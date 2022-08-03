ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lansing Catholic’s Brandon Lewis commits to Michigan State

By Ian Kress
WLNS
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Catholic’s football team captured the Division 6 state title in 2021 because of athletes like Brandon Lewis.

As a junior, Lewis played both sides of the ball for the Cougars and recorded an interception against Warren Michigan Collegiate to help Lansing Catholic win its second state title in three seasons.

On Wednesday, Lewis announced on his social media that he has decided to stay close to home and play for Michigan State in 2023 as a preferred walk-on.

“The culture there is crazy. It’s something you want to be a part of, even if that means as a preferred walk-on,” Lewis told 6 Sports. “It’s kind of like betting on myself and potentially earning a scholarship there. He (Mel Tucker) said the best players play, and I really believe him on that and I feel I can work my way up.”

Lewis has always been an MSU fan, even though his father routed for Michigan when he was younger. He attended last year’s game between the Spartans and Wolverines and called it his “most memorable” moment watching MSU.

This summer, Lewis has received college offers to play football at the Division 3 level, but knew Michigan State was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.

“I’ve been going to a lot of summer camps trying to get an offer, and MSU was actually my last camp,” Lewis said. “It’s cool because I’ve been in contact with them ever since and I had the visit last weekend, and that kind of sealed the deal for me.”

Sending football players to Michigan State’s program is nothing new for Lansing Catholic. Within the last three years, the Cougars have had 2020 grad Zach Gillespie and 2022 grad Alex Watters join the Spartans as preferred walk-ons.

Lewis begins his senior season with Lansing Catholic on Aug. 25 at home against Waverly.

