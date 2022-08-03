ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

everythinglubbock.com

UT models: 245K Texans could be hospitalized with BA.4/BA.5 before surge ends

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — New projections from the University of Texas COVID-19 Modeling Consortium show hundreds of thousands of Texans could end up in the hospital with BA.4 and BA.5 before the current surge ends, and thousands of those people could die. The consortium ran different scenarios and came...
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Items that you didn’t know you could buy during Texas’ Sales Tax Holiday

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Texas’ 23rd annual Sales Tax Holiday started Friday and that means some purchases under $100 (in particular back-to-school items) are exempt from sales tax. While the sales tax rate has not changed since 1990, when it was raised to 6.25%, inflation certainly has —...
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Doctor critical of lax COVID rules wins Tenn. Dem gov race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Democratic nomination for governor Friday and will face Lee in November. Martin, a first-time political candidate, defeated Memphis attorney and City Councilman JB Smiley Jr....
TENNESSEE STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Mom & daughter make history piloting Southwest flight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A mother and daughter made history when they teamed up to pilot a Southwest flight on Saturday, July 23, becoming the company’s first first-ever mother/daughter pilot duo. A video shared by the airline showed Captain Holly Petitt telling passengers on the flight from Denver...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
everythinglubbock.com

Energy and immigration major focus of Abbott’s San Angelo speech

SAN ANGELO, Tx (KLST/KSAN) — Energy independence and immigration were the major focus of Governor Greg Abbott’s keynote address to the 18th annual West Texas Legislative Summitt in San Angelo on Thursday, August 4, 2022, but he ended the address suggesting there may be more locations for immigrant bussing in the future.
SAN ANGELO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Protests in Texas border cities target Operation Lone Star

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Advocacy organizations are pushing back against Operation Lone Star by holding protests in four Texas border cities this Saturday. The groups say Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security initiative – which he initiated in response to a surge in illegal immigration – is fostering xenophobia and discrimination against people of color and escalating violence.
TEXAS STATE
