Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen Walters
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
UT models: 245K Texans could be hospitalized with BA.4/BA.5 before surge ends
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — New projections from the University of Texas COVID-19 Modeling Consortium show hundreds of thousands of Texans could end up in the hospital with BA.4 and BA.5 before the current surge ends, and thousands of those people could die. The consortium ran different scenarios and came...
Items that you didn’t know you could buy during Texas’ Sales Tax Holiday
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Texas’ 23rd annual Sales Tax Holiday started Friday and that means some purchases under $100 (in particular back-to-school items) are exempt from sales tax. While the sales tax rate has not changed since 1990, when it was raised to 6.25%, inflation certainly has —...
AAA Texas: Statewide gas price average lowest in US as prices continue to dip
LUBBOCK, Texas — Retail gasoline prices continued to dip this week across the Lone Star State, according to a press release from AAA Texas. The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was reported at $3.590 on Saturday. Prices were trending downward. “Texas has...
Doctor critical of lax COVID rules wins Tenn. Dem gov race
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Democratic nomination for governor Friday and will face Lee in November. Martin, a first-time political candidate, defeated Memphis attorney and City Councilman JB Smiley Jr....
Abbott focuses on key conservative issues at CPAC as race for governor narrows
DALLAS (Nexstar) — Border, business and parents’ rights — those were a few key issues Texas Gov. Greg Abbott focused on during his speech at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). His appearance draws attention as the race for governor between him and Beto O’Rourke...
Mom & daughter make history piloting Southwest flight
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A mother and daughter made history when they teamed up to pilot a Southwest flight on Saturday, July 23, becoming the company’s first first-ever mother/daughter pilot duo. A video shared by the airline showed Captain Holly Petitt telling passengers on the flight from Denver...
Energy and immigration major focus of Abbott’s San Angelo speech
SAN ANGELO, Tx (KLST/KSAN) — Energy independence and immigration were the major focus of Governor Greg Abbott’s keynote address to the 18th annual West Texas Legislative Summitt in San Angelo on Thursday, August 4, 2022, but he ended the address suggesting there may be more locations for immigrant bussing in the future.
Protests in Texas border cities target Operation Lone Star
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Advocacy organizations are pushing back against Operation Lone Star by holding protests in four Texas border cities this Saturday. The groups say Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security initiative – which he initiated in response to a surge in illegal immigration – is fostering xenophobia and discrimination against people of color and escalating violence.
DeSantis suspends state attorney for refusing to enforce laws on abortion, transgender surgery
(The Hill) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren on Thursday for “neglect of duty” after the prosecutor refused to enforce bans on abortion and transgender surgery. “When you flagrantly violate your oath of office, when you make yourself above the...
EXCLUSIVE: Border-barrier crews taking water from South Texas canals despite drought restrictions
MISSION, Texas (Border Report) — Despite water restrictions imposed on Rio Grande Valley residents due to an ongoing drought, water is being taken from irrigation canals beside for use on border barrier construction, Border Report has learned. At a canal south of the town of Mission on Thursday, trucks...
‘Got-aways,’ migrant smugglers frequently damage property far from border, Texas ranchers lament
JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas (Border Report) — An old steel gate still holds sentimental value for cattle rancher Susan Kibbe, even though it’s been hit by during high-speed chases more times than she can count. Her late husband, Harlow, built the gate nearly 40 years ago on their...
