Sides BBQ & Catering to Hold Soft Opening This Weekend

mocoshow.com
Bethesda Gourmet To Close Later This Month
Bethesda Gourmet, a small cafe/deli that has operated inside one of the Bethesda Towers at 4350 E W Hwy #100 for over a decade, will be closing towards the end of the month, according to one of the owners we spoke with earlier this week. The restaurant offers traditional breakfast and lunch items, as well as daily specials that include a variety of Korean and Chinese dishes.
mocoshow.com
Mandalay to Hold Grand Re-Opening Celebration Next Weekend
Popular Burmese restaurant Mandalay, which recently reopened for business at 930 Bonifant Street in Silver Spring, posted a message to its Facebook account on Thursday stating that the restaurant will be holding an official Grand Re-Opening Celebration on August 13 and 14. The celebration will include a $30 buffet with both lunch and dinner seating options. The full message can be seen below:
foxbaltimore.com
Exciting surprises at Crumbl Cookies
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — August 4 is National Cookie Day. Kole Powell, Regional Operations Manager of Crumbl Cookies helped us with our cookie craze.
rockvillenights.com
Malia's Kitchen to open at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Will soon join the line-up of restaurants in the Dining Terrace food court at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. Started as a popular, family-owned food truck, Malia's is making the transition to bricks-and-mortar at the mall. The truck's menu includes crab cakes, chicken tenders, pork chops, fried chicken, pasta, hush puppies and funnel cake fries. Malia's Kitchen will bring homestyle cuisine to the food court starting this fall, the mall announced in a statement.
mymcmedia.org
Woodside Deli Closes Permanently After 75 Years
The Woodside Deli & Catering Company closed its doors for the final time after serving the Montgomery County community for 75 years. The original Woodside Deli in Silver Spring first opened its doors in 1947, before closing in Oct. 2019. The community staple moved to Rockville a short time later, officially opening in Dec. 2010. Popular items included the breakfast sandwich, the turkey club, and country fried chicken.
rockvillenights.com
Rockville Wegmans construction update (Photos)
Construction of the Rockville Wegmans grocery store at the corner of Rockville Pike and Halpine Road has really picked up steam since my last update. For the first time, the structure is actually rising above street level, particularly along Halpine near the Twinbrook Metro station. There, the framework is already two stories tall. Along the Pike, the first columns are rising about one story above street level.
mocoshow.com
Antique and Classic Car Show Coming to Rockville in October
The City of Rockville has announced that an antique and classic car show will take place on Saturday, October 15, from 11am-3pm at the Glenview Mansion at Rockville Civic Center Park (603 Edmonston Dr., Rockville). Per the City of Rockville:. From Packard to Ferrari, 32 car clubs are represented during...
fox5dc.com
FOX 5 Zip Trip: Goodbye Bowie!
We've had such a great time on our FOX 5 Zip Trip in Bowie! Join us next week as we head to National Landing!
Maryland is Home to an Incredible Dinosaur Forest
The Maryland Zoo has recently expanded its selection of outdoor attractions. Opened earlier this summer, the Dinosaur Prehistoric Forest is a limited-time experience designed for families and kids that has recently won the 2022 Best of Baltimore award for best exhibit in the state. Keep reading to learn more about this must-see attraction.
mocoshow.com
City of Rockville Announces Details on This Year’s Rocktobierfest
The City of Rockville has announced the return of Rocktobierfest on Saturday, October 1, from 11am-5pm at Rockville Town Center (originally scheduled to take place at RedGate Park). Last year’s Rocktobierfest was cancelled on September 17th due to Covid concerns. Details below per the City of Rockville:. Rocktobierfest features...
popville.com
Don’t Drive Through This Either – Minnesota Ave edition
Thanks Steve for sending from Deanwood at 5:30pm. To the videos:
NBC Washington
The Weekend Scene: 15+ Things to Do in the DC Area to Welcome August
The story of tonight is that it’s the first weekend of August — which means it’s time for Clear the Shelters!. Clear the Shelters is our annual initiative to find forever homes for thousands of furry friends whose cute faces make us helpless. We’re not throwing away...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Giant Food is Opening a New Maryland Store
Regional grocery chain Giant Food is opening a new store in Silver Spring, Md., on Friday, replacing an older location about nine miles away, the retailer announced Tuesday. The new store is nearly 65,000-square feet and has an expanded gourmet cheese department, fresh-made sushi and pizza, and a Starbucks café.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland puppy retailer banned from doing business in the state
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland has reached a settlement with a Harford County puppy retailer, banning it from doing business in the state, the Attorney General's Office said Friday. Owned by Sara and Nathan Bazler, Maryland Puppies Online will also pay the state $75,000. The company agreed to pay...
Rock Hall, Maryland
Located 10 miles north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge at the entrance to theChester River. Established in 1707 as Rock Hall Cross Roads, a key travel/trade route connecting Philadelphia with Annapolis. Home to the lively Pirates & Wenches Weekend, held every August. WHAT MAKES IT UNIQUE. This tiny town of...
mymcmedia.org
August 4-7 Weekend Roundup: 9 Things to Do in Montgomery County
Welcome to our Weekend Roundup of events in Montgomery County. Here are nine things to do this weekend, August 4-7. MCM Creatives Circle & Networking Event: Connect with fellow creatives and entrepreneurs at Silver Branch Brewing Company for MCM’s first Creatives Circle Mixer. The event runs from 5 – 8 p.m. and will be hosted by Enica Barnes, Khadijah Ali-Coleman, and Eric Peguero. Make sure to RSVP for the chance to meet with like-minded people and even a free headshot.
WGAL
From side hustle to an empire: Maryland business owner finds innovative way to expand the brand
For Ashlee Sarai, starting a business was uncharted territory. She was a full-time school bus driver for three years, with no business experience, but the most important thing she had was a dream — a dream to do something she loved, something that made her happy－ and that was her love of eyelashes.
AdWeek
CBS Baltimore Hires Orlando Reporter Nicky Zizaza as Anchor
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Nicky Zizaza has joined Baltimore BS owned station WJZ as an evening anchor. Zizaza comes from WKMG in Orlando, where she had...
mocoshow.com
Sheetz Submits Final Site Plan For First MoCo Location
Royal Farms has opened, Wawa is on the way, and many have been waiting for the trifecta to be complete with the Sheetz announcement. Good news for the lovers of the convenience store/gast station, as Sheetz, Inc., has submitted Final Site Plan application, SP-9217-2022, requesting approval for a 6,139 square foot convenience retail store with drive-through and automobile filling station at 751 Progress Way, located off of N. Frederick Rd (355) in Gaithersburg.
WJLA
SEE IT: Sunflower field blooms in Clarksburg, Maryland
CLARKSBURG, Md. (7News) — 7News took a trip to Whitetails Farm in Clarksburg, Maryland, and captured stunning summer views. Check out the gallery above!
