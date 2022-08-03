Two-A-Days: Cougars look to build on powerhouse of success

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Christoval Cougars have been very busy this off-season, joining a new district, district 3-2A division I, due to realignment changes. The Cougars are also coming off a heartbreaking playoff loss to Burton, but that is not stopping this powerhouse.

“The new district gives us a chance to see new faces, new teams, and new places. We’re really excited about it, it’s a new chapter in the program, so we could start building on new teams, new opponents,” Head coach Casey Otho said.

The Cougars have seen a ton of success over the course of the past four seasons. They have tallied a record of 39-10 under the seventh-year head coach.

“Football season is when I’m myself, without it, I’m a little lost so I’m glad to be here,” Running Back Ketcher Joiner said.

“District champs, that’s what I’m looking to. We want to go pretty deep in the playoffs. For me personally, just trying to be the best player I can be out there,” Cougars Brock Ratliff said.

The Christoval Cougars officially kick off their season Friday, August 26th at home in a tough match-up against the Eldorado Eagles.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.