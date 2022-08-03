Read on www.cbs19.tv
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school supplies
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31st
29-year-old Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was tragically killed in the line of duty
There's Some Talk About Tyler - Lindale, Texas area Getting A Buc-ee's
East Texas businesses see an increase in gun sales after current events
TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on July 19, 2022, and is not related to the story. Mass shootings across the country in public places and the recent deadly massacre at a Uvalde elementary school have caused more people to have their guards up.
Tips for online shopping on tax free weekend
TYLER, Texas — The countdown is on for the first day of school and starting tomorrow parents and teachers will have a chance to save a money while shopping for back to school. We’re all trying to save a buck or two these days and with back to school...
Hallsville ISD meals to end free meals for all students
HALLSVILLE, Texas — Hallsville ISD announced this week that the district will no longer provide free meals for all students after U.S. Department of Agriculture ended its waiver. The district said in a Facebook post students will have to qualify for a free or reduced meal through a meal...
Ruby's in Tyler to offer officers discounts, donate sales to Bustos' family
TYLER, Texas — Ruby's Mexican Restaurant in Tyler will offer a 10% discount off any meal to any officer and donate sales to the family of fallen Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos Friday. The locally-owned restaurant that began in 2020 currently has two locations: 2021 East Gentry Parkway and...
inforney.com
Tyler Business Education Council hosts 9th annual School is Cool event for local families
Vehicles wrapped around Fun Forest Park on Thursday afternoon as families took part in the ninth annual School is Cool drive-thru event by the Tyler Business Education Council. The event offered 2,000 backpacks filled with school supplies sponsored by UT Tyler, and donations by the local community who helped raise...
Help the Bustos Family: Tyler, TX Restaurant to Offer Discounts to Law Enforcement
Today many East Texans gathered to honor the memory of Sheriff's Deputy Lorenzo Bustos who tragically died near Tyler, Texas a little after midnight on Saturday, July 29. Deputy Bustos was finishing up his final night of field training with his field training officer, 39-year-old SCSO Deputy Michael Skinner. They'd stopped a vehicle on State Highway 155 South when he was struck by an intoxicated driver on Hwy 155.
Love Luxury? You’ll Love This Dazzling $8.5 Million Dollar Home in Longview, TX
When this home was built in 2009 it was valued at $8.5 million dollars. The way the housing market is now in East Texas, this Longview, TX estate is probably more closely valued at around $100 bajillion dollars. Situated on a massive 515 acre stretch of prime East Texas land...
Backpack drive giveaway to benefit students in Rusk County
HENDERSON, Texas — The program is open to all kids in Rusk County from Pre-K through 12th grade. This giveaway started 37 years ago in 1985 to help students, and combat the drug problem in Yates Park. "During the summertime the kids would run to the park to play,"...
Are solar panels a scam? Here’s what to know before investing
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Mitzi Rusk has dreamed of putting solar panels on her Tyler home. “Ever since President Carter put solar panels on the White House, that’s when I became intrigued with this idea,” said Tyler resident Mitzi Rusk. So, four years ago she took the leap and got them installed on her roof […]
Tyler ISD launches Ride 360: What is it and what does it mean for parents?
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD released a statement Tuesday stating the district will be launching the Ride 360 app. The Traversa Ride 360 mobile app provides secure access to student routing information, student scans as well as current bus location and planned bus paths. Tyler ISD stated the new app will allow a streamlined […]
Hope Haven of East Texas opening new emergency shelter in Gladewater
GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – Hope Haven of East Texas will be opening up a foster care emergency shelter in Gladewater this fall. The shelter, Danielle’s Home of Hope, will have seven beds for girls ages 5-17 who have been removed from their homes or whose placement has been disrupted and they need a temporary placement […]
livability.com
New Developments in Tyler, Texas, Are Transforming the Region
A new design plan is underway to shape the future of the Tyler region. For more than three decades, the community has worked to create an even better Tyler, and it’s not slowing down. In fact, residents, businesses, property owners, the city and the county are collaborating now more than ever on a cohesive design plan that’s meant to create public spaces and pedestrian/bicycle-friendly areas as well as enhance existing streets, green spaces and plazas.
KTRE
Storm in Longview damages apartment, traps man in vehicle
SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining. More houses are available to purchase in...
inforney.com
Whataburger prepares location in Pittsburg
Tyler-based DKT Investments is expanding into Pittsburg, with a groundbreaking this week that will bring that city it's first Whataburger. Whataburger will be constructed at 700 N. Greer Blvd. in Pittsburg, where it will connected to a convenience store. Whataburger and the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce hosted the groundbreaking...
KLTV
North Cherokee Water Supply issues mandatory water restriction
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - North Cherokee Water Supply Corporation has restricted outside watering. Homes with even addresses are permitted to water Mondays and Wednesdays from 12 a.m. - 6 a.m. Homes with odd addresses are permitted to water Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 a.m. - 6 a.m. Check the...
Newly opened Apricot Lane Boutique in Tyler helps human trafficking victims
TYLER, Texas — Apricot Lane Boutique, a clothing shop with a mission focused on helping human trafficking victims, in The Village at Cumberland Park in Tyler recently had its grand opening. Staci Martin and her daughter Morgan Martin Turner are the owners of the shop and they hope to...
Rejoice, Cookie Monsters! Tylerites Chime in on Where to Find the Best
Locals have much to say about where to find some of the best cookies in Tyler, Texas. We are extremely fortunate to live in an area that does food so very well. Seriously. I've had the joy of partaking of some fabulous culinary marvels all around the country. Even so, some of my favorite food is right here at home in East Texas. And as a Tyler, Texas resident that happens to be a bit obsessed with finding the perfect cookie, I'm glad to know we have so many options.
Southside Bank named one of top 25 banks in America
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above from April 2020. The bank director of Southside Bank announced that the holding company, Southside Bancshares, Inc. is one of the "Top 25 Banks" in America. According to a RankingBanking study, Southside had a strong performance for 2021, landing them on the...
starlocalmedia.com
Super 1 Foods opens in Jacksonville
Super 1 Foods on Wednesday opened its 50th location with the addition of a Jacksonville store. Officials from the city of Jacksonville and Brookshire Grocery Company, the parent of Super 1 Foods, gathered Wednesday for a grand opening ceremony including a ribbon cutting at the new grocery store at 921 S. Jackson St. Brookshire Grocery Company officials said the store brings with it about 150 jobs.
Everyone in Tyler, TX is Raving About This One Server at Ken’s Pizza
Ken's Pizza in Tyler, TX has been a part of our East Texas community for decades. They have been a family favorite since they first opened their doors in 1961. It was just recently, Ken's left their old building to move to a larger location over there in the French Quarter shopping center.
