Tyler, TX

CBS19

Tips for online shopping on tax free weekend

TYLER, Texas — The countdown is on for the first day of school and starting tomorrow parents and teachers will have a chance to save a money while shopping for back to school. We’re all trying to save a buck or two these days and with back to school...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Hallsville ISD meals to end free meals for all students

HALLSVILLE, Texas — Hallsville ISD announced this week that the district will no longer provide free meals for all students after U.S. Department of Agriculture ended its waiver. The district said in a Facebook post students will have to qualify for a free or reduced meal through a meal...
HALLSVILLE, TX
101.5 KNUE

Help the Bustos Family: Tyler, TX Restaurant to Offer Discounts to Law Enforcement

Today many East Texans gathered to honor the memory of Sheriff's Deputy Lorenzo Bustos who tragically died near Tyler, Texas a little after midnight on Saturday, July 29. Deputy Bustos was finishing up his final night of field training with his field training officer, 39-year-old SCSO Deputy Michael Skinner. They'd stopped a vehicle on State Highway 155 South when he was struck by an intoxicated driver on Hwy 155.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Hope Haven of East Texas opening new emergency shelter in Gladewater

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – Hope Haven of East Texas will be opening up a foster care emergency shelter in Gladewater this fall. The shelter, Danielle’s Home of Hope, will have seven beds for girls ages 5-17 who have been removed from their homes or whose placement has been disrupted and they need a temporary placement […]
livability.com

New Developments in Tyler, Texas, Are Transforming the Region

A new design plan is underway to shape the future of the Tyler region. For more than three decades, the community has worked to create an even better Tyler, and it’s not slowing down. In fact, residents, businesses, property owners, the city and the county are collaborating now more than ever on a cohesive design plan that’s meant to create public spaces and pedestrian/bicycle-friendly areas as well as enhance existing streets, green spaces and plazas.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Storm in Longview damages apartment, traps man in vehicle

SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining. More houses are available to purchase in...
LONGVIEW, TX
inforney.com

Whataburger prepares location in Pittsburg

Tyler-based DKT Investments is expanding into Pittsburg, with a groundbreaking this week that will bring that city it's first Whataburger. Whataburger will be constructed at 700 N. Greer Blvd. in Pittsburg, where it will connected to a convenience store. Whataburger and the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce hosted the groundbreaking...
PITTSBURG, TX
KLTV

North Cherokee Water Supply issues mandatory water restriction

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - North Cherokee Water Supply Corporation has restricted outside watering. Homes with even addresses are permitted to water Mondays and Wednesdays from 12 a.m. - 6 a.m. Homes with odd addresses are permitted to water Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 a.m. - 6 a.m. Check the...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Rejoice, Cookie Monsters! Tylerites Chime in on Where to Find the Best

Locals have much to say about where to find some of the best cookies in Tyler, Texas. We are extremely fortunate to live in an area that does food so very well. Seriously. I've had the joy of partaking of some fabulous culinary marvels all around the country. Even so, some of my favorite food is right here at home in East Texas. And as a Tyler, Texas resident that happens to be a bit obsessed with finding the perfect cookie, I'm glad to know we have so many options.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Southside Bank named one of top 25 banks in America

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above from April 2020. The bank director of Southside Bank announced that the holding company, Southside Bancshares, Inc. is one of the "Top 25 Banks" in America. According to a RankingBanking study, Southside had a strong performance for 2021, landing them on the...
TYLER, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Super 1 Foods opens in Jacksonville

Super 1 Foods on Wednesday opened its 50th location with the addition of a Jacksonville store. Officials from the city of Jacksonville and Brookshire Grocery Company, the parent of Super 1 Foods, gathered Wednesday for a grand opening ceremony including a ribbon cutting at the new grocery store at 921 S. Jackson St. Brookshire Grocery Company officials said the store brings with it about 150 jobs.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/

