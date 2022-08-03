I Hike at Least 500 Miles a Year and These Are the Boots I Wear the Most

Read on matadornetwork.com
Related
Brave Enough to Hike Colorado’s Thrilling Devil’s Causeway?
There are hikes for people of all skill levels throughout the state of Colorado. The trail-picking options are endless, from flat loops filled with wildflowers to famous 14ers, there's something for everyone to enjoy. One of Colorado's most heart-pounding hikes can be found in the Flat Tops Wilderness in Steamboat...
Adorable Chipmunks Will Eat From Your Hand in This Colorado Ghost Town
If you've wanted to hang out with cute animals like a Disney princess, then I have good news for you. In the ghost town of St. Elmo, Colorado, you can feed adorable chipmunks and ground squirrels right from your hand. You might be thinking: "Aren't we supposed to avoid feeding...
matadornetwork.com
Arizona’s Seasonal ‘Chocolate Falls’ Are Taller Than Niagara Falls
If you’ve ever wanted to see something like the chocolate falls from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, you might want to take an impromptu trip to Arizona. A natural phenomenon only happens a few times a year has made its way to the Navajo Nation. @djandthelou 6 years...
Santa Fe Style Home For Sale in Franktown, Colorado is Stunning
The Colorado real estate market is full of incredible listings. From unique tiny homes to mega-mansions, it's always fun to browse properties that are currently for sale in the Centennial State. Step Inside this Stunning Santa Fe Style Home For Sale in Colorado. Living here would be like having your...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado man's garden with a 'bit of wildness' is haven for bees, positivity
It’s not the fanciest or flashiest front yard. Feedback from those who pass by the downtown Colorado Springs house, via foot or bike or scooter, would suggest otherwise. “A lot of people comment on it, and it’s unanimously positive that people like it,” said Tommy Schell, who bought the little house on Cascade Avenue in 2013. “It surprises me. I’m like, ‘Are you talking about my yard?’”
Fantastic Chainsaw Crafted Sculptures Created in Colorado
Pieces of art carved out of a log with a chainsaw has to be one of the most unique forms of woodworking you'll find. Colorado is a perfect state to put those talents to the test. A chainsaw carving contest was held in Frederick, Colorado, from July 20-23, 2022. Ten...
A Colorado Hideaway is the State’s First Certified Passive House
A company called Off Grid Hideaways specializes in finding and sharing remote escapes across the world where travelers can book memorable getaways. The company features unique rentals that blend luxury with simplicity. The vacation site offers a variety of places to stay. From cozy beachside cottages to rugged mountain cabins,...
Check Out These Amazing Classic Cars For Sale in Colorado
From eye-catching colors to unique bodies, classic cars have so much character to them. It's really cool when these vintage vehicles are given new life and are fixed up to hit the road again. Classic Cars Currently For Sale in Colorado. Browse through the collection of vintage, antique and classic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lane Splitting on a Motorcycle in Colorado: Is it Legal?
On Sunday, I hopped on Interstate 25 right as a heavy rain storm started. Driving north on Interstate 25 was a real treat. Weekend traffic and now standing water from the downpour made for quite the commute on Sunday afternoon. After passing 402, traffic is still slow at about 25...
This Colorado mountain ranks one of most picturesque places in US
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The ParkSleepFly travel blog recently created a list of the most picturesque places in the United States and one of those places is right here in Colorado. ParkSleepFly created the list based off of the most tagged Instagram posts. According to the list,...
Western Colorado cities are already learning to live with less water
Mike Petkash’s shaggy black dog Brandy bounded across his backyard chasing after a tennis ball. She leapt up the tiered levels of mulch, rock and shrubbery until she found the prized ball and clenched it in her jaws. Looking at Petkash’s backyard you wouldn’t suspect that it was razed...
Summit Daily News
Get Wild: Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep, a Colorado treasure
On May 1, 1961, Colorado designated the Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep as our state animal. What a great choice! Native to Colorado, Ovis canadensis, with their incredible coiled horns and superb climbing ability, are found only in the Rockies. Muscular and stocky, measuring up to 6 feet long and 250 pounds, Rocky Mountain bighorns are nevertheless agile rock climbers. Their two-toed hooves have padded bottoms for added traction, and their toes spread apart for extra stability.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Colorado Home For Sale Comes With a Private Beach
The Colorado real estate market is full of incredible listings. From unique tiny homes to mega-mansions, it's always fun to browse properties that are currently for sale in the Centennial State. Colorado Home for Sale Has its Own Private Beach. Living here would feel like being on vacation every day.
LOOK: The Least Expensive Home In Colorado Used To Be A Bar
Between the high cost of housing and the rising interest rates, buying a home, especially for first-time buyers is practically impossible and even for people currently in the market, it's a tricky time right now thanks to this mess of an economy but if you look deep enough, you can find some nice deals on homes, especially if you're looking to sacrifice on some amenities like size and location,
25 Things You Need to Know Before Visiting Colorado’s Grand Mesa
Western Colorado is home to the impressive Grand Mesa. Not only is this the world's largest flat top mountain, but it's also one of the most beautiful places anywhere in our state. Visiting the Grand Mesa is one of my favorite things to do. No matter the season, I love...
Colorado's entire I-25 corridor placed under a Flood Watch Sunday
Thunderstorms formed along Colorado's Front Range on Saturday afternoon and some were relatively strong with heavy rain, small hail and a lot of cloud-to-ground lightning. The rain fell hard enough to cause standing water on some streets in east Denver and a potential microburst knocked trees down between Commerce City and Brighton.Storms will linger on the eastern plains into the evening hours before coming to an end. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight. But the weather scenario will be a little bit different on Sunday and it has created enough concern that the National Weather Service has placed...
With Piceance roundup over, 75% of Colorado’s mustangs have been removed in a year
There are 761 fewer wild horses in the Piceance East-Douglas herd after helicopter operations ended on Monday, Aug. 1 in what is now the largest mustang round up in Colorado history. In three gathers in the last year, the Bureau of Land Management has removed about 1,850 horses from Northwest...
Summit Daily News
State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill
As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
Changes to camping being rolled out at popular areas in Colorado
The U.S. Forest Service has announced changes to camping in some of the most visited areas around Summit County. Rather than pitching a tent anywhere they please, campers are now limited to designated spots along Boreas Pass. Starting near the end of August, that will be the case too along Peru Creek, closer to Keystone.
This Is Colorado's Best College Town
Far & Wide found the best college town in every state.
Comments / 0