Council Members Question Controller Suspending Ridley-Thomas’ Pay

San Clemente Council Votes to Pull Abortion Ban From Next Meeting
The San Clemente City Council voted 3-1 Saturday to remove a resolution from its Aug. 16 meeting that sought to ban abortions in the city, after hearing from mostly outraged citizens during a public comment period that lasted about two hours. The majority of residents who addressed the council during...
LA County’s COVID Hospitalizations Fall Again
The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals has fallen below 1,200, dropping by 44 people to 1,162, according to the latest state figures released Saturday. Of those patients, 123 were being treated in intensive care, down from 126 the previous day. Many of the hospitalized patients entered...
Los Angeles City Controller Releases Story Map on High Cost of Living
A digital story map released Thursday by Los Angeles City Controller Ron Galperin details the cost of living in Los Angeles. Titled “L.A.’s Cost of Living Crisis,” the website examines the impact of inflation and the high cost of living on working families. It also outlines recommended actions that local leaders can take.
Planning to Drink & Drive? Don’t – and LAPD Will be Checking
As part of its long-time effort to reduce drunk driving in the Southland, the Los Angeles Police Department will be conducting another of its driver’s license/sobriety checkpoints Saturday evening. The LAPD says checkpoints will be set up from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. in the San Fernando Valley at...
Death of Woman Found in Woodland Hills Home Ruled a Homicide
The death of a 81-year-old woman who had suffered burns and was found dead in her home in Woodland Hills has been ruled a homicide, county authorities said. A family member of the victim called police at 7:48 p.m. Tuesday, and officers went to the 208000 block of Martha Street, north of Burbank Boulevard, and found the woman in a bedroom, Officer Annie Hernandez of the Los Angeles Police Department told City News Service.
Longtime South Los Angeles Gang Leader Sentenced To 35 Years In Prison
A longtime senior leader of a South Los Angeles-based street gang was sentenced Friday to 35 years in federal prison for his conviction of conspiring to commit racketeering through various criminal acts including murder, extorting local businesses and the distribution of narcotics. Paul Gary Wallace, 56, of South Los Angeles,...
One Year Ago Today (August 5, 2021)…Convicted Killer Wins New Trial in Sunset Beach Murder
One Year Ago Today (August 5, 2021)…A 61-year-old man serving a life without parole sentence for murder won a retrial when prosecutors announced they would no longer contest allegations that his constitutional rights were violated. An evidentiary hearing on what is known as a Massiah motion was scheduled to...
Construction Employee Killed in South Los Angeles Identified
An employee at a construction site who was killed while apparently unloading heavy equipment from a truck in the South Los Angeles area was identified by county authorities Thursday. Firefighters were sent to the 1400 block of West 81st Street about 9:45 a.m. Monday, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
Nurse Accused in Fiery Windsor Hills Crash Still Hospitalized, Awaits Charges
A registered nurse suspected of speeding a Mercedes-Benz through a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people — including an infant, a pregnant woman and her fetus — remained hospitalized and under arrest Friday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter. The Mercedes driver, Nicole Lorraine...
One Dead, Four Injured in Palmdale Crash
One person was killed and four people were hospitalized Saturday afternoon as result of a three-vehicle crash in Palmdale. The crash was reported at 4:29 p.m. at 55th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Bernard Peters. One person was pronounced dead at...
Two Convicted Felons In Jail For Allegedly Having Loaded 9mm Firearm
Two convicted felons were behind bars Thursday for allegedly being in possession of a loaded firearm in Perris. Amanda Renee Rico, 33, and Richard Pio Rodriguez, 23, were arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of being felons in possession of a firearm and felons in possession of ammunition, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Rodriguez was also arrested on suspicion of violating his parole.
Chinatown Festivals, Artwalks, House of the Dragons and More: What to Do This Weekend
Chinatown is the spot to be this weekend between First Fridays on Chung King Road and Steep’s Summer Market this Saturday. Get your fill of local food, art and music both nights. Not to mention the Jerk Music and Food Festival this Saturday and Sunday, and Taste of Ecuador Sunday afternoon, to scratch that itch of cultural exchange and noshing.
Vehicle Crashes into Residence in Mar Vista Area
A vehicle crashed into a two-story residence in the Mar Vista area Friday, and firefighters were sent to extinguish a fire at the scene. The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. in the 1800 block of South Walgrove Avenue, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. The vehicle came to...
First Body ID’d from Fiery Windsor Hills Crash
Six people, including an infant and a pregnant woman, were killed and eight other people were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash caused by a speeding car that ran a red light in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area. Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters were called just before 1:40 p.m....
Trial Date Set for Young Man Accused in Racial Killing at MoVal Party
A Sept. 8 trial date was confirmed Friday for a young man accused in a racially motivated shooting that claimed the life of an 18-year-old partygoer in Moreno Valley. Darren Peter Zesk, 20, of Riverside is charged with first-degree murder, special circumstance allegations of lying in wait and perpetrating a hate crime, as well as sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations, for the 2020 slaying of Massai Cole of Inglewood.
Shooting in Downtown Los Angeles Leaves One Man Dead
A man was found fatally shot in the Central City neighborhood in downtown Los Angeles early Thursday, and investigation was underway. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called to 15th and San Pedro streets about 12:30 a.m. and they discovered the man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, LAPD Officer Annie Hernandez told City News Service.
Three Hospitalized in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Whittier
Paramedics rushed three people to a trauma center Saturday morning after a three-vehicle crash in Whittier, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 12:44 a.m. to the 10700 block of Beverly Boulevard, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher, who added that at least one of the three was critically injured.
Dermatologist Accused of Poisoning Husband in Irvine
A Mission Viejo dermatologist was behind bars Friday on suspicion of poisoning her husband in Irvine. Dr. Yue Yu was arrested Thursday evening, according to Irvine police Lt. Bill Bingham. The victim suffered “significant internal injuries but is expected to recover,” and told police he suspected he was being poisoned...
First Victims ID’d from Fiery Windsor Hills Crash; Driver Still Hospitalized
A memorial of candles and flowers grew Friday in Windsor Hills at the scene of a fiery crash that killed six people, including an infant and pregnant woman, while investigators worked to learn why a Mercedes-Benz driver plowed through the intersection at high speed, showing no sign of attempting to stop for a red light.
6 Killed, 8 Injured When Speeding Mercedes Runs Light in Windsor Hills
Six people, including an infant and a pregnant woman, were killed and eight other people were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash caused by a speeding car that ran a red light in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area. Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters were called just before 1:40 p.m....
