katie Hobbs appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

GOP Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates: Party may need to lose to ‘find itself again’

PHOENIX — Republican Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates said Thursday the party may need to lose in order to move away from candidates who deny election results. “I fear that if we continue to nominate people who deny the truth, then what may have to happen is that we lose elections,” Gates told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Gaydos and Chad Show. “I don’t want Republicans to lose elections, but I also don’t want candidates who stated that they’re not going to accept the wishes and the will of the voters to be serving in office.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Republican Governor#Election Fraud#Democrats#Gop#Maga
Arizona Mirror

U.S. Senate preps big tax, climate and health bill after deal struck with Kyrsten Sinema

U.S. Senate Democrats’ wide-ranging tax, climate and health bill appears set to pass after Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona struck a deal to soften the measure’s corporate tax increase and a second tax hike aimed at wealthy finance-sector workers, Schumer told reporters Friday. The revenue lost to obtain Sinema’s support […] The post U.S. Senate preps big tax, climate and health bill after deal struck with Kyrsten Sinema appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Extreme Wing Of Arizona GOP Winning Big In Primaries

Tuesday's primary elections were a litmus test for the direction of Arizona Republican Party. Former President Donald Trump, and his slate of favorite "Stop the Steal" election-deniers and conspiracists, won or were winning. Fealty to the truth lost. Across the board, MAGA candidates in Arizona who cling to the fantasy...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

How Stephen Richer endures a job that’s ‘psychologically unfun’

On the morning of the first big election he’d ever run, election deniers’ most hated man in Arizona wore an easy smile and downed a Diet Coke while brushing off mean tweets, misinformation and angry emails. Just like he’s done for the past 20 months. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer took office in January 2021 […] The post How Stephen Richer endures a job that’s ‘psychologically unfun’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Army
Arizona Mirror

Katie Hobbs wins Dem primary, Kari Lake surges to lead in GOP nomination

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs secured the Democratic nomination for Governor and former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes appears to have secured the nomination to be the Democratic nominee to replace her.  Hobbs handily defeated her opponent, Marco Lopez, winning more than 73% of the vote as of 9 p.m. Tuesday night.  “This fight […] The post Katie Hobbs wins Dem primary, Kari Lake surges to lead in GOP nomination appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

2022 Primary Election: Election workers still busy processing ballots

PHOENIX - One day after Arizona's Primary Election Day, election workers in Maricopa County are still busy, as they verify signatures, as well as processing early ballot and provisional ballots that were dropped off on Aug. 2. "These are temporary employees. These are registered voters from the community, and [they]...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Mirror

2K+
Followers
1000
Post
367K+
Views
ABOUT

The Arizona Mirror is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policy with the people it affects and bringing a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. We strive to tell untold stories; amplify the voices of Arizonans whose stories are unheard; shine a light on the relationships between people, power and policy; hold public officials to account; and provide a platform for progressive opinions. We view news as a vital community service, and are supported by the generosity of those who believe an informed Arizona is a better Arizona. We have no paywalls, no subscription fees. Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Mirror retains full editorial independence.

 https://www.azmirror.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy