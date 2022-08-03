ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social Media and Sustainability at FN CEO Summit

By Tara Larson
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43XN1l_0h3tEGex00

Click here to read the full article.

Starting a new company is never easy, especially launching a shoe brand in the midst of a global pandemic. But some emerging designers have found solid footing, and they shared their experiences at FN’s CEO Summit in New York on Wednesday.

In a panel talk about emerging talent, Tina ​​Bhojwani, CEO and co-founder of Aera; Marina Larroudé , chief creative officer and co-founder of Larroudé; Will Cooper, SVP and GMM of women’s shoes, handbags and accessories at Saks; and Amina Means, creative director and founder of Nalebe, sat down with FN style director Shannon Adducci to talk about the big factors impacting their businesses, from social media and sustainability to keeping the momentum going in fashion’s diversity push.

Below are key outtakes from their conversation.

On the importance of social media in business:

“It’s about bringing in consumers behind the scenes to see some of the processes that we use to produce our shoes and building that personal relationship,” said Means . “ For Instagram and Facebook, we get tons of feedback, and that really guides some of our design inspiration, which tells us what the woman out there is looking for. And we look for ways to provide added value to them by making them feel heard.”

“It’s a huge asset as a retailer,” said Cooper. “We absolutely find brands and that’s what’s fun because all different ages of executives are finding different things constantly.”

On launching a new brand during the pandemic:

“For us, it was an opportunity to launch during a time where everyone was escaping. And so for me, I always see the bright side,” said Larroudé.

On how can retailers and the industry support emerging brands:

“We like tons of feedback and working practically, on what is working, what is not working and what plans are happening,” said Larroudé. “I think a lot of the designers, they don’t have that business counterpart. So they don’t even know where to start in terms of logistics and everything else.”

On pushing diversity momentum forward:

“I think it’s important if you’re leading an organization and you have power and the ability to affect change and make an equitable organization to create that, so I think anyone leading a team of people has to keep that top of mind and use their influence to make sure that’s a constant,” said ​​Bhojwani.

On climate change and fashion’s impact on the environment:

“There’s something we can all do, and there’s a very simple one, and I think it’s around overproduction,” ​​Bhojwani said. “And you know, and that’s one piece and also, just looking at one area of the packaging, [or] transportation, change one material — I think we have to start somewhere.”

“What gives me hope, though, is actually people are more aware of these issues, and they’re beginning to look into it more,” Bhojwani said. “Thank you, Gen Z, for being acutely aware and pushing the conversation forward. But I’d also like to say that our industry is remarkable to me, because in the few years that I’ve been doing this, what’s happening in innovation and technology and material science and creativity — which our industry is full of — I think we have a very bright future when it comes to addressing the issue of sustainability.”

“Sustainability is actually one of our grand theories as well, because it’s just so important to have responsible production,” said Means. “When we all know the disadvantages of waste and what it’s doing with climate change, I think it’s really important to have those core values in your brands, make sure every day you’re taking a step to do the right thing.”

On consumer interest in sustainable products:

“The customer is definitely more interested in [sustainability],” said Cooper. “I think there are consumers that only want things that are fully sustainable. And there are a lot of customers that find products they love, and they are thrilled to find out that it’s sustainable.”

The FN CEO Summit is sponsored by FDRA , NuOrder by Lightspeed and Aetrex.

Click through the gallery to see more from the 2022 FN CEO Summit.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

CEO Dick Johnson Reveals Foot Locker’s Hyper-Local Approach to Connect to Communities

Click here to read the full article. Foot Locker Inc. is evolving its retail strategy, moving to meet the consumer across multiple channels. This strategy involves leaning into digital, pivoting to off-mall locations and overseeing a hyper-local store approach to connect with different communities of consumers. “We went from being just a pure-play brick-and-mortar company to trying to create an omnichannel experience for the consumer that we know connects with us digitally,” said Foot Locker CEO Dick Johnson at the FN CEO Summit in New York on Wednesday. Foot Locker has said previously that it is banking on a strategic store reimagining...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Talk of the Flock: Retail and Footwear Execs Reveal Why Jeff Staple Is an In-Demand Collaborator

Click here to read the full article. Staple founder Jeff Staple has created a name for himself in the footwear and retail space over the past 25 years. He’s also worked with some of the biggest names within these industries — and he even made a few friends along the way. Below, retail and footwear executives from Puma, Timberland, Crocs and more reveal what makes Staple a great partner and why he’s is such an in-demand collaborator. Tim Brown, Co-founder and Co-CEO, Allbirds “Jeff was able to take our products and materials and spin it in his own unique way to make something...
RETAIL
Footwear News

How Kurt Geiger’s CEO Plans to Grow the British Brand’s US Presence

Click here to read the full article. Kurt Geiger CEO Neil Clifford is bullish on America. Despite a disappointing launch into the market in 2013, which included opening and then closing dozens of stores across the country, the British powerhouse is ready to move back into the U.S. once more. And this time, the brand has a new strategy and mindset. “I needed a bloody good reason to come back to America,” Clifford said at a presentation at the FN CEO Summit in New York on Wednesday. “We knew we needed a plan.” In 2018, Kurt Geiger officially returned to the U.S. market...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Jeff Staple Reveals the Steps Critical to Delivering a Must-Have Collaboration

Click here to read the full article. For 25 years, Staple founder Jeff Staple has worked with some of the biggest names in footwear and beyond — and learned countless lessons along the way. With that rich experience, the in-demand designer wants to share his wisdom with others in the industry and newcomers looking to get their start. Here are some of his rules for collaboration. 1. Choose your partners wisely “The vetting process can sometimes take years. Nothing dies on the internet. If I collaborate with so and so, it’s going to live for the legacy of my entire life and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Marc Jacobs
Footwear News

Aetrex Addresses Fit ‘As an Industry’ at FN CEO Summit

Click here to read the full article. “We are a technology company at heart,” said Larry Schwartz, CEO at Aetrex, Inc., a footwear and orthotics firm that leads with the adage, “one click for a better fit.” At the FN CEO Summit held on August 3 and The Plaza Hotel in New York, Schwartz discussed “Why 3D Scanning and AI is Important for the Modern Footwear Business” and spotlighted Aetrex’s role in the space. Viewing itself as the “geek squad” of the footwear industry, Schwartz said that everything the company does feeds off its technology. Aetrex aims to solve the pressing problem...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Mall Giant Simon Is Bullish on Large Retail Centers, Even as Major Retailers Move to Standalone Stores

Click here to read the full article. The largest U.S. mall owner is doubling down on the message that brick-and-mortar retail is here to stay. Speaking with analysts in a second-quarter conference call on Monday, David Simon, chairman, president and CEO of Simon Property Group, said that physical retail is outpacing e-commerce globally and that demand for space in his company’s malls is “extremely strong.” The bullish messaging comes as consumer prices have soared to a more than 40-year high and after the U.S. economy retracted for the second quarter in a row, sparking recession concerns. Despite these headwinds, Simon said he...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Dua Lipa and Puma Drop Bright, Rave-Inspired Flutur 2 Collection With Two New Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa and Puma have teamed up again. The “Levitating” singer and the German athletic brand are continuing their partnership with the announcement of a new collection. The second installation of their ongoing Flutur product collaboration, called Flutur 2, includes vibrant colors and form-fitting looks, inspired by old-school rave culture. The newest drop from the collection, released on Thursday, is filled with brights hues of orange and pink, holographic details, retro silhouettes and of course, Lipa’s signature butterfly lettermark. The new capsule includes apparel, accessories and footwear. On the apparel front, the collection includes pieces like...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Brands#Business Industry#Linus Business#Svp#Gmm#Saks
Footwear News

Saucy Santana Heats Up the ‘Jimmy Fallon’ Stage in Micro Shorts, Graffiti Hoodie & Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers for ‘Booty’ Music Performance

Click here to read the full article. Saucy Santana made his late-night television debut on the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday night. The chart-topping Florida rapper brought heat to the stage with a performance of his hit single, “Booty.” Santana put on quite the show as he was joined onstage with a DJ and group of dancers. Santana blazed the stage in a white two-piece set, which consisted of a cropped sleeveless hoodie that was emblazoned with “Saucy” on the front in a pink graffiti font. He teamed his top with tiny boy shorts that had his song’s title...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kylie Jenner Puts Edgy Spin on Canadian Tuxedo In Pointy Pumps With Daughter Stormi Webster in London

Click here to read the full article. Kylie Jenner has traded Los Angeles for London, but her signature style has stayed the same. The makeup mogul has been making her way around the capital with her boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi Webster. On Friday, the reality superstar and fashion influencer arrived at a studio in London with Stormi Webster. The duo served up some up some serious street style for the mother-daughter outing. Jenner put her own edgy twist on a Canadian tuxedo. Her ensemble consisted of a baggy light-wash denim jacket that had billowy sleeves and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

G-Eazy and Jeff Staple Reveal Candid Love Affair With Sneakers and The Hustle

Click here to read the full article. Life doesn’t slow down, even when you’re on the top like rapper G-Eazy and streetwear designer Jeff Staple. In an exclusive interview for Footwear News, the duo get candid about their love for sneakers, creating art, and building their respective empires in streetwear and music. For Staple, who just closed the second ever STAPLE Day, an in-person and app event for exclusive merch and collection drops, there was no prophesied success. “I was never the most talented, never the richest, but I worked my a** off,” he tells G-Eazy. Before the start of his...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

TOMBOGO and Saucony Introduce The Butterfly

Tommy Bogo’s TOMBOGO has continued to make noise in 2022. The J Balvin co-signed label is following up on its “Nature is Healing” Earth Day capsule with the launch of its much-anticipated collaboration with American footwear brand Saucony. Showcased at New York Fashion Week in February and Paris Fashion Week in June, the duo has introduced The Butterfly as its collaborative project.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
Footwear News

The 20 Best Shoes for Nurses, According to Experts

Click here to read the full article. Let’s face it: Standing all day can be a pain, and few know this as well as nurses and other healthcare professionals who are used to being on their feet for 12-hour shifts or longer. Multiple studies have found that nurses are at higher risk of musculoskeletal disorders, often affecting the lower back, upper limbs, neck, shoulders, foot, and ankles. But on the bright side, research has also found that wearing the best nurse shoes, with proper ankle, arch, and footbed support, can minimize risk. “A nurse is on their feet all day walking...
APPAREL
Footwear News

This Retro Shoe Trend Will Be Everywhere in Spring 2023

Click here to read the full article. Dozens of footwear brands unveiled their spring ’23 collections this week at the Atlanta Apparel trade event, revealing the upcoming fashion and comfort looks for women and kids. And one particular shoe trend towered above the rest. Retro ’70s-inspired platforms were a top item for many of the brands showing at the AmericasMart complex in downtown Atlanta. The platform silhouette has been a growing trend in recent seasons, but is now reaching new heights — literally. Styles on display for spring ’23 adopted extra-tall platform soles and even taller heels. In many cases, the platform silhouette...
ATLANTA, GA
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the adidas YEEZY 450 "Utility Black"

Ahead of YEEZY Day 2022, we now have an on-foot look at the YEEZY 450 “Utility Black.” Expected to release this week, the upcoming shoe features a sleek tonal look that highlights the unique design. The adidas YEEZY 450 “Utility Black” features black Primeknit uppers marked by sock-like...
APPAREL
Rolling Stone

Summer Renaissance: Beyoncé’s Latest Ivy Park x Adidas Capsule Takes Us to ‘Ivytopia’

Click here to read the full article. It’s the summer of Yoncé, and adidas and Beyoncé’s IVY PARK recently released their latest collaborative collection titled “IVYTOPIA“. The new line wants to take us on “a journey to discover one’s own nirvana”, and dropped in anticipation of Beyoncé’s new summer smash album RENAISSANCE.   Like the previous adidas x IVY PARK collection, this latest drop features bold cuts and colors with inclusive and gender-neutral sizing in performance gear, footwear, and accessories. The line is currently available online at adidas.com and in select stores, globally, with prices ranging from $30 to $200. adidas Buy:adidas x IVY PARK IVYTOPIA...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

7-Eleven Releases Slurpee Sneakers & More Food-Inspired Shoes With Reese’s & Red Bull

Click here to read the full article. 7-Eleven is stepping into fashion, launching a snack-inspired sneaker collection that customers can enter to win online. The new project is part of the gas station’s latest Brainfreeze Season summer promotion. Until September 6, customers can purchase participating featured brand products from Red Bull, Slurpee, Reese’s, Cheetos and more using the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards apps at 7-Eleven, Stripes and Speedway stores. These products, as well a specific weekly ones purchased using said apps, count as entries to win a range of prizes — including fashion pieces inspired by the snacks. Several products include new...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

Nike’s Forgotten ‘Street Fighter’ Sneaker Emerges

A seemingly inconsequential, outlet-relegated sneaker gained new relevance this week, the full story of its video game-inspired design surfacing two years after it was produced. The shoe, a white pair of the Nike Air Force 1 dressed in blue accents, nods to Evo Moment #37, the extraordinary conclusion to a Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike game from 2004 that still stands as the most iconic moment in competitive fighting game history.
VIDEO GAMES
Footwear News

Walmart Lays Off Corporate Workers After Cutting Outlook for Q2

Click here to read the full article. Walmart is cutting jobs. The news comes about a week after the big-box retailer slashed its outlook for Q2 as consumer spending softened, especially in discretionary categories like apparel. The retailer will cut hundreds of corporate roles, according the The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. Jimmy Carter, a Walmart spokesperson, said in a statement that the company was updating its structure and “evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future.” The spokesperson did not confirm how many jobs had been eliminated and which sectors were impacted. However,...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Footwear News

142K+
Followers
16K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy