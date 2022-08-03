Saban Center, event space design approved by Tuscaloosa City Council

Read on abc3340.com
Families drive to Birmingham and wait hours for free school supplies
Many free school supplies drives kicked off on Saturday in the Birmingham area. Marie Catlin is a Birmingham grandmother. She waited for hours to get school supplies for her grandchildren at the 27th annual RESPECT Back to School Drive-Thru Rally at More Than Conquerors Faith Church. “If it’s free for...
Your Week in Review for July 31, 2022
Police investigating homicide at InTown Suites in Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department started a homicide investigation after finding a person shot inside of a room at a InTown Suites in Birmingham on Saturday night. Read more here. MONDAY, AUGUST 1. Former Alabama, NFL football player arrested on drug, possession charges.
Increased police presence expected at Helena schools for 2022-2023 year
HELENA, Ala. (WBMA) — Parents and guardians with children who attend schools in the city of Helena can expect to see an increase in law enforcement presence for the upcoming school year. The Helena Police Department said recent tragedies prompted the update and initiation of new security procedures for...
Police working to locate missing Birmingham man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A missing person search is underway for a Birmingham man last seen Wednesday, July 20. The Birmingham Police Department said 39-year-old Lee Curtis Vanderbilt was last seen in the 1800 Block of 30th Street Ensley. Vanderbilt is described as a Black male who is 5’0’’...
School districts work to fill positions before school year starts
(WBMA) — The school year just started today for some districts in our area-- yet there are several positions still open. Some school systems have a handful of openings. While others have dozens. As students head back to the classroom, they need school bus drivers to get them to...
No injuries reported from church fire in Hueytown
Firefighters were on the scene of a large structure fire at a church building Friday afternoon, according to the Hueytown Area Chamber of Commerce. According to the group's Facebook page, a fire happened at the New Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church located at 330 Marsh Avenue in Hueytown. "Prayers for...
Shelby Co. Sheriff's Office to cover Vincent 911 calls after police misconduct allegations
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office announced Friday it would provide emergency law enforcement related services for the city of Vincent due to recent allegations of misconduct within the city's police department. The sheriff's office said it was notified about the allegations by the Vincent...
Man wanted in connection to Wisconsin murder charged in Alabama murder
A man wanted in connection to a murder in Wisconsin, who was captured in Helena was connected to the death of a man in Flomaton, Alabama. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 52-year-old Dwight Dixon was found dead when police responded to an emergency call on Dixon Road in Flomaton Wednesday.
29-year-old killed in shooting in east Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was found shot at a eastern Jefferson County home Friday morning and later died at the hospital. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Spring Lake Court the just before 6:30 a.m.
Out of state fugitive arrested in Helena
The Helena Police Department helped in the arrest of an out of state fugitive Wednesday. According to a Facebook post made by the department, after they were told the suspect was heading into Helena, more than 20 officers, including some that were off-duty, hit the streets to look for him.
Suspect surrenders after fatal shooting in Center Point
A man was arrested and charged with murder after he surrendered himself to police in Center Point on Thursday morning, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. At approximately 8:51 a.m., Jefferson County deputies were dispatched to investigate a shooting in the 2500 block of 2nd Way NW. Deputies arrived...
