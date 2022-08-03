Mitchell leads GOP race for Maricopa County attorney; winner to face Democrat Gunnigle

Read on kjzz.org
2022 Elections: Finchem, Fontes to face off in November in Arizona Secretary of State race
Adrian Fontes, the former Maricopa County Recorder who is projected to win the Democratic Party nomination for Secretary of State, is set to run against GOP's projected nominee, Mark Finchem, in November. Finchem, who is backed by Former President Donald Trump, has pushed claims that the 2020 election in Arizona was stolen. Those claims have been debunked on multiple occasions.
GOP Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates: Party may need to lose to ‘find itself again’
PHOENIX — Republican Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates said Thursday the party may need to lose in order to move away from candidates who deny election results. “I fear that if we continue to nominate people who deny the truth, then what may have to happen is that we lose elections,” Gates told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Gaydos and Chad Show. “I don’t want Republicans to lose elections, but I also don’t want candidates who stated that they’re not going to accept the wishes and the will of the voters to be serving in office.
Q&AZ: Why does vote counting take so long in Arizona?
Every two years, Arizonans cast their votes in primary and general elections. And every two years, critics complain it takes too many days for all the votes to be counted. Through KJZZ’s Q&AZ project, a listener asked: Why does the vote counting process take so long?. Election workers follow...
2022 Elections: Maricopa County hiring election workers ahead of November
With 99 percent of the primary election ballots already counted, Maricopa County officials are already looking ahead to the general election in November. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
Democrat Adrian Fontes wins Arizona secretary of state race
PHOENIX (AP) — Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes has won the Democratic nomination for Arizona secretary of state and the right to take on a supporter of former President Donald Trump who believes the false narrative that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Additional returns released Thursday...
Trump-Endorsed Candidates Sweep Arizona; Lake Declares Victory as Final Vote Count Trickles In
After a large increase Tuesday’s primary election voters cast their ballots in person – which are tabulated last – Kari Lake and every other Trump-endorsed candidate in Arizona all appear to have won their primary races. Approximately 97 percent of all precincts have submitted their results. According to ABC-15’s “Data Guru” Garrett Archer, there are 186,067 ballots outstanding, including 112,000 from Maricopa County and 41,968 from Pima County. Maricopa County’s results usually mirror the state’s results.
Rachel Mitchell wins Republican primary for Maricopa County Attorney
PHOENIX — Rachel Mitchell on Wednesday captured the Republican primary for Maricopa County Attorney, a role she has held in the interim since being appointed earlier this year. Mitchell said in a press release on Wednesday night that opponent Gina Godbehere called to congratulate her on winning the race.
Kari Lake secures GOP nomination, setting stage for a November show down with Katie Hobbs
After widening her lead in the Republican gubernatorial primary Thursday, Kari Lake is certain to be the GOP nominee in November. Nearly 44,000 Republican ballots were counted Thursday in Maricopa County, and Lake’s lead over Karrin Taylor Robson increased to more than 19,000 votes from about 12,000 the day earlier. In the day’s tally, Lake […] The post Kari Lake secures GOP nomination, setting stage for a November show down with Katie Hobbs appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Lake claims victory in GOP primary for Arizona governor despite no official call
PHOENIX — Kari Lake claimed victory and even scheduled a press conference Wednesday touting the win to be the Republican candidate for governor in Arizona despite no official call. Lake’s lead over Karrin Taylor Robson in the primary election was about 12,000 votes at 11 a.m. Wednesday, an hour...
2022 Primary Election: Election workers still busy processing ballots
PHOENIX - One day after Arizona's Primary Election Day, election workers in Maricopa County are still busy, as they verify signatures, as well as processing early ballot and provisional ballots that were dropped off on Aug. 2. "These are temporary employees. These are registered voters from the community, and [they]...
Maricopa County continues to count ballots for 2022 primary election
It's the day after Election Day, and ballots are still being counted. For some races, it's still too close to call. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
2022 Election: Joe Arpaio behind incumbent in Fountain Hills mayoral election, preliminary figures show
PHOENIX - Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio is trailing his opponent in the race to be Fountain Hill's mayor. Fountain Hill is where Arpaio has lived for more than two decades. The former sheriff said during the late night hours of August 2 that the vote totals so far...
Katie Hobbs wins Dem primary, Kari Lake surges to lead in GOP nomination
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs secured the Democratic nomination for Governor and former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes appears to have secured the nomination to be the Democratic nominee to replace her. Hobbs handily defeated her opponent, Marco Lopez, winning more than 73% of the vote as of 9 p.m. Tuesday night. “This fight […] The post Katie Hobbs wins Dem primary, Kari Lake surges to lead in GOP nomination appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, 90, makes third run at political comeback in Tuesday's primary
Former Phoenix metro Sheriff Joe Arpaio is making his third political comeback attempt. This time he's running for mayor of the affluent suburb of Fountain Hills where he has lived for more than two decades. The Republican was voted out in 2016 as Maricopa County’s sheriff amid voter frustration over...
Extreme Wing Of Arizona GOP Winning Big In Primaries
Tuesday's primary elections were a litmus test for the direction of Arizona Republican Party. Former President Donald Trump, and his slate of favorite "Stop the Steal" election-deniers and conspiracists, won or were winning. Fealty to the truth lost. Across the board, MAGA candidates in Arizona who cling to the fantasy...
Don’t write this off: Some Arizona voters stealing felt-tip pens from polling places
PHOENIX – Some Arizona voters have been stealing felt-tip pens from polling places on primary Election Day, inconveniencing election workers, Valley officials said. “It did happen at one location,” Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show a few hours after the polls opened Tuesday morning.
Maricopa County stopped counting shortly after Kari Lake took the lead
Same playbook as Nov 2020. I hope the GOP has well-rested watchers up all night. This is ridiculous. You had to know this would happen again. Those comments are promising.. Wait til you see the unpopular Whitmer "win" the Michigan Governor's election. Georgia Fan. Georgia. Member since Oct 2021. 2851...
'Beyond irresponsible': Maricopa board chief scorches Kari Lake over allegations about election
PHOENIX — The chairman of the Maricopa County Board says "it's beyond irresponsible" that GOP candidate for governor Kari Lake is claiming to have proof of election fraud without providing any evidence to back it up. "If they're holding on to information, they need to turn it over right...
