Employees say they were pistol-whipped during a robbery; police still searching for suspect

KSAT 12
Police: Woman charged with murder after trying to clean up evidence
COMAL COUNTY – After self-reporting her crime, a woman has been charged with murder in Comal County. At 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a woman stating her boyfriend was dead due to a domestic dispute, according to CCSO. Comal County deputies,...
1 person dead, another person injured following west side shooting
SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead and another person is in critical condition following a shooting on the west side early Saturday morning, officials say. Just before 2 a.m., San Antonio Police responded to the 6500 block of West Commerce for a shooting. When they arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds --- one with a fatal shot to the head, the other with multiple gunshots.
news4sanantonio.com
Far North Side standoff continues as officers try to get suspect to surrender peacefully
SAN ANTONIO - It's been more than a day that San Antonio Police officers have been on the scene where a man has barricaded himself inside a Far North Side Apartment. The standoff began sometime early Thursday morning at the Agora Stone Oak Apartments off Agora Palms Drive and Hardy Oak Boulevard.
Texas man breaks into house, strips, grabs young child, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A San Antonio man was arrested late last month after police said he broke into a home, got naked, and then grabbed an eight-year-old girl.
KSAT 12
18-year-old fatally struck by vehicle while trying to cross busy street, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman died from her injuries after San Antonio police say she was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross a busy street overnight. Officers were called around 9:13 p.m. Friday to the 1200 block of WW White Road for a major accident. Upon arrival,...
KTSA
Castle Hills Police find stolen mail during traffic stop, driver arrested
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Castle Hills are looking into how a man they stopped for a traffic violation got his hands on hundreds of pieces of mail that didn’t belong to him. When officers stopped the man on Jackson Keller Road, they noticed a large...
kurv.com
SA Man Critical Following Police-Involved Shooting
A San Antonio man is hospitalized in critical condition following a police-involved shooting. Police Chief William McManus says the 18-year-old was struck by bullets late last night after opening fire on officers. Police had been looking for the man after McManus says he fired upon his girlfriend’s vehicle. No other...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman shot multiple times with assault rifle while inside her West Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO - A woman was rushed to the hospital after being shot several times with an assault rifle while inside her West Side apartment. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex off San Lino Street near S. Hamilton Avenue. Police are still trying to piece...
KSAT 12
Suspect in custody after allegedly shooting, killing man during fight
SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing a murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing another man outside a South Side home Wednesday night. San Antonio police found the 38-year-old suspect, identified as Aaron Lee Fisher, still at the scene in the 400 block of Ike Street and took him into custody.
San Antonio man in critical condition after exchanging gunfire with police
The man opened fire at officers during the pursuit, SAPD says.
KSAT 12
Woman in West Side apartment struck twice by gunfire outside building, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to an area hospital after being shot on the city’s West Side early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said. Officers were called around 3:15 a.m. to the 120 block of San Lino Walk, not far from South Zarzamora Street after receiving word of a person wounded.
KSAT 12
Driver killed after being ejected from pickup truck in West Side crash, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A driver is dead after being ejected from their pickup truck after crashing into a light pole on the West Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 7100 block of US Highway 90 West. Police said a driver...
KSAT 12
San Antonio fire captain on admin. duty after Hill Country DWI arrest
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – A San Antonio Fire Department captain has been placed on administrative duty after being charged with driving while intoxicated, SAFD officials confirmed Friday. Captain Ryan Bippert, a 32-year veteran of SAFD, was taken into custody by Fredericksburg police July 16 and booked into the Gillespie County...
Spring Branch woman accused of cleaning up area where boyfriend was found shot, authorities say
SPRING BRANCH, Texas — A Spring Branch woman faces charges of tampering with evidence after authorities discovered she tried to clean up the area where her boyfriend was found shot dead this week, according to the Comal County Sheriff's Office. Eve Escobedo, 53, was also the one to call...
KTSA
One man dead, another arrested after South Side fight
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police say one man is dead and another is in jail after a fight on the South Side. Officers went to a home near Loop 410 and Palo Alto Road on report of shots fired, and they say they found a 27-year-old man hurt when they got there before 8:30 p.m. Monday.
4 injured including 2 children in crash near La Cantera
SAN ANTONIO — Several people were injured including two children after a motorcyclist crashed into an SUV near La Cantera Saturday morning, officials say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the crash at I-10 at the La Cantera exit. Police said a motorcyclist was...
foxsanantonio.com
Police on scene of possible standoff at Far North Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO - Police are on the scene of a suspected standoff at a Far North Side apartment complex. The standoff began sometime after 10 a.m. at the Agora Stone Oak Apartments off Agora Palms Drive and Hardy Oak Boulevard. A viewer who is in one of the apartments sent...
KSAT 12
Man said he shook infant son because he was ‘tired and frustrated,’ police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he told San Antonio police that he violently shook his 2-month-old baby because he was “tired and frustrated,” according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Ryan Daniel Herrera, 21, was charged with injury of a child-serious bodily injury with intent...
KSAT 12
Man sentenced to 46 years in prison for inappropriately touching 8-year-old girl in 2016
SAN ANTONIO – A jury sentenced a San Antonio man to 46 years in prison on Friday for touching an 8-year-old girl inappropriately in 2016. One day before, a jury found 53-year-old Arnoldo Diaz guilty on two counts of indecency with a child by contact and one count of indecency with a child by exposure, according to the Bexar County Attorney’s Office.
Man Shot Dead While Working Out at Gym: Police
A witness claimed the suspect walked up to the victim and shot him at point-blank range.
