The physical and mental impacts of fighting wildfires

Fit and Well Idaho: Getting to the root of your anxiety
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Over 40 million adults in the United States have an anxiety disorder. And for this week’s Fit and Well Idaho report we look at how many of the symptoms of anxiety mimic other health conditions. Often, when people are having a panic attack,...
Residents and officials warn of new scam claiming to be from Idaho Power
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We’ve all gotten those “local calls” from people claiming to offer car warranties or debt relief. However, one new scam going around claims to be from Idaho Power. “It starts out as a recording to where a lady is telling you...
The impacts of wildfires on Idaho livestock
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Wildfires are burning across Idaho, including most notably the Moose Fire which is burning more than 64,000 acres in the Salmon Challis National Forest at last report. Many times with wildfires people tend to forget about the impact they have on ranching operations, as many ranchers rely on public lands to graze their livestock on. Now some are now being chased off those lands.
National Guard airlifts 150-plus residents to safety during deadly Kentucky floods
PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Aircrews from the Tennessee National Guard rescued multiple flood victims over a four-day period in July following record rainfall in Kentucky. WSMV reports the rain overwhelmed the North Fork River and the Kentucky River in rural Eastern Kentucky, where UH-60L Blackhawk helicopters from the...
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Rain or Shine Farms
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Many farmers in Idaho come from long lines of agricultural history. But that’s not always the case. For Andrew Pospichal and his wife Stephanie, gardening was always a hobby. But little did they know, it would turn into a business. “We used to...
‘I felt helpless’: Kentucky family survives floods after stranded on hill for 16 hours
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A woman in Kentucky is sharing her harrowing story of how she escaped rising floodwaters last week with her grandmother. Naomie Williams told WKYT that she was with her 82-year-old grandmother, Carylon, when the flooding started in their southeastern Kentucky neighborhood. “When we walked...
Legal expert comments on the validity of abortion lawsuit filed against Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho’s trigger law on abortion is set to go into effect on August 25. The law would criminalize nearly all abortions in Idaho, but now the U.S. Department of Justice is moving forward with a lawsuit against the state’s abortion law. In...
C.S.I. named as a potential location for the Idaho Rural Success Summit
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho has been named a potential location for the Idaho Rural Success Summit. The Federal Reserve Bank and the U.S.D.A. Rural Development Team will be partnering for the upcoming event. The goal of the summit is to provide examples of...
Man, 48, charged after harboring 16-year-old runaway girl 3 times, police say
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A 48-year-old Oklahoma man is facing charges for harboring a 16-year-old runaway girl on three separate occasions, police said. According to the Tulsa Police Department, Christopher Bartley was first caught June 16 at his apartment in Tulsa with the 16-year-old girl who had run away from home.
School district in Virginia apologizes for controversial logo printed on T-shirts
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) – A school district in Virginia is apologizing for a logo that appeared on a T-shirt during a conference this week after community members said it resembled a swastika. The shirt from Hanover County Public Schools (HCPS) made its rounds on social media. According to...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, adding to the $4.1 million he must pay for the suffering he put them through by claiming for years that the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax.
