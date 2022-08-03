ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bessemer, AL

Teachers delay retirement, head back to school after state pay increase

By Ashley Gooden
ABC 33/40 News
 3 days ago
wvtm13.com

5,000 students not registered for Birmingham City Schools days before first day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham City Schools has only 75% of students registered days before the new school year. The number is actually up from previous years where they have averaged around 50%. The school system is now offering an online registration option this year. Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan is urging parents to not wait until the first day.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Increased police presence expected at Helena schools for 2022-2023 year

HELENA, Ala. (WBMA) — Parents and guardians with children who attend schools in the city of Helena can expect to see an increase in law enforcement presence for the upcoming school year. The Helena Police Department said recent tragedies prompted the update and initiation of new security procedures for...
HELENA, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama employers hope to improve staff shortages through job fair

SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — Employers at Wallace Community College in Selma say they’ve been struggling to hire lately but hope job fair events like the one hosted Thursday will help turn that around. Roughly 80 employers across 15 industries came out to recruit, including the Alabama Department of Youth Services. Personnel Assistant Byron Jackson says […]
SELMA, AL
wvtm13.com

Barber offers free services to kids ahead of the new school year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Students get to enjoy free haircuts, braids and school supplies ahead of the new semester, thanks to Birmingham area stylists. This year's Kutz 4 Kids event will be the 7th annual giveaway at Straight Line Barbershop. Barber Robert Banks said he hopes the event will help...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
sylacauganews.com

40 new employees hired by Sylacauga City Schools

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The Sylacauga City School (SCS) system welcomed a total of 40 new employees as the 2022-23 school year approaches. Included below is a list of each new employee under their corresponding school as well as their position on the staff. Indian Valley Elementary. -Heather Collier (Special...
SYLACAUGA, AL
wbrc.com

Breakfast and lunch prices increase at Shelby County Schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Just like everything else, inflation is driving up the price of school lunches. This is an added burden for many families who have gotten used to meals at school being free during the pandemic. Shelby County Schools is increasing prices for meals by 25 cents for...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Families drive to Birmingham and wait hours for free school supplies

Many free school supplies drives kicked off on Saturday in the Birmingham area. Marie Catlin is a Birmingham grandmother. She waited for hours to get school supplies for her grandchildren at the 27th annual RESPECT Back to School Drive-Thru Rally at More Than Conquerors Faith Church. “If it’s free for...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
selmasun.com

Applications open for AHA grants for public humanities projects

Applications are open for grants from Alabama Humanities Alliance (AHA) with a deadline set for Aug. 15. Up to $10,000 is available for public humanities projects such as lectures and panel discussions, festivals, teacher workshops, oral history projects and others. Grants are given to nonprofit organizations in Alabama, accredited public...
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Justin Bogie: Alabama Department of Labor overpaid unemployment recipients by more than $164 million in 2020-21

According to recent data from the U.S. Department of Labor, Alabama overpaid unemployment compensation benefit recipients by more than $164 million in 2020 and 2021. Now the Alabama Department of Labor wants some of that money back, sending bills, sometimes as high as $20,000, to citizens. Governor Kay Ivey disagrees, implying that the state should absorb the loss and move on.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama

Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Unpaid garbage bill leads to problems for Tuscaloosa community

Every day Debra Nichols walks out her front door and she sees and smells garbage. "My (trash) can can stink, if I don’t keep it sprayed clean but this is like ten times worse," she said. Nichols lives across the street from Harvest Ridge Apartments in Tuscaloosa. She said...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ironcity.ink

Holy Family Cristo Rey names new president

Isabel Rubio has been named President of Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School effective August 15, 2022. “Isabel brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School,” said Dan Sansone, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Now more than ever it is critical we provide our scholars with the tools they need to succeed when they graduate. Isabel’s focus on curriculum development and performance will ensure each student reaches their full potential.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Fans from across the country converge on Cullman for Rock the South

Country music fans from across the country have made their way to Cullman for a weekend filled with some of the biggest names in country music set to play at the annual Rock the South event. And while people came to town for the music, organizers are making sure people know the festival is about more than the people taking the stage.
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

UAB doctors share recommendations for treating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 within schools and the community

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — UAB doctors have shared their current recommendations for treating and preventing the spread of COVID-19. They say COVID is not going anywhere, but there are ways to decrease risks. Division director of infectious diseases Jeanne Marrazzo says the transmission of the BA.5 subvariant of Omicron is high. It’s also responsible for […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

