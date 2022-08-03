ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final flip of the hourglass: NBC taking Days of Our Lives off broadcast TV

By Maria Leaf
 3 days ago

A fter close to 60 years, the final sands through the hourglass will flow on NBC next month.

The network has announced Days of Our Lives will be taken off local TV affiliates across the country and will be moving to the online streaming service Peacock on Sept. 12.

It's a move that is being attributed in part to changing habits of viewers.

“With a large percentage of the Days of Our Lives audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show’s loyal fanbase on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers,” NBCUniversal Chairman Mark Lazarus, said .


Peacock already airs Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, a spinoff of the popular soap opera.

Fans will now have to shell out $4.99 per month to see the show and will have access to Peacock's full program library, which includes roughly 14,000 episodes of the program.

NBC will instead air an hourlong news program in that time slot, NBC News Daily .

The soap opera, which began airing on the network in 1965, has won 58 Daytime Emmy awards and has been the longest-running series on NBC.

