DC Comics reveals Dan Mora’s ‘The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary’ cover

Phillip Kennedy Johnson talks storytelling and stakes in ‘Superman: Warworld Apocalypse’
DC Comics is no stranger to giant-sized events. In the last year or so alone, we’ve had Future State and Dark Crisis alone. But there’s been another big event that pales even those (at least in terms of length): the Warworld Saga. The event, headed up primarily by...
DC Preview: Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Green Lantern #1
When Pariah and his forces of the Great Darkness laid waste to the most powerful superheroes of all time, all hope was lost…but the spirit of the Justice League can never truly die. John Stewart takes flight to defend his planet as the Emerald Knight of Justice alongside allies Red Hood and the blind prophet Kyle Rayner! Plus: Hawkgirl takes to the skies in her own unique world! Where there’s life there’s hope, and with that hope comes a deeper unraveling of the tapestry of the DCU’s biggest event of 2022!
DC Preview: Superman: Son of Kal-El #14
Henry Bendix has threatened and manipulated and killed without consequence. Now, after a shocking coordinated attack on Earth’s heroes, it’s time for Superman, Jay, and the Revolutionaries to strike back. But first, Jay Nakamura must embrace his powers and become the hero Jon knows he can be. Superman:...
‘Venom’ #13 to tie into Marvel’s ‘Dark Web’ event
Marvel Comics has revealed new details on their event Dark Web, and how it will bring Venom into it. Specifically, Venom #13 will be a special Dark Web prelude issue. Written by Al Ewing with art by Bryan Hitch, Venom #13 will set the stage for Venom’s role in the Spider-Man/X-Men crossover event.
Phillip Kennedy Johnson illuminates ‘Worlds Without a Justice League – Green Lantern’
Earlier today, we spoke with writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson about all things Warworld Saga, including the forthcoming Apocalypse one-shot. But, as it turns out, he’s also involved in another mega DC event — that’d be Dark Crisis — by writing (alongside artist Fernando Blanco) another big-time tie-in. (There’s also a Hawkgirl backup story from writer Nadia Shammas and artist Jack Herbert.)
‘Marvel’ TPB is epic and inspiring
If you missed out on the incredible Treasury Edition, Marvel Comics is releasing their series Marvel in trade paperback this week. If you’re unfamiliar with the series, Marvel is a celebration of Marvel Comics and its 80 years of history. Alex Ross curated the anthology series, and the main plot is also co-written and drawn by Ross. While I’d recommend the Treasury Edition as it allows for a better appreciation of the art, this new traditional sized trade paperback will be the ideal version for some to fit in your collection.
Marvel Legends: Venom ‘Life Foundation’ multi-pack revealed
On Tuesday, Hasbro revealed an Amazon-exclusive Marvel Legends multi-pack featuring two Life Foundation symbiotes (Riot and Agony) along with a brand new version of Eddie Brock’s Venom. The figures will come packaged in a box featuring artwork from Ryan Stegman. The story of the Life Foundation Symbiotes is a...
EXCLUSIVE AfterShock Preview: Bylines in Blood TPB
The near future. Politicians invent their own facts, and independent newspapers no longer exist. The very concept of truth has died. In this world, private detectives serve as ronin, searching out the hard truths that people are desperate to keep hidden. The best of these PIs is Satya, a former...
DC Preview: Harley Quinn #19
Clown’s log, stardate 2022. Our mission is going perfectly, as long as you ignore that missile that the U.S. military launched at our spacecraft; the mysterious, unknown creature running wild on the JLA moon base; and Solomon Grundy losing his lunch all over Bronze Tiger. So, other than all that…things are great! So, hey, this Harley Quinn event sure is rocketing forward! Space puns, dead ahead!
‘Flashpoint Beyond’ #4 review
I am so glad the creative team behind Flashpoint Beyond revealed the Clockwork Killer here because we have two more issues to deal with the fallout – the murders, the pending invasion, Flashpoint Earth’s fate, how this all fits into the Divine Continuum, and of course, Batmen. That will be a worry for later, however. Instead, let’s look at the issue that just dropped and tease about the excellent read ahead of you.
Fantastic Five: The best comics of the week of August 3, 2022
Welcome back to another edition of Fantastic Five! This week, DC crushed it with three spots, while Image Comics and IDW Publishing rounded out the top five. Let’s get right to the books!. Godzilla Rivals II: Vs. Battra. Listen to the latest episode of our weekly comics podcast!. Godzilla...
‘Batman’ #126 sets Bruce Wayne on a darker, twisted path
There’s no denying Chip Zdarsky’s version of Batman is darker in mood and tone. The dude is downright morose, and that’s even more apparent with Batman #126 out today. He’s also out of sorts as far as being prepared for anything, as Failsafe proves. Can this Batman gain the advantage and get control, or is the narrative suggesting control is inherently impossible? These are questions that may run through your mind.
‘The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Ominous Omnibus Vol. 1: Scary Tales & Scarier Tentacles’ review
If you’re between the ages of 30 and 50, The Simpsons’ annual Treehouse of Horror special was likely an important facet of your childhood. In fact, we have argued that it’s important, period. It’s always fun to revisit each anthology episode, but what if I told you there are hundreds of pages of Treehouse of Horror comics? That, and it comes in an affordable extra-sized hardcover out this week!
‘Edge of Spider-Verse’ #3 to feature Night-Spider, Spider-Man: India, Sakura-Spider and more
Edge of Spider-Verse #1 came out earlier this week, and Marvel isn’t wasting any time hyping future installments, dropping new details about Edge of Spider-Verse #3. While issue #1 of Dan Slott’s new series focused on Araña, Spider-Rex, and more, Edge of Spider-Verse #3 will include the following:
Marvel announces ‘Black Panther: Unconquered’ #1 one-shot
Marvel Comics has revealed a new Black Panther one-shot on the way with Bryan Edward Hill writing and Alberto Foche drawing. Marvel says it’s an ideal jumping-on point for new readers and perfect for longtime fans of the Black Panther mythology. You can find it in comic shops on November 9th.
Marvel Preview: Predator #1
In the near future, a young girl sees her family slaughtered by the deadliest and most feared hunter in the universe: a PREDATOR. Years later, though her ship is barely holding together and food is running short, Theta won’t stop stalking the spaceways until the Yautja monster who killed her family is dead…or she is. Ed Brisson (IRON FIST, GHOST RIDER) and Kev Walker (DR. STRANGE, DOCTOR APHRA) forge a violent, heartbreaking and unforgettable new chapter in the PREDATOR saga not to be missed!
EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: The Amazing Spider-Man #7
Courtesy of Marvel Comics, AIPT can exclusively reveal The Amazing Spider-Man #7 preview. Coming off the heals of the milestone Amazing Spider-Man #900, it appears Norman Osborn is jumping back into Peter’s life. While he does appear in the preview, Vulture ends up taking the central focus in these first few pages.
Marvel Preview: The Avengers and Moon Girl #1
Even after a team-up with Miles Morales to scout Brooklyn for her missing T-Rex, Moon Girl is still missing Devil Dinosaur. and now she has a wonky DD clone to try and stabilize for fear of explosive repercussions. But the Avengers have found some rogue dinosaur activity and need her to come with them right away to fix it—from Wakanda to the moon!
‘Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths’ #3 review
Get ready to see some wild action and many of DC Comics’ best characters in this issue. If you missed the news at SDCC, this series is now called Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, so you’ll have to wait for the second print for it to have the new official dress logo. In this issue, we are reunited with much-missed heroes, a connection to the Great Darkness reveals itself, and we get more information on Pariah’s plans.
Netflix and Dark Horse extend first look movie and TV partnership for multi-year deal
Netflix and Dark Horse Entertainment have extended their creative partnership for multiple years. The two partnered back in 2018 to create Stranger Things comics. This new deal will give Netflix a first look at Dark Horse IP for film and TV, with their most recent collaboration being The Umbrella Academy.
