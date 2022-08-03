TN landowners lease land to titanium company for profit

Read on www.wvlt.tv
Experts say gas prices are going down, and it is a trend that could go on
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gas prices continued to fall for another week, and data from AAA shows 19 states, including Tennessee, now have an average gas price below $4 per gallon. For 50 consecutive days, the cost of a gallon of gas has gone down across the country. Megan Cooper, a spokesperson for AAA, said there was even a price drop this week.
TVA takes step to build small modular reactor near Oak Ridge after reporting $8.4 billion in revenue
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority made around $1 billion more in the third quarter of 2022 than it did last year, according to a report released Thursday. As part of the report, they also announced that they entered an agreement with GE Hitachi to take steps toward deploying a BWRX-300 small modular reactor at the Clinch River Nuclear site, near Oak Ridge. The company develops small, modern nuclear reactors that use more modern technology compared to traditional reactors.
Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms
GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
Job Opening Announced at TBI Headquarters
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position:. Responsible for monitoring fingerprint submissions from criminal justice and non-criminal justice agencies (for example: poor quality prints, demographic information, fingerprint verification, etc.). Utilizes the appropriate databases to process data, including Access databases, Computerized Criminal History database, Automated Fingerprint Identification System, E-agent, IQX, Expungement database, Tennessee Applicant Processing Services, and Automated Records Management System. Enters and stores descriptive data, fingerprint cards, deceased records, and background check results in various databases. Addresses and resolves complaints concerning criminal history information with external vendors, the general public, local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, and court clerks.
Vehicle of missing Tennessee man found parked at remote trailhead in GSMNP
GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NP, N.C. (WLOS) — The family of a missing Tennessee man told News 13 that his vehicle was found in a remote part of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Thursday evening, Aug. 4. Bryce Evans' 2017 grey Nissan Altima was found at a hiking trailhead...
Major discount grocery chain opening another new location in Tennessee on August 10th
This month, a popular discount grocery store chain is opening another new location in Tennessee. Read on to learn more. Aldi fans in Athens, Tennessee, will be excited to learn that a new store location is set to open on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
Attorney General lobs heavy-handed accusations in Tennessee Walgreens lawsuit
In a lawsuit filed in Knox County, Tennessee Attorney General Herb Slatery volleys heavy-handed accusations at retailer Walgreens accusing the pharmacy chain of unlawfully selling and distributing huge amounts of opioids. Slatery wrote Walgreens operated more than 200 stores beginning in 2006 and in that time flooded the state with...
Canine influenza cases now in Middle Tennessee
Canine influenza, as the name suggests, is specific to dogs, is very contagious, and causes upper respiratory symptoms like nasal discharge and cough. It usually makes your pup tired and can be deadly.
Over 3,000 Tennessee school-aged children positive for COVID-19 amid return to classrooms
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As Tennessee children make a return to the classrooms this week, the number of school-aged children with COVID-19 infections the last 14 days could rise as the state as a whole outpaces the national case rate. According to the COVID-19 State Profile Report released weekly...
Missing fisherman identified, search transitions to recovery effort
LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials are searching for a missing fisherman near Watts Bar Lake, officials with the agency said Thursday. In a later update, TWRA officer Matt Cameron said that the operation had transitioned into a body recovery effort. Cameron identified the missing boater as...
COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee
The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Below […] The post COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Tennessee’s Simpson wins TGA Amateur at Cherokee
Man threatens to kill customers at Newport Little Caesar’s, injures 2 people. Officers responded to a report that a shirtless man with tattoos was threatening to “shoot everyone” at a Little Caesar’s in Newport, according to officials with the Newport Police Department. Updated: 9 hours ago.
Armadillos becoming more common in Middle TN
Armadillos are originally from South America, they were considered warm weather creatures. However, they were able to adapt to cold weather and have even made their way into Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains.
Attorney General warns of scam targeting businesses in Tennessee
Business owners should be aware of a scam that's resurfaced in Tennessee targeting businesses with a deceptive mailer.
27 - Len’Neth Whitehead
The man’s car was found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Thursday night, according to officials. Search underway for missing University of Tennessee student. No one has spoken to Bryce Evans since July 31, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Big Bear Mountain | Dolly Parton announces newest...
TWRA Searching for a Missing Fisherman on Watts Bar Lake
The Tennessee Wildlife and Resources Agency is searching for a fisherman who is missing in Watts Bar Lake after an overturned boat was reported near the City of Loudon. Search and rescue crews from Loudon County began searching for the person last night after receiving reports of the overturned boat.
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction Act
Southern Christian Coalition points to "Christian values" in climate, healthcare effort. Pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are calling on Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty to support President Biden's "Inflation Reduction Act," a legislative effort designed to address issues around climate change and healthcare by using tax policy to fund key budget priorities.
Tennessee election results: County mayor, sheriff
Here's how the county mayoral and sheriff's races turned out across Middle Tennessee.
Former TBI Director, Colonel of THP Larry Wallace dies
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The former Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director Larry Wallace died, according to TBI. He was also the Colonel of the Tennessee Highway Patrol from 1987 to 1992. “With sad hearts, we share the passing of beloved former TBI Director Larry Wallace,” TBI said in a Facebook...
Body of missing fisherman found by good Samaritan
LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials announced a good Samaritan found the body of a missing fisherman was Friday afternoon, about half a mile downstream from where the boat crashed. Crews were searching near Watts Bar Lake, officials with the agency said Thursday. In a later update,...
