ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

TN landowners lease land to titanium company for profit

By Marissa Sulek
wvlt.tv
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wvlt.tv

Comments / 0

Related
WBIR

TVA takes step to build small modular reactor near Oak Ridge after reporting $8.4 billion in revenue

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority made around $1 billion more in the third quarter of 2022 than it did last year, according to a report released Thursday. As part of the report, they also announced that they entered an agreement with GE Hitachi to take steps toward deploying a BWRX-300 small modular reactor at the Clinch River Nuclear site, near Oak Ridge. The company develops small, modern nuclear reactors that use more modern technology compared to traditional reactors.
WATE

Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
GREENBACK, TN
tbinewsroom.com

Job Opening Announced at TBI Headquarters

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position:. Responsible for monitoring fingerprint submissions from criminal justice and non-criminal justice agencies (for example: poor quality prints, demographic information, fingerprint verification, etc.). Utilizes the appropriate databases to process data, including Access databases, Computerized Criminal History database, Automated Fingerprint Identification System, E-agent, IQX, Expungement database, Tennessee Applicant Processing Services, and Automated Records Management System. Enters and stores descriptive data, fingerprint cards, deceased records, and background check results in various databases. Addresses and resolves complaints concerning criminal history information with external vendors, the general public, local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, and court clerks.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Industry
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Cars
Local
Tennessee Business
supertalk929.com

Attorney General lobs heavy-handed accusations in Tennessee Walgreens lawsuit

In a lawsuit filed in Knox County, Tennessee Attorney General Herb Slatery volleys heavy-handed accusations at retailer Walgreens accusing the pharmacy chain of unlawfully selling and distributing huge amounts of opioids. Slatery wrote Walgreens operated more than 200 stores beginning in 2006 and in that time flooded the state with...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titanium#Russia#Business Industry#Linus Business#Aircraft#Tn
wvlt.tv

Missing fisherman identified, search transitions to recovery effort

LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials are searching for a missing fisherman near Watts Bar Lake, officials with the agency said Thursday. In a later update, TWRA officer Matt Cameron said that the operation had transitioned into a body recovery effort. Cameron identified the missing boater as...
LOUDON, TN
Wilson County Source

COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee

The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Below […] The post COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Tennessee’s Simpson wins TGA Amateur at Cherokee

Man threatens to kill customers at Newport Little Caesar’s, injures 2 people. Officers responded to a report that a shirtless man with tattoos was threatening to “shoot everyone” at a Little Caesar’s in Newport, according to officials with the Newport Police Department. Updated: 9 hours ago.
NEWPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Country
China
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
wvlt.tv

27 - Len’Neth Whitehead

The man’s car was found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Thursday night, according to officials. Search underway for missing University of Tennessee student. No one has spoken to Bryce Evans since July 31, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Big Bear Mountain | Dolly Parton announces newest...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newstalk987.com

TWRA Searching for a Missing Fisherman on Watts Bar Lake

The Tennessee Wildlife and Resources Agency is searching for a fisherman who is missing in Watts Bar Lake after an overturned boat was reported near the City of Loudon. Search and rescue crews from Loudon County began searching for the person last night after receiving reports of the overturned boat.
LOUDON, TN
Advocate Andy

Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction Act

Southern Christian Coalition points to "Christian values" in climate, healthcare effort. Pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are calling on Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty to support President Biden's "Inflation Reduction Act," a legislative effort designed to address issues around climate change and healthcare by using tax policy to fund key budget priorities.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Former TBI Director, Colonel of THP Larry Wallace dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The former Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director Larry Wallace died, according to TBI. He was also the Colonel of the Tennessee Highway Patrol from 1987 to 1992. “With sad hearts, we share the passing of beloved former TBI Director Larry Wallace,” TBI said in a Facebook...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Body of missing fisherman found by good Samaritan

LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials announced a good Samaritan found the body of a missing fisherman was Friday afternoon, about half a mile downstream from where the boat crashed. Crews were searching near Watts Bar Lake, officials with the agency said Thursday. In a later update,...
LOUDON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy