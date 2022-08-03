ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
eenews.net

Southern Calif. water districts look at Colorado River cuts

California residents who rely on Colorado River water could see significant cutbacks on the resource next year, as state officials negotiate a reduction plan that could cost billions to save up to 500,000 acre-feet of water. The Imperial Irrigation District and the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California are expected...
CALIFORNIA STATE
calexicochronicle.com

Chief Alex Silva Chosen to Speak at 9/11 Stair Climb Event

HOLTVILLE — The Imperial Valley 9/11 Stair Climb Committee announced that Holtville Fire Chief Alex Silva would be the keynote speaker for the ninth annual Imperial Valley 9/11 Memorial Event and Stair Climb. On the morning of Tuesday September 11, 2001, a series of four coordinated suicide terrorist attacks...
azbex.com

Yuma OKs Affordable Housing Fund Plan

The Yuma City Council has approved a plan to use $2.73M in American Rescue Plan Act monies for affordable rental housing through an allocation received by the Yuma County HOME Consortium. Yuma’s Neighborhood Services Division is the Consortium’s administrative agent. The Consortium will seek a development partner to...
YUMA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Imperial County, CA
Government
City
El Centro, CA
County
Imperial County, CA
Local
California Government
El Centro, CA
Government
calexicochronicle.com

El Centro’s Walker Opts Not to Seek Re-election After 25 Years

EL CENTRO — When Cheryl Viegas Walker first ran for El Centro City Council 25 years ago, she campaigned for enhanced parks and recreation, public safety and quality-of-life services. Yet, she admits that she also felt motivated to seek public office because of the unease she felt after observing...
thedesertreview.com

2022 Holtville FFA Officer Retreat encourages 'Limitless Growth'

HOLTVILLE — On June 30, 2022, the Holtville Future Farmers of America (FFA) student officer team went on a three-day retreat to a beach house in San Diego. There, they learned about servant leadership, how to fulfill their roles as officers, and effective mentorship. Every year, a new set of chapter officers and their advisors compile a plan to take a trip ranging from 2-4 days of training for their upcoming year. The officers themselves had a number of insights about the retreat.
HOLTVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Quality#Clean Air Act#Mexicali#The Board Of Supervisors
kyma.com

Democratic nominee for governor Katie Hobbs visits Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Current Arizona secretary of state and democratic nominee for governor Katie Hobbs is in Yuma today. Hobbs received over 70% of the vote among Arizona democrats in this week's primary election, and a majority of the reported vote so far in Yuma county. She is...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Yuma neighborhood hosts a 100th birthday surprise

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One Yuma local is close to reaching the milestone of living up to a century!. Lori Karelis thought she was attending her weekly routine of playing dominos, but her neighbors had another plan. Chris Woodard is the resort manager at Wildwood Estates and planned to...
YUMA, AZ
calexicochronicle.com

Break from Society Marks its Digital Debut

CALEXICO — Guitarist and singer Marc Muñoz insists there was no real break from his reggae band, Break from Society; rather, life happens and the group hit pause. “The band never really stopped playing and I never really stopped playing music,” the Calexico native said recently. “We just kind of set it aside for a while, had other obligations. I started a family and (had) children and our bass player, Shamu (Victor Navarro of Calexico), he started playing with (San Diego reggae group) Tribal Seeds.”
CALEXICO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
thedesertreview.com

SR-111 north of Brawley reduced to one lane beginning Thursday

BRAWLEY — Maintenance Construction crews will reduce northbound and southbound State Route 111 (SR-111) to one lane between West Rutherford and Baughman roads located north of the city of Brawley beginning Thursday at 8 p.m. through Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. according to a Caltrans press release. The five-day closure is needed for culvert repairs that will require digging beneath the roadway.
BRAWLEY, CA
KYMA News 11

Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro

The Imperial County Sheriff's Office announced a missing juvenile alert on Carter Weekley, a 15-year-old teenager who was last seen on August 1, 2022 in El Centro, California. The post Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro appeared first on KYMA.
EL CENTRO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: July 26-Aug. 25

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from July 26 through Aug. 2. 8:06 a.m.: The Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver of a silver 2021 Ford that was involved in a hit-and-run incident on Wild Horse Drive in Heber.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

Former Yuma pastor accused of child molestation not formally charged

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A former Yuma pastor accused of molesting a nine-year-old child two years ago learned that he has not been formally charged for the alleged crime. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said an investigation revealed 34-year-old Franklin Sharples had sexually abused a child, with one incident taking place in the 4400 Block of E. County 10th Street, right off of Interstate 8.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Pedestrian Killed on I-8 Near Seeley Rest Area

SEELEY — A 57-year-old male pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 8 on Friday afternoon when he apparently walked onto the freeway and into the path of a truck, authorities say. The incident occurred at 1:23 p.m. near the Jaime Obeso Sunbeam Rest Area, when the 57-year-old was...
SEELEY, CA
kyma.com

Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle on I-8 Westbound near Seeley

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Highway Patrol says one man is dead after a vehicle struck him on Interstate-8. The crash happened this afternoon on I-8 Westbound near the Seeley rest area. CHP says it is unclear what the man was doing on the road and how...
SEELEY, CA
thedesertreview.com

Guitar classes begin for adults at El Centro Community Adult Center

EL CENTRO — A beginner’s guitar class started Monday afternoon with five music students at the El Centro Community Adult Center. “Guitar Classes for Adults” was a new program suggested by the community. Eight students registered for the class but only five showed-up on the first day. The one hour classes, held Mondays and Wednesdays, start at 2:00 p.m.
EL CENTRO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy