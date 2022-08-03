ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christoval, TX

Two-A-Days: Cougars look to build on powerhouse of success

By Shelbie Rhodes
SAN ANGELO, Texas  — The Christoval Cougars have been very busy this off-season, joining a new district, district 3-2A division I, due to realignment changes. The Cougars are also coming off a heartbreaking playoff loss to Burton, but that is not stopping this powerhouse.

“The new district gives us a chance to see new faces, new teams, and new places. We’re really excited about it, it’s a new chapter in the program, so we could start building on new teams, new opponents,” Head coach Casey Otho said.

The Cougars have seen a ton of success over the course of the past four seasons. They have tallied a record of 39-10 under the seventh-year head coach.

“Football season is when I’m myself, without it, I’m a little lost so I’m glad to be here,” Running Back Ketcher Joiner said.

“District champs, that’s what I’m looking to. We want to go pretty deep in the playoffs. For me personally, just trying to be the best player I can be out there,” Cougars Brock Ratliff said.

The Christoval Cougars officially kick off their season Friday, August 26th at home in a tough match-up against the Eldorado Eagles.

KLST/KSAN

When is the first day of class for Sonora ISD?

SONORA, Texas – Schools and businesses are starting to gear up for another great school year for 2022-2023. Here are some important dates to mark on the calendar and supplies to stock up on for the school year for Sonora ISD! Looking for another school? Check out more below: When is the first day of classes […]
SONORA, TX
KLST/KSAN

Pfluger moderates panel on Texas infrastructure at West Texas Legislative Summit

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The 18th West Texas Legislative Summit took place at Angelo State University on Thursday, August 4th with multiple panels speaking on topics that Texas is facing. Congressman August Pfluger moderated a panel featuring Texas internet, interstate, and infrastructure. Representatives Trent Ashby, Keith Bell, David Cook, and John Kumepel were joined by […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

ASU partners with Southwest Airlines

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University and Southwest Airlines have announced ASU as a university partner in the airline’s Destination 225 pilot recruitment program, which will provide ASU commercial aviation students a defined pathway to becoming competitively qualified for career opportunities with Southwest Airlines. On a compass, 225 is the southwest directional heading, and […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
saisd.org

San Angelo ISD Announces New Principals and District Leadership

San Angelo Independent School District is pleased to announce the following new principals and district leadership for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. Mrs. Ginger Luther is the new Principal at Bonham Elementary. Mrs. Luther previously served for 16 years as principal at Holiman Elementary, Goliad Elementary and Lincoln Middle School. Mrs. Luther has over 24 years of experience in Education.
