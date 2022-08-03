Sushi Taisho Opens in Carlsbad

Sushi Taisho, the newest addition to the heart of Carlsbad Village is now open. With a completely remodeled interior and large outdoor patio space, this beach-side sushi bar features a menu of Asian-fusion bites. While a restaurant called Sushi Taisho stood in its place before, this new version of Sushi Taisho is a brand new concept with different owners, Chef Brian and Misun Yoon. As a more elevated concept, Sushi Taisho displays Chef Brian’s expertise in the art of sushi while maintaining an approachable and inviting atmosphere, ideal for a special date night or lunch in the Carlsbad sunshine.

Sushi Taisho’s menu features fresh, shareable Japanese cuisine as well as classic sushi offerings. The ‘Contemporary Items’ section of the menu features Chef Brian’s ability to balance refinement and playfulness with dishes like Hello-tail Carpaccio with thinly sliced yellowtail topped with jalapeño, sriracha, ponzu and masago and Mango Pineapple Ceviche with avocado, jalapeño, red onion, cilantro, fresh squeezed lime juice and your choice of tuna, salmon or albacore, all to be scooped up into delicate, deep-fried rice papers. A wide variety of signature and specialty sushi rolls, premium sashimi and nigiri let the fresh seafood and Chef Brian’s skills shine. The menu also includes dozens of appetizers and salads, Unagi and Udon bowls, bento boxes and warm entrees such as Chicken Katsu, Salmon Teriyaki and Japanese Curry, thicker and sweeter than traditional Indian and Thai currys.

Located off of the Pacific Ocean, Sushi Taisho’s space is complemented by sage green hues and polished brass accents. Guests can cozy up to the bar to enjoy unique soju based cocktails and a selection of sake varieties, allowing them to explore the nuances in flavors of these mildly sweet Korean and Japanese spirits. Additional libations include a variety of wine and local beer on tap. To put the finishing touch on a meal at Sushi Taisho, guests can indulge in a tableside pot of traditional Japanese hot tea.

Owned and operated by husband and wife duo Misun and Brian Yoon, they began as friends when they lived in Korea. Misun and Brian reunited when Brian moved to the US and Misun was studying abroad in California. They worked together at the original Sushi Taisho in college, with Misun as a server and Brian as a sushi chef, where their relationship and passion for quality cuisine blossomed. Over 15 years of experience and six established restaurants later, the couple has returned to Carlsbad Village to open up their very own Sushi Taisho, as a tribute to where it all began.

Sushi Taisho is open for dining Sunday through Thursday from 11:30am to 9:30pm and Friday through Saturday from 11:30am to 10pm.

