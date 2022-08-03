ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

I Hike at Least 500 Miles a Year and These Are the Boots I Wear the Most

By Tim Wenger
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
The Denver Gazette

Colorado man's garden with a 'bit of wildness' is haven for bees, positivity

It’s not the fanciest or flashiest front yard. Feedback from those who pass by the downtown Colorado Springs house, via foot or bike or scooter, would suggest otherwise. “A lot of people comment on it, and it’s unanimously positive that people like it,” said Tommy Schell, who bought the little house on Cascade Avenue in 2013. “It surprises me. I’m like, ‘Are you talking about my yard?’”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Summit Daily News

Get Wild: Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep, a Colorado treasure

On May 1, 1961, Colorado designated the Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep as our state animal. What a great choice! Native to Colorado, Ovis canadensis, with their incredible coiled horns and superb climbing ability, are found only in the Rockies. Muscular and stocky, measuring up to 6 feet long and 250 pounds, Rocky Mountain bighorns are nevertheless agile rock climbers. Their two-toed hooves have padded bottoms for added traction, and their toes spread apart for extra stability.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Colorado Home For Sale Comes With a Private Beach

The Colorado real estate market is full of incredible listings. From unique tiny homes to mega-mansions, it's always fun to browse properties that are currently for sale in the Centennial State. Colorado Home for Sale Has its Own Private Beach. Living here would feel like being on vacation every day.
Mix 104.3 KMXY

LOOK: The Least Expensive Home In Colorado Used To Be A Bar

Between the high cost of housing and the rising interest rates, buying a home, especially for first-time buyers is practically impossible and even for people currently in the market, it's a tricky time right now thanks to this mess of an economy but if you look deep enough, you can find some nice deals on homes, especially if you're looking to sacrifice on some amenities like size and location,
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado's entire I-25 corridor placed under a Flood Watch Sunday

Thunderstorms formed along Colorado's Front Range on Saturday afternoon and some were relatively strong with heavy rain, small hail and a lot of cloud-to-ground lightning. The rain fell hard enough to cause standing water on some streets in east Denver and a potential microburst knocked trees down between Commerce City and Brighton.Storms will linger on the eastern plains into the evening hours before coming to an end. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight. But the weather scenario will be a little bit different on Sunday and it has created enough concern that the National Weather Service has placed...
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill

As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
COLORADO STATE

