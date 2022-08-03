DC Comics reveals Dan Mora’s ‘The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary’ cover

If you missed out on the incredible Treasury Edition, Marvel Comics is releasing their series Marvel in trade paperback this week. If you’re unfamiliar with the series, Marvel is a celebration of Marvel Comics and its 80 years of history. Alex Ross curated the anthology series, and the main plot is also co-written and drawn by Ross. While I’d recommend the Treasury Edition as it allows for a better appreciation of the art, this new traditional sized trade paperback will be the ideal version for some to fit in your collection.

COMICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO